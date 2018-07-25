Watch Willis' moving Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon speech
CHICAGO - Watch Khari Willis' speech at the Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon, which took place on Tuesday at the Chicago Downtown Marriott.
Watch Khari Willis’ inspirational keynote speech at #B1GMediaDay Kickoff Luncheon, representing all of the @bigten @b1gfootball student-athletes! #SpartansInChicago pic.twitter.com/RmiJQk9T0b— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 24, 2018