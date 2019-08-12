EAST LANSING – Coming off of the first scrimmage of training camp, Michigan State players and coaches went back to work on Monday as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season.

SpartanMag had the opportunity to check out the practice and we came away impressed with the quality of talent and depth on the d-line. Newcomers like Adam Berghorst and Jalen Hunt certainly passed the eyeball test at their respective positions, while veterans like Kenny Willekes and Jacub Panasiuk looked explosive off the ball.

