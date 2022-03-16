WATCH: Khris Bogle, and clips from Day 1 of Spring Football

East Lansing, Mich. - Florida defensive end transfer Khris Bogle was among the first-year Michigan State players caught on video during the first day of spring football, Tuesday at the Doug Weaver Indoor Facility.

The Spartans practiced in helmets and shorts, as is customary for the outset of spring football, per NCAA rules. Media were allowed to watch a short portion of the practice.

