 SpartanMag - WATCH: Khris Bogle, and clips from Day 1 of Spring Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-16 02:20:30 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Khris Bogle, and clips from Day 1 of Spring Football

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - Florida defensive end transfer Khris Bogle was among the first-year Michigan State players caught on video during the first day of spring football, Tuesday at the Doug Weaver Indoor Facility.

The Spartans practiced in helmets and shorts, as is customary for the outset of spring football, per NCAA rules. Media were allowed to watch a short portion of the practice.
Click through for video the beginnings of Michigan State spring football, with more to come.

Senior defensive end transfer Khris Bogle.
Senior defensive end transfer Khris Bogle.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}