East Lansing, Mich. - Video of the most recent open-to-media practice, with defensive linemen, linebackers and safeties featured, with a quick look at running backs as well.

Get a look at young defensive linemen such as Alex VanSumeren, Zion Young, Tank Brown, Avery Dunn, Ben Schott and others, plus a look at Jaden Mangham, Malcolm Jones and more.