Washington, Stewart gain MSU offers at Pre-Camp Kickoff
Michigan State is expected to play host to more than 20 rising junior and senior recruits during today’s Pre-Camp Kickoff event at the Skandalaris Center.
Ten of the recruits have verbally committed to be part of MSU’s 2019 recruiting class. Others are prime targets on MSU’s wish list, and some are hoping to get an Michigan State scholarship offer.
Two rising juniors received offers, late Tuesday morning: WR Devell Washington of Bay City Central and WR/athlete Ian Stewart of Gibraltar (Mich.) Carlson.
Stewart and Washington were outstanding in the spring and summer camps and seemed overdue for an offer from MSU. They expressed excitement over receiving the offers.
Beyond Blessed to say I have received an offer from Michigan State University!!💚🙏🏾 #gogreen pic.twitter.com/bLS4K9onMj— Ian Stewart™️ (@ianstewart219) July 31, 2018
I’m excited to say that I’ve received a scholarship offer from Michigan State University! #GoGreenGoWhite @MSU_Football @DantonioMark @MSUTSamuel pic.twitter.com/8YWkYggC13— Devell Washington (@DevellWashingt2) July 31, 2018
Washington, a big-bodied WR, raised eyebrows with a 4.5 40-yard dash clocking at the Cincinnati camp. He collected offers from Michigan and Ohio State in recent weeks.
Washington is the nephew of former Spartan great Charles Rogers.
Tuesday's visitors will get a chance to mix with MSU’s current players. Michigan State sells itself as being close-knit program, providing a family atmosphere for its players. Mark Dantonio said last week at Big Ten Media Days that the closeness of this year’s team is as good as any Michigan State team he’s had. Those intangibles could help set Michigan State apart for some of the visitors.
Some committed players are already sold on MSU’s positives and want to be a part of it.
"It's about making relationships with my future teammates,” defensive end commitment Michael Fletcher said in reference to today’s visit.
Other Michigan State commitments expected to attend include:
* Devontae Dobbs, 6-4, 270, OL, Belleville, Mich.
* Julian Barnett, 6-2, 180, Ath., Belleville, Mich.
* Spencer Brown, 6-6, 295, OT, Walled Lake (Mich.) Western
* Tre Mosley, 6-2, 175, WR, West Bloomfield, Mich.
* Marcel Lewis, 6-2, 200, LB, Clinton Township, Mich.
* Adam Berghorst, 6-7, 245, DE, Zeeland (Mich.) East
* Luke Fulton, 6-3, 215, LB, Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney
* Alante Brown, 5-10, 170, Ath./WR, Chicago Simeon
* Tate Hallock, 6-3, 185, LB/S, Grand Rapids (Mich.) Forest Hills Central
* Anthony Williams, 6-0, 195, RB, Bolingbrook, Ill.
Notable targets include:
* Darius Robinson, 6-5, 254, DL, Canton, Mich.
* Sam Saxton, 6-5, 190, QB, Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Academy
* Tyrece Woods, 6-2, 240, LB, Belleville.
Saxton is a 5.5 3-star with offers from Memphis, Rutgers, Southern Miss, Princeton, Brown, Columbia, Dartmouth, Cornell and others. It will be his first trip to Michigan State.
Michigan State has yet to offer Saxton, but began heavy communication with him immediately after former Michigan State quarterback commitment Dwan Mathis flipped his verbal and committed to Ohio State.
THE ROBINSON WATCH:
It will be Robinson’s first visit to Michigan State since the Spartans offered him a scholarship following his camp performance on June 14.
