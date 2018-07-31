Michigan State is expected to play host to more than 20 rising junior and senior recruits during today’s Pre-Camp Kickoff event at the Skandalaris Center.

Ten of the recruits have verbally committed to be part of MSU’s 2019 recruiting class. Others are prime targets on MSU’s wish list, and some are hoping to get an Michigan State scholarship offer.

Two rising juniors received offers, late Tuesday morning: WR Devell Washington of Bay City Central and WR/athlete Ian Stewart of Gibraltar (Mich.) Carlson.

Stewart and Washington were outstanding in the spring and summer camps and seemed overdue for an offer from MSU. They expressed excitement over receiving the offers.







