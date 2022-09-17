Seattle — No. 11 Michigan State was no match for Michael Penix, Jr. and Washington Saturday night, as the junior transfer quarterback used an explosive first half to hand the Spartans their first loss of the young season, 39-28.

Penix, Jr., an Indiana transfer, carved up the Spartan defense to the tune of 397 yards and four touchdowns in a loud Husky Stadium.

"We have to take a hard look at this game and learn from it," Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. "And then we're going to move forward and we're going to fix what needs to be fixed. We're going to get it fixed and we're going to get ready for the Big Ten.

"All of our goals are still ahead of us. We know that, but yes, absolutely disappointed in our performance. But we're not going to make any excuses. No explanations about it."

Michigan State became familiar with the Huskies’ scoring attack early. Washington used an eight-play, 69-yard opening drive to score its first touchdown of the game. Penix, Jr. connected with receiver Ja’Lynn Polk on an eight-yard pass to make it 7-0 Huskies with 11:12 to go in the quarter. That was Polk’s first of three touchdown receptions.

After a six-play drive that began at the Michigan State 11-yard line ended on a communication error between quarterback Payton Thorne and running back Jarek Broussard, Washington ate over seven minutes off the clock to drive to the MSU one-yard line.

The drive began with what appeared to be a sack by MSU linebacker Ben VanSumeren, but the play was called back due to a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Michigan State’s defensive front, though, responded with strong stops on four-straight Washington run plays on the one-yard line. The Spartans played without starting defensive tackle Jacob Slade, who did not travel due to injury. Redshirt freshman Derrick Harmon started in his place. Regardless, that was the first of two strong goal-line stands by Michigan State.

Michigan State’s defense provided the team with some early-game momentum, but that was lost on the offense’s next possession.

Thorne handed the ball off to Broussard in Michigan State’s end zone, but Broussard tripped on the leg of guard Matt Carrick, who was pushed backward into Broussard’s running lane. The play resulted in a safety and a 9-0 lead for Washington going into the second quarter.

Broussard and fellow transfer running back Jalen Berger struggled to produce against Washington’s defensive front. The Huskies were physical in their run defense and tackled well in the open field. Berger finished with 27 yards and Broussard gained three. Neither scored a touchdown after combining for six in Michigan State’s first two games.

Thorne had Michigan State’s longest rushing play, a 21-yarder.

It took Washington only four plays to score its next touchdown, a one-yard rush up the gut by running back Cameron Davis. That was set up by a 27-yard pass from Penix, Jr. to open the drive. Washington went up 16-0 with 13:39 to play in the half.

Michigan State’s next drive showed more promise, as Thorne connected with receiver Keon Coleman for the first of his two touchdown receptions following a Spencer Brown false-start penalty.

The Thorne-Coleman connection was more prolific this time around. Coleman finished as the Spartans’ leading receiver with senior Jayden Reed out due to injury. Coleman racked up nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 12.9 yards per catch and provided Thorne with a consistent receiving weapon.

Nevertheless, that Spartan drive ended in a sack. Washington’s defense continually pressured Thorne, finishing with two sacks and five tackles for loss in the game.

Michigan State started its usual offensive line of Brown, Carrick, Nick Samac, J.D. Duplain and Jarrett Horst. Washington’s pass rush gave the unit more fits than they had previously dealt with, and, as a result, Thorne was rushed to throw on a few possessions.

Such was the case on Michigan State’s next drive.

Following a quick four-play Washington scoring drive to give them a 22-0 lead with 8:32 left in the half, Thorne led the Spartan offense on a scoring drive of their own. Michigan State converted one of its four fourth-down plays midway through the drive. Thorne advanced 11 yards on a quarterback rush to the Washington 42-yard line.

Michigan State was 4-5 on fourth down attempts. It also attempted two two-point conversions. The Spartans were forced to play with some risk due to Washington scoring early and often.

Thorne and the offense drove into the red zone, where Thorne completed a pass to Coleman for a touchdown. Thorne was pressured on the throw, and Coleman had to make a quick adjustment after a collision. Still, Michigan State scored and converted for two points to make it 22-8.

Thorne notably improved against Washington. He started the game 10 of 10 passing and was 11 of 12 by his first of three touchdown passes. Thorne was more accurate and solid in his decision-making, for the most part. He finished the game 30-42 for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

What momentum Michigan State had at points in the game was almost immediately thwarted by Penix, Jr. and the Washington offense, though. On the next Washington possession, Penix, Jr. completed two 17-yard passes to Devin Culp and Polk. The one to Polk was good for a touchdown to put the Huskies up 29-8 at halftime.

Those consecutive completions were two of Washington’s 11 big passing plays (plays of 15+ yards) in the game. Michigan State’s secondary had no answer for the lefty arm of Penix, Jr. in the first half. He took advantage of holes in Michigan State's defense with a quick ball release.

Penix, Jr. had time to throw, too, as Michigan State's pass rush was quieted this game. Senior transfer Jacoby Windmon and company registered no sacks and one tackle for loss. The Spartans led the nation in the former going into the game.

Michigan State made things more interesting in the second half, opening with a 75-yard touchdown drive. Thorne dropped a ball into the hands of a falling, double-teamed Tre Mosely for the score on 4th-6 to make it 29-14 Washington.

Penix, Jr. matched the scoring play with one of his own, though. It took the Huskies' offense four plays and a 53-yard completion to Polk to score their fourth touchdown of the day.

The following Michigan State drive contained two penalty flags, both on the Spartan offensive line (an illegal snap by Samac and a false start). Those were two of seven Michigan State penalties, three more than it had against Akron and five more than it had against Western Michigan. Washington finished with eight penalties.

After Washington converted on a field goal attempt with 9:19 left in the game, Michigan State answered with Elijah Collins’ second touchdown of the season. It was Michigan State’s only rushing touchdown of the night.

Michigan State flashed some offensive ability late in the game. The Spartans lost the third quarter 7-6 and won the fourth 14-3. Washington may have taken its foot off the gas a bit, but Michigan State fought to the end.

Tight end Daniel Barker had his most productive game thus far, totaling seven completions for 69 yards. He was a go-to target in the second half.

Thorne and Coleman hooked up again late in the fourth quarter on a 33-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion attempt was good, but that and the large Michigan State crowds weren't enough to carry the Spartans at that stage in the game.

"I really appreciate the fans that traveled," Tucker said. "We had a lot of Spartans out here, a lot of Spartans. Spartan nation believes in this football team and we're very disappointed we weren't able to give everybody what they wanted, which was a victory. But we appreciate the support that we had. I know that they're going to continue to support us, and we're going to continue to get this football team better.

"We're going to learn a lot from this performance. There's going to be a lot to be learned. But we could feel the energy in the stadium. The Spartan nation is strong, it's just a shame we weren't able to play good football today."

Tucker and his team will get right back to work when they return to East Lansing, he said.

"We really just need to go back and watch the film," Tucker said. "Watch it on the way back. We get in about 6:00 a.m. Guys can stretch and stride at 3:00, and then we're going to go back to work.

"We'll have a better football team when we show up next Saturday."

The Spartans return to East Lansing to take on Minnesota on Saturday, Sep. 24. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.



