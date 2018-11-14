EAST LANSING — Nick Ward sprained his right ankle during an injury scare in the first half of No. 11 Michigan State's 80-59 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Wednesday night.

Ward had played only five minutes when he sustained the injury. He hobbled to the locker room and didn't return. But Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo quelled concerns after the game.

"(It's) just a sprained ankle," Izzo said. "I don't think it's anything serious.

“He was limping around in there a little bit. It’s swollen. It's a low ankle sprain not a high ankle spring. I have no idea right now to be honest with you, other than I know it's not severe. I’ll know more tomorrow."

Ward went down midway through the first half and pounded the court with both fists. He got up on his own and tried to keep weight off his right leg.



Ward had four points, three rebounds and a block in five minutes.



The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points, ranking second on the team, with a team-high 7.5 rebounds. He returned to school for his junior season after initially putting his name in the NBA draft.