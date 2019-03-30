WASHINGTON, D.C. - Nick Ward’s hand didn’t feel much better when he woke up this morning, but his resolve to play in Saturday’s NCAA Regional Final game against Duke remains strong.

"Nothing is going to keep me off the court tomorrow,” Ward said during Friday’s press conference at the Capital One Center. “My hand’s doing good. It was just a bruise, so I’ll be fine. It was a day-by-day type of thing, but I’ll be fine.”

Ward sustained a bone bruise on his left hand, the same hand that sustained a hairline fracture on Feb. 17 and caused Ward to miss more than three weeks.

Ward has slowly but steadily returned to the playing group and a larger role, beginning with the Big Ten Tournament two weeks ago. Ward logged 20 minutes in a victory over Minnesota in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament last weekend.

The 6-foot-9 Ward was averaging 15.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 23 minutes per game, prior fracturing his hand.

His nine points, seven rebounds and 20 minutes of playing tie against Minnesota last weekend marked his most productive game since returning from the injury.

Against LSU in the Regional Semifinals on Friday, Ward played 16 minutes, scoring four points to go with five rebounds, when he went down with less than seven minutes to play. He landed chest-first after being undercut while battling for a rebound. Both hands hit the floor, palms to the court, as he landed.

“My first thought when I landed on the hand was just make sure everything was all right,” Ward said Saturday. “My trainers and doc took me back to make sure everything was good. And it was good.

"This morning, it was sore, but I expected that."