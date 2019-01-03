EAST LANSING — Michigan State turned in another dominant performance Wednesday against Northwestern, burying the Wildcats by halftime, winning 81-55 and creating questions about when the Spartans are going to face a strong challenge again. Coach Tom Izzo isn’t worried about the latter. Challenges are coming soon. “We’re running good stuff, they’re flowing into things a little better, at least for now,” Izzo said of his players. “Is there 17 games left or is someone kidding me? (It’s) a long season yet.” The next one, at No. 14 Ohio State (12-1) on Saturday will provide the type of test the streaking, No. 8-ranked Spartans (12-2 3-0 in the Big Ten) haven’t faced in awhile, and certainly didn’t encounter against Northwestern (9-5, 0-3). Junior center Nick Ward scored a game high 21 points, with all 21 coming in the first half, as the Spartans led 52-32 at intermission. Ward did his usual thing - scoring points in transition, and as part of the early offense in the low post. Once again, Michigan State rarely had to run much of a halfcourt offense, as transition opportunities fueled the Spartans’ scoring. Northwestern chose to single-team Ward, and Michigan State chose to feed its elite big man. He was 9-of-16 from the floor. “I guess that was there game plan, but I liked it,” Ward said. “The first half he (Ward) played as good and solid offensively and defensively as I’ve seen him play,” Izzo said.

LANGFORD OUT, OTHERS STEP UP

The Spartans were without junior forward Joshua Langford, who missed the game with an ankle injury. The injury flared up prior to Sunday’s win against Northern Illinois. He played only 12 minutes in that game, and watched this game in street clothes with a boot on his ankle. Izzo said Langford will await the results of an MRI test. Izzo didn’t say whether he believes Langford, who averages 15 points per game, will be back for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Junior point guard Cassius Winston was terrific in finding openings and making decisions in transition and the early offense. He had 13 points, 12 assists against two turnovers. “Cssius let the game come to him and still ended up with a double-double,” Izzo said. With Langford out, Kyle Ahrens started at wing guard and had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Matt McQuaid scored 10 points to go with five rebounds and two assists. He was 2-of-3 from 3-point range. “We got a lot out of those wings. Kyle played decent at times with some good shots. McQuaid played better. Aaron Henry did a pretty good job. Gabe Brown struggled a little bit, but considering it was his first time doing some things, it was a pretty good job by him.” Izzo used McQuaid as the back-up point guard during the first shift rotation of the first half. But freshman Foster Loyer served as the back-up point guard for Winston’s next three breathers. Loyer had four assists and no turnovers. He missed a 3-pointer late in the game. “Foster Loyer did a pretty good job,” Izzo said. “That wasn’t the Northwestern game that I’ve seen. They’re better than that. Yet I thought there was about a 16-minute (stretch) in the first half that Michigan State played as good as its played this year. “I like where we’re at. I like the way we practiced this week.”

'WE'RE GOOD'