EAST LANSING - In an expected move, Michigan State junior center Nick Ward announced Friday that he will sign with an agent, submit his name for the NBA Draft. His playing career with Michigan State has ended.

“After talking things over with my parents and Coach Izzo and the staff at Michigan State, I’ve decided to take the next step in my career and enter my name for the NBA draft,” Ward said in a statement released by the university.

Michigan State coaches were aware of Ward’s decision several days ago and have been preparing accordingly. Head coach Tom Izzo wanted Ward back for his senior year, only if Ward was completely committed to the Michigan State program. Both parties came to realize shortly after MSU’s run to the Final Four that it was time for Ward to move on.

“Nick went through the draft process last year and gained some valuable information,” head coach Tom Izzo said in the university-release statement. “When he made the decision to return for his junior season, I made one request that he be fully committed to our team and program. Nick did everything I asked and more, improving as a player and becoming a better teammate.

“I was impressed with his attitude and commitment as well as the way he grew his game throughout the whole year. I also knew Nick’s desire to begin his pro career following his junior season, and I’m fully supportive of his decision. He has worked very hard over the last three years to put himself in this position and I look forward to helping him reach his dreams.”

In 104 career games, Ward has scored 1,359 points, a 13.1 per game average, which ranks No. 26 all-time at Michigan State. Ward has connected on 60.5 percent of his field goal attempts, which ranks fifth all-time at MSU.

“I’ve learned so much at Michigan State and am thankful to the coaches and my teammates for helping me become a better player and a better person and reach a lifelong goal of getting to a Final Four,” Ward said. “Based on the feedback I got last year and discussions with Coach Izzo, I’m ready for this challenge and look forward to this next chapter. I am a Spartan for life. Go Green.”

Ward was an All-Big Ten third team selection by the coaches and the media this season. He finished third on the team in scoring and rebounding with 12.9 points and 6.1 boards per game while connecting on 58.0 percent of his field goals, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten Conference and No. 24 nationally. Ward averaged 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in conference play before being sidelined for the final five games of the regular season.