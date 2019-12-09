Walled Lake Central 2021 TE/DE Blake Nelson is getting close to getting double digit offers and is hearing from over 25 schools including Michigan State.

“This past fall I visited Michigan State, Minnesota, Indiana, Louisville, and Toledo,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he has no visits set up right now but is planning on making visits, and attending camps this offseason as he gears up for his senior season at Walled Lake Central.

“Right now I’m waiting until the college season is over to start making visits again, unless something comes up,” he said.

Some of the schools in constant communication with Nelson include Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Iowa among others.

“I hear from quite a few schools pretty frequently and want to weigh all my options for the next level,” he said.

Nelson is a physical tight end that loves to block for his teammates as well as having above average hands and route running techniques, something he takes pride in and college coaches notice.

“College coaches have told me they love my blocking, that’s something I really take pride in, they’ve also told me that I have great hands and run routes well,” he said.

While Nelson is a standout Tight End, he also excels at Defensive End, although he plans on focusing on the offensive side of the ball at the next level.

“I’m going to focus on perfecting my craft as a Tight End because that’s position comes more natural to me. I will attend Rivals, Under Armor, and The Opening as far as camps this offseason,” he said.

Nelson is listed at 6’4, 220 pounds and is a 3 star recruit with offers already from Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, among others.



