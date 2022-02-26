Walker's late 3 lifts Michigan State to huge victory over Purdue, 68-65
East Lansing, Mich. - Tyson Walker’s step-back 3-pointer with :01 second left lifted Michigan State to a mammoth, 68-65 victory over No. 4-ranked Purdue at Breslin Center, Saturday.
The victory ends all doubt about Michigan State’s resumé for the NCAA Tournament and, for the moment, resurrects the Spartans as a potentially dangerous team in March.
“When Tyson hit that shot, it was crazy,” said Gabe Brown.
“That’s just something you dream about when I’m in my back yard at home, working on my moves, counting down in my head,” Walker said. “That’s just how it felt. It was just routine.”
How did it feel when it left his hand?
“Good,” Walker said with a laugh. “That shot right there is how I’ve always done that move since I was a freshman in high school. I just knew it, once it left my hand, it was good.”
The victory was No. 662 for Tom Izzo, which ties him with Indiana’s Bob Knight for most by wins at a Big Ten school.
Izzo said he felt no joy in breaking the record.
“My joy was just getting a big win against a team I respect very much,” Izzo said. “It was fun to see players and fans kind of reunite. I’m really happy for our guys. It’s been hard on them. Nothing is over yet. Hopefully this is the beginning again.”
Michigan State improved to 19-9 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten. Purdue fell to 24-5 and 13-5.
“I think this will give us some confidence moving forward,” Izzo said. “We are still not talented enough to overcome a bunch of mistakes. Our line is very fine. That’s okay, it’s been that way a lot of years.”
NEW LINEUP
Izzo shuffled his starting lineup and finally got a good start out of his team, after a succession of poor beginnings while losing five of six games coming into this meeting.
Malik Hall started at the four in place of Joey Hauser and junior Julius Marble started in place of Marcus Bingham at center.
Meanwhile Brown (13 points) and Max Christie (11 points) broke out of their slumps to help lead the Spartan offense. Brown was 4-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.
AJ Hoggard (11 points) and Marble (12) also scored in double figures.
“That’s what we’ve been missing these last couple of games,” Marble said. “Today was a great game for Gabe. I’m so proud of him and Max. For them to get that rhythm going, it’s perfect timing for us. Them playing great would be huge for us.”
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
Hauser scored 8 and Walker scored 8, none bigger-than his game-winner.
Michigan State was 9-of-20 from 3-point range but just 5-of-10 from the foul line.
Purdue out-shot Michigan State from the field, shooting 52.1 percent. However, the Boilermakers were just 1-of-9 from 3-point range with 17 turnovers. Michigan State had 10 turnovers.
“We finally had some turnovers for touchdowns instead of everybody else getting them,” Izzo said.
Purdue center Zach Edey led all scorers with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He was dominant at times in the paint and near the rim, but Michigan State made him work for every inch.
“Any time you’re in a losing streak, the only thing that can help you is winning,” Marble said.
Marble hit two free throws with :51 left to give Michigan State a 65-63 lead. With 6:30 left he missed two foul shots with Michigan State leading 59-54.
“I usually don’t miss free throws,” Marble said. “Jaden Akins and Davis Smith said in the huddle, ‘Hey, you’re going to make these other ones. You have to get that out of your head I said, ‘I’m not missing these.’”
Jaden Ivey scored 16 for Purdue while going 5-of-10 from the floor.
Purdue trailed most of the game but remained in the game by out-rebounded Michigan State 34-24 and gong 14-of-19 from the foul line.
“We found ourselves with our back against the wall, trying to find a way to get out of it,” Hoggard said. “The focus was to get one at home, a statement win tonight. So we brought it a little extra.”
Michigan State will play at Michigan on Tuesday.
More to come via SpartanMag.com.