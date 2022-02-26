Walker's late 3 lifts Michigan State to huge victory over Purdue, 68-65

East Lansing, Mich. - Tyson Walker’s step-back 3-pointer with :01 second left lifted Michigan State to a mammoth, 68-65 victory over No. 4-ranked Purdue at Breslin Center, Saturday.

The victory ends all doubt about Michigan State’s resumé for the NCAA Tournament and, for the moment, resurrects the Spartans as a potentially dangerous team in March.

“When Tyson hit that shot, it was crazy,” said Gabe Brown.

“That’s just something you dream about when I’m in my back yard at home, working on my moves, counting down in my head,” Walker said. “That’s just how it felt. It was just routine.”

How did it feel when it left his hand?

“Good,” Walker said with a laugh. “That shot right there is how I’ve always done that move since I was a freshman in high school. I just knew it, once it left my hand, it was good.”

The victory was No. 662 for Tom Izzo, which ties him with Indiana’s Bob Knight for most by wins at a Big Ten school.

Izzo said he felt no joy in breaking the record.

“My joy was just getting a big win against a team I respect very much,” Izzo said. “It was fun to see players and fans kind of reunite. I’m really happy for our guys. It’s been hard on them. Nothing is over yet. Hopefully this is the beginning again.”

Michigan State improved to 19-9 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten. Purdue fell to 24-5 and 13-5.

“I think this will give us some confidence moving forward,” Izzo said. “We are still not talented enough to overcome a bunch of mistakes. Our line is very fine. That’s okay, it’s been that way a lot of years.”