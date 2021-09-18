Walker rushes for 172; time to include him among nation's best

Do we dare. Yes, we do.

It’s time to start including Michigan State’s junior running back Kenneth Walker III in this season’s Heisman talk.

After a 172-yard rushing effort against No. 24 Miami on Saturday that helped lead Michigan State to a 38-17 victory and a 3-0 record, Walker’s performance through three games has been worthy enough to start striking the pose represented on the statue that honors the best player in Division I college football.

Walker’s numbers through three games - by the way, he also caught three passes on Saturday, good for 17 yards and caught a passing TD - are good enough to gain notice among Heisman voters. Of course, Michigan State will need to amass double digits in the wins column in order for Walker to gain serious long-term Heisman candidacy, and that's not likely at this point, even after a storybook start to the season for the Spartans. But at this point, three games in, he has to be considered among the best players in the country at the season's quarter pole.

His totals, as MSU looks to segue into a night contest next Saturday against Nebraska:

493 yards on 57 carries. That totals out to 8.6 yards a carry.

Despite those numbers, Walker is still not ready to acknowledge the importance of his role in MSU’s early season success.

“I still don’t feel like I’m a focal point,’’ Walker said following Saturday’s game. “I just try and do everything I need to do to have an impact on the team.’’

That impact has definitely been felt by MSU’s opponents through three games.

Walker, who has turned out to be a unique combination of size, speed, elusiveness, vision and power at 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, entered Saturday’s contest leading the FBS in yards per carry at 10.7, while ranking second in the nation in rushing TDs at five.

He was fourth nationally in rushing yards per game at 160.5 ypg.

After Saturday, he was averaging 164.4 yards a game, with six total touchdowns after adding a 7-yard receiving TD against Miami on Saturday.

“Kenneth, he’s going to run through arm tackles,’’ second-year MSU head coach Mel Tucker said after the game. “When you’re defending him, you have to be exactly where you’re supposed to be or he’s going to make some plays on you. As you can see, Kenneth Walker III is not an average player. He’s a difference maker.’’

Walker averaged 6.3 yards a pop against the Hurricanes as MSU wore down a very athletic and quick-twitch Hurricanes defense en route to a 193-yard effort as a team, on the ground.

And all of this was done, on the road, on a big stage, in oppressive heat against one of the proudest brands in college football.

And it was done by a player reaching superstar status but choosing humility to account for his success.

“It was an all-around team effort, and a great team win’’ said Walker, whose longest run on the day was for 26 yards. “Everybody did their parts. The line did a great job.

“I’m focused on the team so much, I don’t pay attention to my stats. As a team, we’re worried about winning.”

Also noteworthy, Walker’s performance came in front of a nationally-televised audience on ABC.

Definitely a boost for those who may not yet have heard of Walker III yet, a transfer from Wake Forest who has transferred his talents to the Big Ten in a big way.



