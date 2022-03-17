Walker practicing, will play against Davidson
Injured point guard Tyson Walker is expected to play for Michigan State on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament against No. 10 seed Davidson according to Spartan coach Tom Izzo. “He's on crutches an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news