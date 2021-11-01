Walker named Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week

East Lansing, Mich. – Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman Trophy campaign hit a new gear, coming off of his record-breaking performance against Michigan on Saturday.

In the meantime, the junior running back earned a major national weekly award on Sunday when he was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Offensive Player of the Week.

During Saturday’s 37-33 victory over No. 6 Michigan, Walker rushed for five touchdowns, the most by any player ever against the Wolverines.

“He had an outstanding performance,” said Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. “He’s a very good back, a great back.”

He finished with 197 yards on 23 carries (8.6 avg.).

He scored on TD runs of 27, 8, 1, 58 and 23 yards. With MSU trailing 33-30, Walker found a crease thanks to blocks from Kevin Jarvis and A.J. Arcuri in busting loose for the eventual game-winning points on the 23-yard touchdown with 5:08 remaining.

The five rushing TDs tied for the second most in school history (record: six by Blake Ezor vs. Northwestern in 1989; five by Javon Ringer vs. Eastern Michigan in 2008).

Walker’s 197 rushing yards were the third most by a Spartan against Michigan (T.J. Duckett with 211 yards in 2001; DeAndra Cobb with 205 in 2004).

Walker's first carry of the game was for 8 yards, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season, making him the fastest Spartan to reach 1,000 yards in a season in terms of carries in MSU history (153 carries; previous, Javon Ringer in 2007 with 154).

Walker continues to lead the FBS in rushing, averaging 149.2 yards per game.

He also ranks among the FBS leaders in total rushing yards (second with 1,194), rushing touchdowns (third with 14), scoring (third with 11.2 ppg), total touchdowns (third with 15), total points (fourth with 90), all-purpose yards (fifth with 153.8 ypg) and yards per carry (ninth with 6.8 avg.). According to Pro Football Focus, Walker leads the FBS in rushing yards after contact (896) and is fourth with 31 carries of 10-plus yards.

A product of Arlington, Tennessee, Walker has five 100-yard rushing games this season (career-high 264 vs. Northwestern in Week 1; 172 vs. No. 24 Miami in Week 3; 126 vs. Western Kentucky in Week 5; 233 vs. Rutgers in Week 6).

Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 6 to face Purdue (5-3, 3-2) in West Lafayette, Indiana, at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The Spartans moved up to No. 6 in this week’s USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll.