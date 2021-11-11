Walker named semifinalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year

East Lansing, Mich. – Kenneth Walker III can expect an avalanche of postseason awards when the 2021 season concludes, and the precursors to those honors are beginning to mobilize.

On Thursday, Walker – the nation’s leading rusher in both total yards (1,330) and yards per game (147.8) – was been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Walker also leads the nation in yards after contact (981) and 20-plus yard carries (16).

Walker ranks among the FBS leaders in yards from scrimmage (third with 154.0 ypg), rushing touchdowns (third with 15), scoring (third with 10.7 ppg), total touchdowns (third with 16), total points (third with 96), 10-plus yard carries (fourth with 35), all-purpose yards (fifth with 154.0 ypg) and yards per carry (10th with 6.75 avg.).

The Walter Camp Player of the Year is voted on by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. A list of five finalists will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 2, and the winner will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Walker’s 1,330 rushing yard are the most by a Spartan since Jeremy Langford had 1,522 yards in 13 games in 2014. That was also the last time Michigan State had a 1,000-yard rusher.

Walker was the fastest player to reach 1,000 yards in a single season in terms of carries (153 carries) in school history.

No. 7 MSU (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 13 to face Maryland (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) at 4 p.m. in Spartan Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX.