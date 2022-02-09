Walker, Nailor, Heyward invited to NFL Scouting Combine

East Lansing, Mich. - Three Michigan State football players have been invited to the National Football League Scouting Combine, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

Running Back Kenneth Walker III, wide receiver Jalen Nailor and h-back/fullback Connor Heyward have been invited to attend the combine, which will be held March 1-7 in Indianapolis as a precursor to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Walker, of Arlington, Tenn., was named 2021 Walter Camp National Player of the Year and became the first Spartan to win the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding running back.

Walker, a transfer from Wake Forest, made a major impact in helping transform Michigan State from a 2-5 team in 2020 to an 11-2 team in 2021.

Walker finished sixth overall in the Heisman Trophy voting and was a consensus All-America. He won the Big Ten rushing title, averaging 136.3 yards per game and finished the season No. 2 in the FBS and No. 1 in Power 5 in rushing yards per game and total rush yards (1,636).

Nailor, of Palmdale, Calif. and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High, had 37 catches for 695 yards with six touchdowns in 2021 despite playing in only nine games. He missed the last four games of the regular season with a hand injury.

Nailor had six catches for 108 yards i

n the win over No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, including a spectacular one-handed grab for 50 yards in the second quarter.

Heyward, of Duluth, Ga., made a successful move from running back to tight end in 2021.

He led Michigan State’s tight ends and tied for third on the team with 35 catches for 326 yards in 2021. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by coaches and media.

Heyward played 623 snaps, sixth most on the team.

Heyward participated in the Senior Bowl last week in Mobile, Ala. Heyward had six rushing yards and -2 receiving yards in the Senior Bowl, but turned heads during the practice week, specializing as a fullback.

“I tell you what, I’ll be honest with you. He’s had a good week. He’s had a good week this week,” Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told The NFL Network during an in-game sideline interview.