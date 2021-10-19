Walker III, Reed named midseason All-America

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s 7-0 start to the 2021 season has yielded a haul of mid-season national accolades.

Two Michigan State players were named to CBS Sports’ Mid-Season All-America team. Running back Kenneth Walker III was one of five unanimous selections by CBS.

Meanwhile, Michigan State’s Jayden Reed made the 27-player team in the all-purpose category. Reed was also named first-team All-America in the all-purpose category by The Athletic.

Walker was also named first-team midseason All-America by The Associated Press and The Athletic.

Last week, Walker was listed on the first-team midseason All-America team by ESPN.

Senior safety Xavier Henderson and senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk were named second-team midseason All-America by The Athletic.

Walker is the nation’s leading rusher with 997 yards rushing, averaging 6.6 yards per carry to go witn nine touchdowns.

Reed has 27 receptions on the year with five touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per catch. He also has two punt returns for touchdowns.

Panasiuk has 37 career starts - most of any active Spartan - and is tied for first in the Big Ten in sacks with 5.5. Panasiuk has recorded all 5.5 sacks in the past four games.

Panasiuk was named Pro Football Focus National Defensive Player of the Week after notching two sacks and seven tackles against Nebraska.

Panaiuk ranks No. 13 all-time at Michigan State in sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (29.5).

Henderson has started 27 straight games for Michigan State, the longest current streak among active Spartans. He leads the team and ranks No. 6 in the Big Ten in tackles. He ranks No. 9 in the Big Ten in tackles for loss.

Henderson leads the nation with 583 defensive snaps. His 44 tackles ranks No. 6 in the nation among safeties. He has five quarterback pressures, which ranks No. 17 in the nation among safeties.

He is allowing 6.8 yards per reception (No. 31) and has not allowed a touchdown.

Walker ranked No. 2 in this week’s Heisman Trophy voter straw poll, conducted by The Athletic. Walker (21 first-place votes) trails Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (33 first-place votes).

Walker ranked No. 1 in the poll last week. Two weeks ago, Alabama quarterbac Bryce Young ranked No. 1.

Last week, Walker rushed for 84 yards on 23 carries (3.7) at Indiana. He had one reception for a loss of 5 yards.

Corral threw for 231 yards and rushed for 195 in Mississippi’s 31-26 victory at Tennessee.