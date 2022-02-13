Walker has no problem being 'electric factory' off the bench

East Lansing, Mich. – He had started all 23 games since arriving at Michigan State from Northeastern.

On Saturday, with No. 17 MSU needing a win against a surging and tough Indiana team, junior guard Tyson Walker came off the bench.

It turned out to be one of his best overall performances of the season.

After scoring just one point and adding just one assist in the Spartans’ 70-62 home loss to No. 14 Wisconsin, Walker showed what he was made of during MSU’s hard-earned 76-61 victory at Breslin Center on Saturday.

Walker, who went 0-for-3 against the Badgers on Tuesday in 13 minutes of play, which included two turnovers, bounced back with a performance that turned out to be instrumental in helping the Spartans snap a two-game losing streak.

In 18 minutes of play against the Hoosiers, Walker finished 5-of-10 from the floor, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, to finish with 15 points, two rebounds and two steals against just two turnovers.

“I felt it from the warm-up,” Walker said. “Everything just felt different. The music was different. Everything felt good. I knew I was going to have a good day. I told myself I was going to have a good day. And then I went and had a good day.”

The 15 points matched his season high, which came back on Dec. 8th in a road win over Minnesota. In that game, Walker finished 5-of-7 from the floor, including a 2-of-2 finish from beyond the arc.

That came in 24 minutes of play. He took his efficiency to another level on Saturday.

“I guess this is one of the fun ones,’’ Walker said. “Just going out there, being free. Starting off playing defense like that helps. Just having fun and knowing that I could pressure people like that. I think the mindset today was just different going into the game.

“The steal was just kind of what I do. I haven’t done it in awhile. Just being a ball hawk, going after the ball and being fast. That’s what I did.”

It was also a response to his head coach’s urging that he look for his shot more and inject more emotion and enthusiasm in his play.

“You know, we made the change because of two reasons,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “Slow starts and we felt he could get more people involved (with AJ Hoggard at the point). When Tyson came in, there was no moping. I thought the job Tyson did was great, too. Our two point guards, I thought, played pretty good. Tyson got into it defensively a little bit more, which we have been waiting for.’’

When sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard was ejected from the game with four minutes left to play after receiving his second technical foul, Walker stepped to the forefront, making sure the Spartans would not suffer a third-straight defeat.

With MSU up 68-57 and Indiana looking to gain momentum for a late comeback, Walker drained a 3-pointer late in the shot clock to make it 71-57 with 3:28 left in the contest. He then buried another trey at the 1:18 mark from the top of the arc that made the score 76-58 and turned out the be the dagger in any hopes of a Hoosier comeback.

“A.J. had an amazing first half and then Tyson came in at the second half when A.J. got kicked out and played amazing,’’ said junior forward and captain Malik Hall, who finished with 18 points off the bench.

While his late-game heroics sealed the deal, the tone for his play down the stretch had been previewed near the midway point of the second half when he hit his first three at 12:38, raising his hands in triumph, while screaming and gazing into the Breslin rafters with a look that signified, relief.

“Well, I was having a hell of a time. I just started yelling just because,’’ said Walker, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half. “It wasn't a release or anything, just me having fun. That was it. Having a good time, yeah.”

Actually, that just wasn’t it because a few plays later, he put his defense on display when he stole the ball from Hoosiers’ leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis and drove down the court for a layup.

Walker’s defensive prowess was part of an overall response that pleased Izzo and let him know that his point guard was ready to compete for the long haul.

“Maybe (he's) learning to play with some emotion, you know,’’ Izzo said. “I didn't want it to get out of hand and get the Michael Jordan tongue-wag (but) I did appreciate that he had a little grit, too. I mean, he wanted to go after them.’’

In the end, it was great response to losing his starting job after coming off his lowest minutes total of the season against Wisconsin.

“It was just a good day today,’’ said Walker, who came into Saturday’s game averaging seven points and 4.4 assist in 22.3 minutes per game. “Got to be the electric factory (off the bench) as I call it.’’

From here on out, Michigan State is hoping that electricity from Walker doesn’t short circuit.







