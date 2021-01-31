SpartanMag - Walk-on kicker commitment gives '21 class a lift

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s place kicking situation for the near and distant future just become a bit more crowded, competitive … and improved.

The Spartans added Garrison Smith as a preferred walk-on for the 2021 recruiting class on Saturday evening. Smith, of Norwalk (Ohio) High School, committed to Michigan State over walk-on invitations from Ohio State, Cincinnati, Wisconsin and Old Dominion.

He is expected to offer depth behind sixth-year senior Matt Coghlin this fall and possibly compete for the kickoff specialist duties. Smith will push current scholarship kicker Jack Olsen, a second-year freshman.

Smith provides an unexpected punch of talent to the incoming 2021 recruiting class as an elite national-level kicker as a walk-on.

Smith impressed coaches and scouts with an outstanding senior year at Norwalk (Ohio) High School. He hit field goals from 57, 54 and 45 yards, plus four 44-yarders. He was 11-of-17 on the year. He didn’t miss a field goal inside of 40 yards.

He was first-team Division III All-Ohio.

“Most of the kicks I missed were from 50-plus,” Smith said. “And a 62-yarder in 30-degree weather missed by one yard.”