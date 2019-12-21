Subscribe today to SpartanMag.com and get 25% off your membership, and you'll receive a FREE $75 NIKE gift card.

EAST LANSING - Twenty-one things to watch and know during Michigan State’s game against Eastern Michigan tonight at Breslin Center (7 p.m., Breslin Center):

1. Eastern Michigan is 9-1, off to the program’s best start since 1996-97.

I asked Tom Izzo after practice on Wednesday if this Eagles squad could become an NCAA Tournament team. Izzo is usually quick to nod in agreement and build up an opponent. Maybe he just forgot to do that this time. He paused and said he’s still trying to get to know this EMU team, and his own team, with so many unknowns all across the country.

In looking at EMU’s roster, you can understand his questions. The Eagles have played well, but the book on this EMU team is thin and new. Three of their starters are first-year junior college transfers.

“People didn’t know us, early in the year,” said Eastern Michigan coach Rob Murphy, who is in his his ninth year at EMU. “Now, they are getting film on us.”

Opposing coaches are seeing a team that plays terrific zone defense, controls the pace and presents a test.

2. Murphy has won 21 or more games three times during his tenure at EMU. He is a former assistant at Syracuse, and thereby a practitioner of the Jim Boeheim zone defense.

3. Murphy was head coach at Detroit Crockett High School in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and was there when Maurice Ager signed with Michigan State.

4. Murphy and Izzo are long-time friends. They often can be seen sitting next to each other when scouting players on the recruiting trail in the off-season.

5. Izzo usually doesn’t like scheduling games against friends. But Izzo feels he can get a lot out of playing against EMU’s zone defense.

“That’s why I schedule it, so that it helps me in the tournament,” Izzo said, "so I don’t run into what happened to us a couple of years ago (when Michigan State was upset by Syracuse).

“It (playing EMU) always sounds good on paper,” Izzo said with a laugh, “but then when I have to prepare for the team, I don’t know why I do it.”

6. EMU holds victories over a handful of solid mid-major programs, often holding opponents to 60 points or less. Some notable scores:

EMU 56, North Texas 51

EMU 62, Maryland Baltimore County 45

EMU 58, North Carolina A&T 54

EMU 85, Valparaiso 79

EMU 55, Detroit 51

EMU 60, Northeastern 55

EMU’s lone loss was a 77-56 defeat at Cal-Irvine on Nov. 30. Cal-Irvine, of the Big West Conference, is 5-5.

7. EMU ranks No. 10 in the nation in scoring defense, holding opponents to 57.1 points per game.

8. EMU ranks No. 8 in the country in forcing turnovers, at 19.5 per game.

9. Michigan State (8-3 and ranked No. 15) is having its customary annual early-season problems with turnovers. But this year, those problems are mixed with the worst 3-point shooting team of the Izzo era.

Michigan State broke that trend by shooting 43 percent from 3-point range on Wednesday in a 77-72 victory at Northwestern.

The key of the game tonight, and also the biggest test and biggest curiosity of this matchup, is whether Michigan State can avoid turnovers against EMU’s long-armed, slapping, pesky zone defense, and whether Michigan State will find open 3-point opportunities against the Eagles - and make them.

10. Michigan State opponents have sought to get out on Cassius Winston, double-team Xavier Tillman in the post, clog the middle with helpers on Winston, and challenge the Michigan State supporting cast to fire shots from long range. In most cases this year, the supporting cast hasn’t been able to hit, and this has made it more difficult for Winston to shake loose and do his thing than it was a year ago. He has less room because his teammates can't command attention.

Now, Michigan State will face a team that will play zone defense for 40 minutes. Michigan State is looking forward to the test, but it won’t be an easy one if wings Gabe Brown, Aaron Henry and Kyle Ahrens don’t provide a boost from the perimeter.

“We feel comfortable with it,” said Izzo, who never lacks confidence against a zone. “We faced a zone for probably one-third of the game at Northwestern. That was kind of good. We moved the ball well, we got some good shots.

“But they (EMU) play it at an elite level.”

11. EMU’s zone is better than any zone defense Michigan State will face in the regular season.

Like Boeheim, Murphy seeks long, rangy guys to play his zone defense.

Most casual observers believe facing a zone defense means open shot windows from the perimeter. But in recent years, Boeheim has sought to contest 3-point shooters with long defenders, out of his zone. His defenses make opponents think they are getting open shots, but Syracuse - when they’re good - closes out rapidly with long athletes.

Murphy has built EMU the same way. EMU is 6-5, 6-5, 6-3 in the backcourt. EMU is 6-8 and 7-0 inside.

When Michigan State lost to Syracuse, the Orange ranked among the nation’s leaders in 3-point field goal defense. Michigan State shot miserably from long range and medium range.

Add the longer 3-point line of this season, and EMU’s fools’ gold zone has been even more effective.

In EMU’s most recent game, the Eagles played a Northeastern team which ranked No. 3 in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (42.3) and ranked No. 10 in the country in overall field goal percentage at 50.3. Well, EMU held Northeastern to just 32.7 percent from the field.

EMU's zone will look to get out on Winston, and maybe Gabe Brown. Other Spartans might find themselves open for a reason - because EMU will want them to shoot. In doing so, the Eagles will still get out on those shooters for late contesting of those shots - providing the perfect mix for EMU: they'll want certain guys to take those shots, but they'll want the shots to end up being more contested than the shooters originally expected. That's the Boeheim formula.

12. On offense, EMU goes inside to 6-foot-8 forward Ty Groce, a junior from Ypsilanti. He leads the team in scoring at 12.6 points per game.

13. EMU is not a good 3-point shooting team. None of their starters shoot better than 30 percent from 3-point range. That’s dreadful.

Sixth man Thomas Binelli, a junior from Bologna, Italy by way of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, and Monre Community College, is shooting 50 percent from deep (8-of-16). He has only played in the last three games, but he gives them a new boost.

14. Yeikson Montero and Noah Morgan each average 10 points per game. Montero is a 6-foot-5 transfer from Pensacola State. Morgan is a 6-foot-5 transfer from Northwestern Florida State.

15. Boubacar Toure is a 7-foot, 240-pound redshirt senior from Senegal. He led the MAC in field goal percentage last year as a first-year junior college transfer.

He averages 9.6 points per game.

He began his EMU career with consecutive double-doubles last year, the first EMU player to do that since George Gervin in 1971-72.

16. Point guard Darion Spottsville is a 6-foot-3, first-year transfer from South Mountain Community College in Phoenix. He can’t shoot at all. He is averaging 21 minutes per game but has attempted only one 3-pointer.

He is averaging 2.1 points per game and has a 24-to-18 assist/turnover ratio.

“They play hard as hell,” Izzo said. “They’re athletic. They have some size.

17. Winston is coming off a promising performance against Northwestern. He played with more quickness and to-the-rim zeal than we’ve seen from him in weeks.

He was 2-of-5 from 3-point range - a good, not great performance, but an encouraging one. His confidence in stopping and popping from deep, early in the game, was a nice sign. He said he felt more of a rhythm than he had in recent weeks.

Returning home, Winston might be due for one of those 5-of-7 type of nights from 3-point range. Michigan State might need that type of shooting from him in order to win this game by 10 or more.

18. Gabe Brown was a helpful 3-of-4 from 3-point range against Northwestern. He’s been a streak shooter in his first full season as an extended playing-time regular. Michigan State needs him to be better than streaky.

He has done a pretty good job as the new starting shooting guard while Rocket Watts recovers from a stress reaction in his lower left leg.

In order to live up to its preseason Top 10 expectations, Michigan State needs better than “pretty good” from the position that was filled admirably last year by Matt McQuaid, and Josh Langford before that.

Brown is averaging 8.9 points per game and is shooting a healthy 37 percent from 3-point range. Michigan State needs him to build on that, and build on his 3-of-4 performance against Northwestern. EMU’s tricky, deceptive zone will provide a good test.

“Gabe Brown has been probably my most improved player,” Izzo said.

19. Sophomore wing guard Aaron Henry is the biggest enigma on the team. He has All-Big Ten potential, but has been erratic in performance and effort.

He often doesn’t realize when he is easing up on effort, whether it be in leaking out rather than boxing out, or fumbling a pass rather than securing it, or failing to set up a defender for a screen when trying to get open (as was the case against Duke).

Henry has a good attitude and very good talent. Coaches are expecting him to gain traction toward excellence soon, but they sure didn’t anticipate that we would be in late December still waiting for him to arrive as a consistent killer.

20. With Watts out, sophomore Foster Loyer will continue to get minutes as the back-up point guard. He scored seven points at Northwestern, including four game-cinching free throws in the final minute, and a timely 3-pointer in the first half.

However, he allowed consecutive three-pointers to Northwestern freshman Boo Buie. This caused Izzo to blow a gasket on Loyer during a time out. In games and in practice, Izzo challenges Loyer hard. But when it comes to public comments, Izzo is supportive of Loyer.

“Like with Cassius, I understand that everybody is not Travis Walton,” Izzo said. “What happened (at Northwestern) is he (Loyer) got a little snake-bitten. He gets in there, the guy jacks one 3-pointer from a long way out in front of the bench and a couple of other ones, it just happens, and the lead changes and he looks like the villain. Some of it was guys didn’t step up on ball screens like they should have on one occasion.”

It wasn’t the first time Loyer has looked off-balance and out of place in a game this year.

He’s shooting a quality 41 percent from 3-point range. But he has been a net-negative in many games this year. Izzo believes Loyer can contribute a functional role, and they need solid minutes from him while Watts is out.

With Watts injured, Loyer has had a prime opportunity to secure the back-up point guard role. Instead, he yet to earn trust in that area.

He will continue to get the minutes until Watts come back. And even then, Watts will need to work back into game shape for extended minutes, which means Loyer will likely continue to be test driven deep into January.

“We have to get his offense going because I think it will help his defense a little bit if he can do that,” Izzo said. “But his attitude, his energy, have been good. He has been a major help to Cassius.

“He doesn’t have to be the defensive dynamo, he just has to survive there and that’s what I’m looking for.”

21. Freshman power forward Malik Hall and sophomore power forward/center Marcus Bingham have the potential to improve their games markedly over the next three or four weeks.

Bingham seems to get a little better every 10 days in ways that don’t show up in the box score. He is moving well on defense, laterally. He is down in his stance, working hard to carry out defensive game planning. He's pretty good in ball screen defense and has the capacity to be great in that area soon. His ability to cover ground laterally on defense has been a pleasant surprise. This, when combined with his praying mantis length, helps guarantee playing time for himself.

He is altering and blocking shots while staying down on defense until the last moment. He isn’t overzealous for blocked shots. He doesn’t take himself out of position and out of a play by springing for a blocked shot. That’s discipline. That's the way Izzo wants it.

He is starting to run the floor well in transition. He finishes well around the rim.

Bingham is averaging 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He is 3-of-12 from 3-point range (25 percent). Coaches believe he can become an effective long-range shooter some day. He has the green light to hoist it when he’s open. Whether or not he can become better than a 25 percent 3-point shooter this year is one of the key x-factors for the remainder of the season. Michigan State desperately needs someone to stretch defenses with perimeter shooting from the power forward position.

The other candidate is Hall. He has been occasionally explosive since carrying the team to victory at Seton Hall in November.

Hall is playing smart, quick and sturdy on defense. He has a veteran understanding for ball-screen defense, and gets to his spots with physicality and maturity a bit beyond his years.

He’s a useful, intriguing talent. He’s going to be a standout some day. Michigan State needs that day to come soon.

“Malik is not perfect (on defense) but he is a very smart basketball player,” Izzo said. “I mean he could be my Cassius of the future, a guy that really understands the game. Even when he makes a mistake, he does understand the game.”

Hall is averaging 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds - the exact same as Bingham. Astonishingly, fellow post player Thomas Kithier is also averaging 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Since October, Izzo said he was looking for one of these players to gain separation from the others and command a larger role. Amazingly, and maybe frustratingly, their numbers in terms of points and rebounding have been identical.

Kithier has played better in the past two games since getting rid of the protective mask. He is back to moving well without the ball, moving quick and smart to open spaces. And he is also back to playing good defense. His vision is improved without the mask and that has had an impact on his play away from the ball. He's back to being a smart player again, because he can see.

Bingham has the potential to be a good, key shooting threat in the future - the way Kenny Goins was. Hall is a pretty good threat right now, at 4-of-10 on the year from long range.

The time is coming for Hall to step forward with more of a shooter’s mentality.

“That is a strength of his,” Izzo said. “He can shoot the ball. He hasn’t taken as many threes. That’s something he’s got to work a little harder at and feel a little more comfortable with.”

Winston would love to find a pick-and-pop partner on the perimeter to alleviate the extra eyes he is attracting. Hall is the guy to do it. Perhaps Hall will take some strides in that direction tonight against Eastern Michigan.