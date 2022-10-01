East Lansing, Mich. - Death by inches, death by lack of execution and death by injuries.

That has been the lethal cocktail that has dented Michigan State’s chances for a great season and left the team and its coaching staff just hoping for a good one.

After opening with wins over Western Michigan and Akron, the Spartans have not just fallen on hard times in consecutive losses to Washington and Minnesota but are on the brink of a disaster.

Last year at this time, MSU had already established its identity with an impressive win at Miami in the third game of the season.

As the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who were once ranked No. 11 in the country, set their sights on Maryland (3-1, 0-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (FS1) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., MSU will be looking for anything positive to pull its season out of the dump.

With nearly all of the optimism of a run for a Big Ten title looking like it’s been thrown from a high rise building to the pavement below, this group is just hoping to garner bowl eligibility before it finishes the schedule on Nov. 26 to close out the Big Ten season.

And while a matchup against the Terrapins may have looked like a winnable game before the season started, especially with MSU holding a 10-2 series lead, the way this squad has played its last two games, there are no gimmes on a schedule that still includes Top 11 teams like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.





Meanwhile, Maryland is playing good football and fourth-year Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is well aware of what the Spartans can bring to the table.

“When you talk about Michigan State, well-coached team,’’ Locksley said. “I know Mel Tucker personally, have known him a long time. The job he did a year ago with that team and even where they are today . . . I know he’s facing quite a bit of injuries. When you look at their record, it’s easy to say, ‘Hey they’re struggling’ but when you watch the tape like we do as coaches they’ve played two really formidable opponents and so we expect them to come in here to get back on track.

“They’ve got talent still on all three phases. They got a great pass rusher (in Jacoby Windmon) on the defensive side of the ball. They got (Jayden) Reed back, the receiver is back. He played some last week. Keon Coleman, the other receiver, and Payton Thorne, who had a big year for them a year ago. So, they still have really talented players.’’

In order to get back on track, MSU will need to re-discover its run game and come up with a way to not be so vulnerable in pass defense.

The Spartans enter Saturday’s contest averaging 134.2 yards a game on the ground, while giving up 265.2 yards game through the air.

Maryland, led by redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, is averaging nearly 300 yards a game through the air, with Tagovailoa completing 88 of his 118 pass attempts for 1,102 yards, good for seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa, who is just nine TD passes away from tying the school mark for touchdowns in a career, has also run for 74 yards and is coached by former Spartan Dan Enos, who is the Terrapins’ offensive coordinator and QB coach.

While Tagovailoa will run when necessary, the Terps have two solid running backs in redshirt-freshmen Roman Hemby and redshirt-freshman Antwain Littleton II. Hemby leads the way with 342 yards and three scores, while Littleton II adds 147 yards and five TDs.

Maryland’s receiving corps is topped by redshirt sophomore Corey Dyches, junior Rakim Jarrett and redshirt senior Jeshaun Jones.

Jarrett has accumulated 208 yards on 15 catches, while scoring once, while Dyches, who also has 15 receptions, adds a TD. Jones has contributed 13 catches for 193 yards and two trips to the endzone.

In addition to those three, the Terrapins have three other wideouts who have totaled a 107 yards or more in catches, led by junior Jacob Copeland’s 181 yards and two scores on just 10 receptions.

Maryland’s offensive line is anchored by senior center Johari Branch, redshirt senior left tackle Jaelyn Duncan and redshirt senior right guard Spencer Anderson. Duncan and Anderson are NFL Draft prospects.

MSU’s defense, which has fallen on hard times during the last two losses, is led by Kendell Brooks’ 38 tackles.

Cal Haladay is next at 33 stops, with Angelo Grose contributing 31.

Jacoby Windmon tops the Spartans’ D with eight tackles for loss, which includes 5.5 sacks.

With Jacob Slade still questionable to return to the defensive line, and with Simeon Barrow, Khris Bogle and Jeff Pietrowski also suspected of nursing injuries, the Spartans’ d-line is going to need some next-man up mentality from names like freshman Alex VanSumeran, redshirt junior Maverick Hansen and redshirt freshman Derrick Harmon.

Both Haladay and senior cornerback Chester Kimbrough add two TFLs apiece for a team that has 24 tackles for loss. However, Kimbrough has been shuffled out of the playing group while the Spartans look for capable contributors. Former walk-on Justin White got the start at nickel back last week, ahead of Kimbrough.

MSU, which has yet to record an interception this season, has 17 pass breakups but has given up an average of 265.2 yards a game through the air.

The Spartans hope to improve in that category with the combination of corners comprised of sophomore Charles Brantley, sixth-year graduate senior Ameer Speed, and sixth-year senior Ronald Williams. Redshirt sophomore Marqui Lowery, who was a spot starter at the end of the 2021 season, has not been on the field for the past two games.

“Defensively, we have to stop the run. We have to create third and longs and get off the field on third down and we have to take the ball away,’’ MSU head coach Mel Tucker said. “The turnover margin is going to be a huge factor in this game.’’

Of course, it would help, if the offense could sustain some drives. Last week against Minnesota, MSU didn’t score a touchdown until there were just :17 seconds left in the game.

Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne has been inconsistent despite throwing for 900 yards on 77-of-118 completions.

Thorne enters Saturday’s fray with seven TDs and six picks on his resumé and will need to be cleaner if the Spartans expect to maintain a good offensive flow against the Terps.

Despite Thorne’s struggles, Locksley is still having flashbacks of last season when Thorne torched the Terps’ secondary for 287 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-21 Spartans’ win in 2021.

“(Thorne is a) talented quarterback. (He) has the ability to make plays with both his arm and his feet,’’ Locksley said. “Big tall guy, makes all of the throws. The arm talent is there.’’

MSU will also need to get its running game back to where it was during the first two games.

During those first two games, MSU totaled 457 yards rushing. Against Washington and Minnesota, the Spartans could only muster a total 80 rush yards over the two games.

That has to change if the Spartans are to have any chance of winning.

Redshirt freshman Jalen Berger leads all running backs with 267 yards on 50 carries and has scored four times.

He is complemented by 5th-year senior Jarek Broussard, who has 161 yards on 35 carries. Broussard has reached the end zone twice.

At wide receiver, the strength of MSU’s offense, sophomore Keon Coleman tops the charts at 19 catches for 261 yards and three endzone trips.

Fifth-year senior Jayden Reed is next up with 12 receptions for 128 yards, with redshirt junior Tre Mosley pitching in 12 catches for 169 yards and three TDs.

The offensive line is led by senior center Nick Samac, senior left guard J.D. Duplain, sixth-year graduate senior Matt Carrick at the other guard and redshirt junior o-tackle Spencer Brown.

Defensively, the Terps are led by junior safety Beau Brade’s 32 tackles, which include three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss.

Freshman middle linebacker Jaishawn Barham is second in tackles with 24, while adding 1.5 tackles for loss for a defense that has surrendered 409.8 yards a game but is fourth in the conference in red zone defense.

The Terps have nine sacks and are led in that category by senior nose tackle Henry Chibueze who has two.

Redshirt senior Ahmad McCullough tops the defense in fumble recoveries with two, while senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett is No. 1 in pass breakups with five.

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite leads Maryland in TFLs with 2.5, while three other Terps’ defenders have two each.

Redshirt junior Anthony Booker Jr. has forced two fumbles for a defense that is allowing 23 points per game.





WHAT TO WATCH FOR:





MSU: Payton Thorne has to have a good game. He must be sharp and avoid poor decisions when crucial passes need to be completed to keep drives. The time for poor play is over for Thorne. He needs to step to the forefront and be the leader that he has been trusted to be by his teammates. Thorne’s job will be more manageable if he can get help from the defense and the run game, both of which have been terrible in the past two games.





MARYLAND: It may be only the fifth game of the season but this is a big moment for the Terps. The question will be, does this group, which still has a lot of young players developing in the system, have what it takes to take the next step and close out a game against a quality opponent. If Maryland can duplicate its performance in a tough loss at Michigan, that should be enough to send MSU home a loser.







