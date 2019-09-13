EAST LANSING - In its preparation for the team’s rematch with Arizona State, Michigan State’s players did a good job of not leaning on the revenge, redemption angle.



After getting off to a 2-0 start with wins over Tulsa and Western Michigan, members of the team maintained a level head and focus about the task at hand - leaving Spartan Stadium early Saturday evening with a third-straight victory, courtesy of the Sun Devils.

With a strong defensive effort in its 28-7 win over the Golden Hurricane, followed by a 50-point outburst on offense that defined its win over the Broncos, No. 18 MSU will be looking to put it all together when it closes out its two-game series against ASU at 4 p.m. in Spartan Stadium.

While opinions differ as to why the Spartans suffered a 16-13 loss last season at Sun Devil Stadium - some believe it was a combination of the desert heat and time change that led to a poor second half which resulted in last season’s 3-point loss after a strong first-half showing - head coach Mark Dantonio and the team never used outside forces as an excuse for last season’s surprising setback.

This time though, the Spartans expect to leave nothing to chance as they play in the school’s last tuneup before opening Big Ten play at Northwestern on Sept. 21st.

After starting the season with a projected dominant defense and giving onlookers a glimpse of what the offense could be in week two, MSU wants to set the tone for how successful the rest of this season could be after last season’s disappointing 7-6 finish.

The Spartans also want to even the all-time series at two wins apiece against a Sun Devil program that also finished last season 7-6.

In order to do so though, the Spartans will have to get by an Arizona State team, led by second-year coach Herm Edwards, that has given up just seven points in each of it first two victories over Kent State and Sacramento State.

An ASU team that Edwards knows will be facing a much stronger and focused group than last season.

“This week we are playing one of the most established teams in college football in the past 25 years,” Edwards said. “They always seem to be in the Top 20, Top 25, in the rankings and it starts with their head coach (Mark Dantonio). They are (a) well-coached, physical football team in all three phases of it.





“They have played very well on defense in the last couple weeks, offense as well. There are seven guys coming back from the defense. Offensively, (the) quarterback is getting mixed plays with his legs, (and) they have some receivers that are big and physical. It will be a big test for us as it is the first one on the road.”

While Edwards heaped praise upon the Spartans program and the job that Dantonio has done during a 13-year tenure that could see him become the program’s all-time leader in wins with a victory on Saturday, the rejuvenated Sun Devil program under Edwards is growing and doesn’t want to become the subject of a trivia question after returning home to Tempe, Ariz., Saturday night.

To do so, they will need outstanding efforts from a fairly young and inexperienced group.

At quarterback, the Sun Devils are led by a young but very capable signal caller in true freshman Jayden Daniels, who has opened the season 32-of-51 for 588 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The first true freshman to start under center for ASU in the program’s history, Daniels has also run for 38 yards and one score.

The Sun Devils’ run game is spearheaded by junior running back Eno Benjamin, an all-purpose threat who has gained 171 yards on the ground through two games, while accumulating an average of 148.5 all-purpose yards over the team’s first two contests.

“When you look at Arizona State, (the) first thing you have to look at is their tailback, Eno Benjamin,’’ Dantonio said. “First team All Conference, third team All-American, preseason All-American pick, 1,600 yards rushing, sort of makes it work.’’

The receiving corps is led by senior Brandon Aiyuk, who has eight catches for 238 yards and one TD.

ASU, which has outscored its opponents 49-14 through two Saturdays, features an experienced offensive line that is led by senior tackles Steve Miller and Cohl Cabral, and senior left guard Alex Losoya.

That experience on the offensive line means MSU’s defense, which is limiting opponents to just an average of 12 points a game, will be tested against Sun Devil offense that has put up an average of 425 yards of total offense a contest, which includes 294 yards passing.

“Coach (Paul) Haynes said this is one of the most experienced receiving groups we’re probably going to face,’’ said 5th-year senior safety David Dowell. “Obviously, they lost a key guy (N’Keal Harry) from last year but at the same time they’ve got some great receivers coming back, so that’s what we’ve been preparing for all week in practice and we’ll be ready when the time comes.’’

Senior MIKE linebacker Joe Bachie leads a trio of double-figure tacklers with 13 stops and one pass breakup, while senior defensive end Kenny Willekes has 12 tackles and junior cornerback Josiah Scott adds 10 tackles and two pass breakups.

Willekes tops the Spartans in tackles for loss with 4.5 and has two fumble recoveries, one of which resulted in a touchdown for a defense that is limiting opponents to a ridiculous minus-3 yards a game rushing and ranks eighth in the nation in turnover margin.

Where the Spartans will be tested against the Sun Devils will be in the vertical game, where MSU has given up 219 passing yards a game.

Edwards feels like the Spartans are poised to pass that test.

“This defense is pretty, it really is,’’ Edwards said. “It does not give you a lot of room. Whether you are running the football or throwing the football.’’

While it was safe to say after the opener that MSU’s offense was a work in progress, a wait-and-see venture after its opener, last week against WMU, the Spartans offered a glimpse of how potent that side of the ball could be with a 51-point outburst.

Fifth-year senior Brian Lewerke was the conductor of that offensive orchestra and enters Saturday 44-for-69 for 506 yards with four scores and one pick.

The run game found its primary weapon after a breakout performance by redshirt freshman Elijah Collins, who will enter Saturday’s play with 25 carries for 209 yards.

While Collins established himself last week, MSU also has the luxury of two other capable backs in junior Connor Heyward and sophomore La’Darius Jefferson.

Jefferson leads MSU in TD runs with two.

Fifth-year senior Darrell Stewart heads up a deep receiving group that didn’t seem to miss a beat last week despite losing speedster Jalen Nailor to a season-ending foot injury.

Stewart has 16 receptions for 241 yards and one score, while junior Cody White adds seven receptions for 81 yards a TD.

Redshirt junior C.J. Hayes emerged as Nailor’s replacement last week and enters Saturday as the Spartans No. 3 option in the passing game.

The offensive line seemed to get a little more settled in last week with sophomore guard Matt Carrick offering some needed stability for a unit which features four juniors as starters.

After last week’s outburst, MSU will open Saturday with an offense that is producing and average of 442.5 yards and 39.5 points a game.

Defensively, the Sun Devils, despite not playing against the strongest competition and enjoying the comforts of home, have all the signs of being a stingy unit going forward.

Led by sophomore middle backer Merlin Robertson’s 12 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble, the Sun Devils have held opponents to 104.6 yards of total offense a game.

That has led to ASU being No. 1 in scoring defense and total defense in the PAC-12.

Assisting Robertson in the defense’s not-so generous efforts are junior defensive backs Chase Lucas and Evan Fields, and sophomore defensive lineman D.J. Davidson.

Lucas and Fields have combined for 19 tackles and have led a secondary that has allowed just 112 yards after the catch this season, while Davidson has seven tackles including 2.5 for loss.

“Not as much man (coverage) as last year from what I’ve seen,’’ Lewerke said. “They play a decent amount of zone (in the secondary), a lot like Tulsa’s defense but I’ll expect a little more man in our game.’’

ASU has a pretty good punter too in redshirt sophomore Michael Turk, who leads the nation in average yards per punt at 55.3









WHAT TO WATCH FOR:





MSU: This is a game in which the Spartans need to continue to upgrade the team’s resume on offense. There were a lot of bright spots against the Broncos and MSU must impose its will on this young team early to crush any belief that this group of Sun Devils could pull off what would be an even more devastating upset this season. Pay close attention to the offensive line which will have a big say in determining the outcome of a game. The Spartans are more than just a little eager to make a statement in prior to opening conference play next week.





ASU: Just like the Spartans had to try and manage the heat and time change in last year’s meeting, the Sun Devils will have some things to manage in the rematch. Namely, their youth and their first time being on the road in a hostile environment. That means ASU’s best course of action is to try and stay close in the first half. This group is not built to play catch-up ball yet and if MSU gets up big in the opening half, ASU may not be able to recover.