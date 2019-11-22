EAST LANSING - There are many different scenarios for success for a lot of teams around the country. Michigan State’s is simple - win your last two games and earn a bowl bid.



That might not be considered a successful season in total, but getting to a 6-6 record and a ticket to the postseason is better than the alternative - finishing with a sub.500 record and no bowl bid for the second time in four years.

That quest and that situation - one MSU never dreamed would come to fruition when the Spartans opened the season with a 28-7 victory over Tulsa - is here, it’s tangible and it’s real.

A season of promise, which was supposed to be given legitimacy by a strong defense and an improved offense, has devolved into one of disappointment and desperation.

A sad state of affairs? Yes. A salvageable one for MSU? In some regards.

That salvage operation will commence when the Spartans, losers of five straight, including an embarrassing 44-10 setback against rival Michigan, face Rutgers, one of the few teams in the Big Ten to endure a level of misery this season similar to the team based in East Lansing.

MSU (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) and Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) have combined to win just six games going into Saturday’s noon time edition of Big Ten football in Piscataway, N.J., but at least the Spartans still have something to play for. Meanwhile, Saturday will serve as Rutgers interim coach Nunzio Campanile’s final home game of the 2019 season.

“I always believe that you have to look for the good in things, that you have to look for ways to make things better. If you feel sorry for yourself, then things invariably go downhill,’’ MSU head coach Mark Dantonio said. “My message to our staff, to our football team is the same: you challenge yourself to be the best, you challenge yourself to be strong. As I said last week, you move forward.’’

Despite the Spartans’ recent misfortunes, Campanile is not buying into the idea that a team that has lost five straight is down and out.

“I still think they're a really talented team. They have some injuries on the offensive side, losing the middle linebacker (Joe Bachie) who is a really talented player. I think they're really good on the defensive line. Their linebackers really play hard and fast and they're a really physical team,’’ Campanile said. “They’ve obviously played a really tough schedule but they beat Indiana, who is a really good team. Hopefully we've made enough growth to be competitive and play hard and well on Saturday.’’

The Spartans lead the all-time series 7-3, with MSU defeating Rutgers last year, 14-10. MSU is also 3-1 on the Knights’ home turf, while boasting a five-game win streak in the series.

If MSU wants to extend that streak, the Spartans will have to get a handle on an offense that features some surprisingly explosive weapons in sophomore running back Isaih Pacheco and redshirt freshman quarterback Johnny Langan.

Although Rutgers doesn’t have much in the way of a scary offense - RU is last in the Big Ten in total offense at 275.4 yards a contest and next to last in points scored at just 15.3 a game - Pacheco and Langan give the Scarlet Knights hope for a brighter future on the offensive side of the ball.

Pacheco has run for 597 yards on 140 carries and scored seven touchdowns, while Langan has passed for 619 yards and four TDs against eight interceptions.

Langan has also run for 284 yards and three TDs.

Rutgers’ top target in the pass game is junior Raheem Blackshear, a former Michigan State recruiting target who has hauled in 29 catches for 310 yards and two scores.

The offensive line - the best part of Rutgers’ offense - is an experienced group that features no sophomores or freshmen, and is led by 5th-year seniors, Kamaal Seymour at right tackle and Zach Venesky at left guard.

MSU will counter with a defense that is led by junior Mike linebacker Antjuan Simmons, who has assumed the role in the middle after Bachie’s season ended due to testing positive for performance-enhancing supplements.

Simmons leads the way with 72 tackles, including a team-leading 14 for loss, and also has three pass breakups and one pick.

In support of Simmons’ effort to get the Spartans bowl eligible are a group of seniors led by defensive linemen Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk.

This trio has combined for 24 TFLs and 120 total tackles.

Senior Sam linebacker Tyriq Thompson is fifth on the team in tackles with 58, while the secondary is led by sophomore safety Xavier Henderson and junior cornerback Josiah Scott.

Henderson is third on the team in tackles with 64, while Scott tops MSU in interceptions with two and five pass break-ups.

As a team, the Spartans are giving up 337.4 yards of total offense, good for eighth in the conference and 25.6 points a game, which ranks MSU 51st in the nation.

“They’ve got a real solid team, a real good running back in No. 1 (Pacheco). He’s a real, strong and powerful runner,’’ Simmons said in reference to stopping the Rutgers offense. “The quarterback is a powerful runner as well, the receivers get after it and the o-line is good. They’re definitely going to show up and play, so we’ve got to be focused and be ready to play ball.’’

Offensively, the Spartans have shown occasional signs of life but have failed to garner any game-to-game consistency.

Fifth-year senior QB Brian Lewerke heads up an offense that is averaging just 21.8 points a game and 351.3 yards of total offense a contest. Those numbers rank at 12th and 11th, respectively in the Big Ten. Those numbers could, or should, improve with two late-season games against the two weakest defenses in the Big Ten in Rutgers this week and Maryland next week.

“It hasn’t been the ideal season obviously but we’re in this situation for a reason and we’ve got to make the most of it,’’ Lewerke said..

Lewerke has thrown for 2,178 yards and 13 TDs against nine picks.

Redshirt freshman running back Elijah Collins has gained 742 yards on 155 carries and scored five TDs. Collins is one of the noticeable bright spots on offense, averaging 4.8 yards a carry.

Lewerke’s top targets in the passing game are junior wideout Cody White and senior tight end Matt Seybert, with leading receiver Darrell Stewart still expected to be sidelined with an injury,

White has hauled in 43 passes for 605 yards and two scores, while Seybert has caught 22 balls for 254 yards and three scores to become the team’s third-best pass-catching option.

The offensive line, which for the second-straight season has become a patchwork operation because of injuries to experienced contributors, is led by juniors AJ Arcuri and Jordan Reid at the tackles and Luke Campbell at left guard. MSU will attempt to get production up front while it continues the process of integrating younger talent in the trenches with freshman guard J.D. Duplain and freshman center Nick Samac expected to start together for a third straight game.

Rutgers’ defense, which is led by junior linebacker Tyshon Fogg’s 92 tackles, is surrendering 447.5 yards of total offense, ranking dead last in Big Ten play, while giving up 38.6 points a game, which also puts the Scarlet Knights at the bottom of the conference.

Rutgers has three performers who’ve accumulated at least 4.5 tackles for loss.

Junior linebacker Olakunie Futukasi is the team’s second-leading tackler and has 4.5 tackles TFLs, while junior linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams is fifth in tackles with 41 and five TFLs.

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Willington Orevilon also has five tackles for lost yardage.

The secondary is led by senior cornerback Damon Hayes who has six PBUs and two picks, and sophomore corner Avery Young, who has five PBUs.

“They play a lot of man and I think their DBs are good at getting hands on the receivers and being physical with them,’’ Lewerke said. “A lot of cover-one (man-to-man coverages). Not a ton of blitz but sometimes they’ll send a little pressure, so we’ve just got to be able to handle that up front and get off fresh covers for the receivers.’’