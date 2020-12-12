SpartanMag - W2W4: Spartans vs Nittany Lions

East Lansing, Mich. - There’s no doubt that Michigan State will have one of the busiest offseasons in Division I football when the 2020 season comes to an end. Between outgoing and incoming players by way of the transfer portal, seniors who decide to stay an extra year because of the NCAA’s eligibility waiver pertaining to of COVID-19 and an incoming freshman class, head coach Mel Tucker and his staff will not be enjoying much time off when it comes to evaluation and preparation for the 2021 season. Until what is shaping up to be a hectic offseason for the Spartan program, Tucker and his staff will continue to teach, motivate and develop during the remainder of the 2020 campaign as players work through year one of a culture change Spartan fans hope will transition into long-term success. Up next for the Spartans (2-4) is a road matchup with Penn State (2-5) at noon on Saturday (ABC) for a chance to regain ownership of what some have deemed one of the ugliest rivalry trophies in college football, the Land Grant Trophy. Penn State grabbed last season’s meeting, 28-7, but MSU will travel to Happy Valley with an all-time mark of 17-16-1. The Nittany Lions hold a 10-7-1 lead in games played at Penn State. For MSU, the ongoing search for continuity and consistency will be measured in which team shows up to play on Saturday. Will it be the team that knocked off Top 15 programs in Michigan and Northwestern or the team that fell hard in losses to Indiana, Iowa and Ohio State. “I know and they know that we can and we will be better,” Tucker said. “We can play better than what we’ve played. We can be better mentally and we need to be better physically. There’s still better ball ahead for us. It’s going to be tough, but we’ve got to get it out of them. That’s what this week is all about and I feel like our players, they understand that and they want to do that.” In facing a PSU program that is just 2-4 under Franklin against MSU, the Spartans have won five of its last seven meetings with Penn State.

PENN STATE'S OFFENSE

In order to keep trending up against the Lions, the Spartans will need to contain one of the Big Ten’s smarter dual threats in redshirt junior quarterback Sean Clifford. Entering Saturday’s game, Clifford has passed for 1,366 and 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions but he’s also run for 276 yards and two TDs on the ground. The Nittany Lions’ rushing attack features a pair of capable running backs in freshman Keyvone Lee and sophomore Deyvn Ford. Lee has run for 322 yards and three scores, while Ford has rushed for 274 yards and three TDs. The Nittany Lions have also put together a nice passing attack with junior Jahan Dotson and freshman Parker Washington at wide out. Dotson has amassed 587 yards and six TDs, while Washington has hauled in 378 yards worth of receptions and four scores. PSU’s offensive line is anchored by redshirt senior center Michael Menet and redshirt senior right guard Will Fries. Penn State ranks No. 10 in the Big Ten in scoring offense (24.7) and No. 10 in average yards per play (5.2) but ranks No. 2 in yards per game (412.6).

THE LATEST ON MICHIGAN STATE'S DEFENSE

While the Spartans will have it hands full against the Nittany Lions offense, MSU does possess some solid qualities on defense. MSU is fifth in red zone defense and sixth in the Big Ten in both 3rd down conversions defense and red zone defense. However, after last week’s problems against Ohio State, Michigan State has slid to No. 8 in total defense and No. 10 in yards allowed per play. With one game remaining in the regular season schedule, Ohio State, Indiana, Northwestern and Iowa have undoubtedly emerged as the four best teams in the Big Ten. Michigan State is the only team in the conference that has played all four. Senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons, who ranks second in the Big Ten in tackles, averaging 10.8 per game, with 65 total, is also tied for third in tackles for loss with 8.5. Simmons has recorded double-digit tackles in five of MSU’s six games this season. The Spartans’ defense, which is giving up 395.3 yards and 34.5 points a game, is assisted by redshirt junior linebacker Noah Harvey, who has 45 tackles, which includes five for loss. Junior safety Xavier Henderson adds 37 stops, while senior safety Tre Person has chipped in with 27 tackles. Redshirt junior Shakur Brown leads the secondary with five picks and four pass breakups, and 23 tackles, while true freshman Angelo Grose is starting to make a name for himself with 18 tackles and two pass breakups. Overall, the Spartans’ defense has 10 members with at least 20 tackles and 16 defenders who have accumulated double-digit tackles. “The thing that really jumps out is their d-tackles,” Franklin said. “I think their four d-tackles on the two deep are 345 pounds, 340 pounds, 335 pounds and 310 pounds. So, they are big and physical. “Impressed with their cornerback, No. 29 Shakur Brown and linebacker, No. 34, Antjuan Simmons, who seems like he’s been playing there forever. Then, d-tackle Naquan Jones and d-end Jacub Panasiuk. Impressed with those guys.’’ While the defense seems to be making some strides, the offense, which ranks last in scoring at 17 points a game and last in total offense at 319.7 yards per game, is still trying to find a rhythm.

THE LATEST ON MICHIGAN STATE'S OFFENSE

Redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi enters Saturday with 1,090 yards passing and eight touchdowns but has also thrown eight picks. Lombardi left last week’s game after taking a hard hit to the head while being tackled to the ground. Freshman Payton Thorne relieved Lombardi last week and provided a spark to the offense. It’s possible that Thorne could get the first start of his career today, either due to Lombardi’s health, or a coach’s decision.

Redshirt junior running back Connor Heyward leads a mediocre running attack with 60 carries for 190 yards through six games, while also catching 18 passes for 71 yards and two TDs. Freshman Jordon Simmons was MSU’s top rusher through four games, but missed each of the last two games with an undisclosed injury. He dressed last week but did not play. Redshirt sophomore Jayden Reed leads a quality trio of wide receivers with 27 receptions for 331 yards and three scores. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Nailor adds 20 catches for 415 yards and two TDs, while freshman Ricky White has contributed 10 receptions for 223 yards and one score. However, White has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury. MSU’s offensive line is led by sophomore center Nick Samac, 5th-year senior tackle AJ Arcuri and redshirt junior tackle Kevin Jarvis. Defensively, redshirt junior middle linebacker Ellis Brooks leads a Nittany Lions’ defense that is second in the conference in passing defense and fourth in total defense, with 48 tackles, including 4.5 for loss. Junior outside linebacker Jesse Luketa is next up with 45 stops, while PSU boasts three defenders with five or more tackles for loss. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh has 6.4 tackles for loss, while redshirt senior defensive end Shaka Toney and sophomore outside linebacker Brandon Smith have 5.5 and five TFLs, respectively. Senior safety Jaquan Brister tops the secondary with five pass breakups and is third on the team with 41 tackles.

















WHAT TO WATCH FOR: