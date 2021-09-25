W2W4: Spartans vs Cornhuskers

East Lansing, Mich. - Now comes the fun part.

How does Michigan State handle success?

When Michigan State walks off the field late on Saturday night after taking on Nebraska, the Spartans will be a quarter of the way through their season.

MSU (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will open play at 7 p.m. in Spartan Stadium as the No. 20 team in the country when they play host to the Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-1)

A win would give MSU its first 4-0 start since 2015, when the Spartans opened the season 8-0 before ironically falling to Nebraska in its ninth game on Nov. 7.

That 2015 team went on to win the Big Ten Championship, en route to earning a spot in the College Football Playoff

A win would also give MSU just its third win in a series that has been dominated by Nebraska, which enters Saturday’s contest up 9-2 all-time against the Spartans.

The Cornhuskers own a two-game win streak in the series, which includes a 2-1 advantage for Nebraska in East Lansing.

The last time MSU beat Nebraska was in 2014, when he Spartans topped the Huskers 27-22 in Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State opened its series against Nebraska by losing its first seven meetings before finally breaking through in 2013 with a 41-28 win in Lincoln, Neb.

“For us personally, I think we still just have a ton to prove,’’ said starting 6th-year graduate senior center Matt Allen. “I mean, we’ve won three games up to this point but in my eyes, we really haven’t proven anything yet. Our goal is to be the best that we can be every week and we want to come out and dominate. I don’t think we’ve played our best football yet so guys are really just focusing on trying to gain ground every week and just get better.’’

Nebraska is coming off a 23-16 loss at then-No. 3 Oklahoma. Huskers coach Scott Frost needs a win, as many have speculated his job is on the line this season. It’s a good opportunity for Nebraska, but the task will be difficult in East Lansing.

“They’re well coached,” Frost said. “They’re disciplined. They’ve been opportunistic with turnovers. Their running back is special. Their quarterback does everything they ask him to do. They are solid everywhere.

“For as long as I can remember, they are a black and blue physical team. We know we are in for a fist fight.’’

Michigan State enters the game with momentum on its side after an impressive performance and road win over then-No. 24 Miami last Saturday.

In order to keep that momentum going and that perfect record intact, MSU will need to contain its third dual-threat quarterback in as many weeks.

Junior signal caller Adrian Martinez is the do-it-all, head of the snake of the Huskers’ offense.

He is not only the team’s leading passer, completing 65-of-99 attempts for 1,017 yards and five touchdowns against just one interception, but he’s also the team’s leading rusher with 51 carries for 290 yards and four scores.

Martinez’ favorite wide receiver target has been senior Samori Toure, who has hauled in 16 catches for 333 yards and two TDs. Nebraska has four other options in the passing game, each of whom have tallied more than 100 yards receiving through four games.

That quartet is led by junior tight end Austin Allen, who has totaled 13 receptions for 135 yards. Junior wideout Omar Manning, an emerging 6-foot-4 target, checks in with seven passes caught for 132 yards.

When Martinez isn’t running with the ball, Nebraska employs a running backs-by-committee system.

Despite losing freshman Gabe Ervin Jr. indefinitely to a knee injury, Nebraska still has sophomore USC transfer Markese Stepp, redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson and freshman Sevion Morrison to tote the rock.

Stepp leads the way with 30 carries for 128 yards and one TD.

Nebraska’s run offense enters Saturday night producing 201 yards of its 481.2 yards of total offense, which has led to an average of 29.5 points a game.

Despite the Huskers’ options on offense, Michigan State junior linebacker Quavaris Crouch knows after facing dual-threat QBs like D’Eriq King of Miami and Demeatric Crenshaw of Youngstown State, MSU’s opportunistic defense needs to keep it simple when it comes to containing Martinez.

“It’s a similar gameplan (like we had against King and Crenshaw), we’ve got to make sure we rush together and keep pocket presence and actually force him to throw the ball,’’ Crouch said. “And when you see him, go get him. There’s only one man with the ball, so go get him. When you see him scrambling with the ball, go get him. That’s how I always thought in my head (against Miami and YSU). When he breaks the pocket, go get him.’’

Crouch delivered a heavy hit on King, which caused a shoulder injury and is likely to keep King out of action this weekend. Crouch could emerge as a big factor in attempting to contain Martinez.

The Nebraska offensive line is anchored by junior right guard Matt Sichterman but as a group, the Huskers’ o-line rotation is fairly young with three freshmen listed as starters.

Crouch enters Saturday night as the Spartans third-leading tackler with 17 stops, which includes one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery but the heart and soul of the Spartans’ defense is the play of its safety contingent in its 4-2-5 alignment.

Led by senior safety Xavier Henderson’s 25 tackles, which includes three for loss, four of the Spartans’ top seven tacklers come from the safety position, when counting free safety Angelo Grose and nickel backs Darius Snow and Michael Dowell.

Michigan State, which has seven defenders who have recorded 10 or more tackles through three games, enters Saturday night with 19 TFLs, 16 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

As a unit, the Spartan defense is surrendering 381.3 yards of total offense a game (11th in the Big Ten) and is fourth in the Big Ten in sacks per game and fifth in red zone defense and turnover margin.

When the Spartans aren’t trying to contain Martinez and the Huskers’ offense they will be relying on the talents of an offense that is producing 520 yards and nearly 40 points per game.

Led by ever-improving redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne, the Big Ten’s reigning co-Offensive Player of the Week, MSU will be looking to build on an offense that has seen Thorne throw for four touchdowns in back-to-back weeks.

Thorne, who was also recognized as one of the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 performers in Week 3, has passed for 726 yards and nine TDs through 12 quarters of football, completing 48-of-77 pass attempts. He has no interceptions.

Thorne has enhanced his offensive contributions by also rushing for 51 yards and scoring once.

Of course, when Thorne isn’t expressing his talents under center, the Spartans rely on one of the best running backs in the nation in junior and Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III.

Walker III, who has firmly entrenched himself in this season’s early Heisman Trophy conversation after just three games, leads the nation in yards per contest with 164.3 an outing.

Second in the FBS, with 8.7 yards a carry, Walker III enters Saturday night with 493 yards rushing on 57 carries, while scoring five TDs on the ground.

He’s also added three receptions for 17 yards and a score.

As if Walker III’s production wasn’t enough to give an opponent’s defensive coordinator nightmares, then there’s a trio of productive wide receivers led by redshirt junior Jayden Reed.

Reed tops the group with 12 receptions for 277 yards and three scores, while redshirt junior Jalen Nailor is not far behind with 10 catches for 141 yards and three TDs.

The third member of MSU’s talented pass-catching trio is redshirt sophomore Tre Mosley, who adds seven receptions for 123 yards.

The unsung hero of the offense is senior H-back Connor Heyward, who has added six catches for 77 yards.

The Spartans feature a veteran offensive line with plenty of depth.

With a rotation that can go eight to nine deep, MSU’s o-line is led by senior tackle Jarrett Horst, junior guard J.D, Duplain, Allen, fifth-year senior guard Kevin Jarvis and graduate senior tackle AJ Arcuri. The rotation also features contributions from junior offensive lineman Nick Samac, graduate senior tackle Luke Campbell, 5th-year senior Blake Bueter and 5th-year senior guard Matt Carrick.

MSU’s o-line rotation will be tested by a Nebraska defense that boasts 12 members of its unit that have recorded at least one tackle for loss.

The Huskers’ leading tackler is sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer, who has collected 35 stops, while sophomore defensive end Garrett Nelson tops NU’s chart in tackles for loss with five.

Six of Nebraska’s defenders have recorded at least two TFLs, for a Blackshirts’ unit that has 14 players who have recorded at least 10 tackles through 16 quarters of football.

NU is surrendering 346.2 yards and 15.8 points a game but will be hard pressed to stay inside those lines against a versatile Spartan offense.

Still, Nebraska’s defense, which has also gotten 30 tackles from redshirt freshman inside linebacker Nick Heinrich and 20 or more tackles from three other defenders, has had it moments - including containing the Sooners for much of the game last week.

Much of that can be credited to the play of a strong interior line which features senior defensive tackle Ben Stille, junior nose tackle Damion Daniels and redshirt freshman d-tackle Ty Robinson.

Senior safety Deontai Williams, the team’s third-leading tackler, tops the Huskers in picks with two.