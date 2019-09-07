EAST LANSING - No football player wants to have his toughness and effort questioned by the head coach.



But that’s just what happened earlier this week as Mark Dantonio reviewed No. 19 Michigan State’s victory over Tulsa and looked ahead to Saturday night’s opponent, Western Michigan. He pretty much challenged every player on the offensive side of the ball.

His strongest words seemed to be wrapped up in his displeasure of the attitude the offensive unit played with after he and his staff reviewed last week’s season-opening game against Tulsa.

“I'm going to call it as I see it up here right now, going to send a message to our football team,” he said. “You've got to play with effort and toughness. Too much of that, to me, was lacking. We can play much better than that.’’

And the Spartans (1-0) will need better offensive production against a Broncos team that bashed an inferior FCS opponent in Monmouth, 48-13, as MSU looks to improve on its all-time series record of 13-2.

Tim Lester, a former Bronco quarterback, has guided WMU (1-0) to a 14-12 mark as he continues into his third season at the helm after leading his team to a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl bid last season

MSU’s last meeting with the Broncos resulted in a 28-14 win back in 2017 but members of this year’s defense know this is a different WMU team and noted one area in which the Spartans will need to be cognizant of when the two teams meet at 7:30 p.m. (BTN) in Spartan Stadium on Saturday.

“They’re really athletic. They’ve got guys who can run, across the board,’’ junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons said. “They want to be physical. Actually, they are physical. I’m not going to sugarcoat that. They’ve got a good quarterback, good coaches and they’re going to come at you. They’re a lot different (than Tulsa) and we’re definitely going to have to bring our A-game.’’

Much of that A-game will be thwarting the success of the Broncos senior signal caller Jon Wissink.

Wissink, who has returned from two years of season-ending injuries, put up an impressive effort in last week’s opener, finishing 20-for-25 for 368 yards with five touchdowns and no picks against Monmouth.

The ground attack is led by senior running back and All-MAC performer LaVante Bellamy, who opened the season with 18 carries for 53 yards and one score, while the passing attack, which produced 368 yards, is anchored by redshirt freshman DaShon Bussell. He hauled in five catches for 116 yards against the Hawks.

Senior tight end Giovanni Ricci also had a big day in WMU’s opener with two TDs and career-high 97 receiving yards.

The Broncos’ offensive line features all-league senior center Luke Juriga and four juniors at the other spots.

WMU enjoyed a pretty productive day against Monmouth but Lester knows the going will get a little tougher Saturday night.

“They have great players, all great defenses have great players, but the way they play the game and the way they fly around is really what I think makes them pretty special,’’ Lester said of Michigan State. “They’ve got an unbelievable D-line, secondary, linebackers – there’s really no weakness in there.”

The Spartans will be looking to live up to Lester’s praise.

While MSU was able to stifle the strength of Tulsa’s offense, its run game - holding them to minus-73 yards - the Spartans defense knows it will face a tougher test when the Broncos get to town.

“They’re more physical and they have a lot faster backs (than Tulsa),’’ said junior defensive end Jacob Panasiuk. “I saw one of the backs was running a 4.3 laser. So they’re a lot more faster, bigger dudes and they like to bring in their tight ends.’’

Assisting the Spartans’ effort to slow down Western’s offense will be All-Big Ten candidates, senior linebacker Joe Bachie, and senior defensive tackles Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk.

Bachie and Simmons had six stops against Tulsa, while 5th-year senior backer Tyriq Thompson and Jacob Panasiuk added five tackles each.

Junior cornerback Josiah Scott and senior safety David Dowell lead the way in the secondary, while senior punter Jake Hartbarger will look to continue to provide a strong leg after he averaged nearly 50 yards a punt last week.

While the defense is expected to set the pace, all eyes will be on the offense’s progress, especially after Dantonio expressed his discontent

“I was disappointed in the effort when I see guys running routes that are not at full speed,” he said. “I see guys blocking at the point of attack, throwing a shoulder in there, not addressing a defender, can't happen. We've predicated ourselves on being tough here any way you cut it.

“That message is going to get sent, whether it's public or not. I'm sure nobody appreciates us running the ball for 67 yards (68 yards), especially the guy in charge. We'll fix that.’’

While senior signal caller Brian Lewerke will be called upon to direct the offense more efficiently than the opening week, it is obvious from Dantonio’s words that the offensive line will need to make more of an impression in the run game than it did in the team’s opener.

Sophomore Matt Carrick will get his second shot to be No. 1 at right guard for an o-line that features four juniors as starters and is expected to be without senior tackle Cole Chewins for a second straight week. With Chewins out and A.J. Arcuri doubtful, Michigan State moved Kevin Jarvis from right guard to left tackle. Jarvis had an up-and-down performance against Tulsa. Jarvis’ move opened the door for Carrick to get the first start of his career. The entire unit needs to be more closely tied together in week two.

Junior running back Connor Heyward led the Spartans in rushing with 15 carries for 53 yards. MSU is expected to continue to use sophomore La’Darius Jefferson and redshirt freshman Elijah Collins as the Spartans hunt for a decent ground game.

At receiver, MSU will be without speedy sophomore Jalen Nailor, who is reportedly out for the season with a broken bone in his foot.

Senior Darrell Stewart will have to continue to lead the way after hauling in six catches for 56 yards in game one.

MSU will miss Nailor’s game-breaking speed. Junior Laress Nelson and true freshman Julian Barnett will likely see their repetitions increase. CJ Hayes and/or Cam Chambers need to seek a breakthrough.

WMU will be trying to disrupt MSU’s passing game with senior cornerback D’Wayne Eskridge, who led the Broncos in their first game with eight tackles and one pass breakup. He moved from wide receiver to cornerback this year, after starting on the Broncos’ offense for two years.

Senior linebacker Drake Spears and junior linebacker Treshaun Hayward added seven stops apiece, while redshirt freshman defensive tackle Will McCabe collected six tackles for the Broncos who return 10 members of last season’s defense and overall, are one of the most experienced teams in the nation.

WMU, which has finished in the Top 5 in the MAC in run defense over the past two seasons, gave up 128 yards on the ground and registered five tackles for loss against Monmouth.