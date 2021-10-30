W2W4: Spartans v. Wolverines

East Lansing, Mich. - Okay, we are way beyond the ‘this is just another game’ narrative.

With so much at stake when No. 8 Michigan State hosts No. 6 Michigan at noon on Saturday (FOX) in Spartan Stadium - the 114th meeting the series - there’s no possible way that this game fits into any reduced hype category.

First of all, both teams are undefeated, both teams are the leading contenders to not only capture the Big Ten’s East Division and play in the Big Ten Championship Game but both programs still have designs on potentially making it to the College Football Playoff.

“Playoff mindset at this point,” seventh-year Michigan head Jim Harbaugh said, in addressing the importance of this matchup for both programs. “Win this game, it’ll help your chances.”

And then there’s the rivalry, which earns the winner the coveted Paul Bunyan Trophy.

Oh, and let’s not forget the always inflammatory ‘Little Brother” comment coined by former Wolverine and present U-M running backs coach Mike Hart.

Michigan leads the all-time series with a commanding 71-37-5 mark, which includes a 21-14-2 advantage in games played in East Lansing but the Spartans have won nine of the last 13 meetings, including last season’s 27-24 upset victory at Spartan Stadium when U-M was ranked No. 13.

Michigan has a 38-28-2 lead in Big Ten games between the two schools, with Michigan State having joined the Big Ten in 1953.

Saturday’s game will also be the first time since 2010 that both schools have entered the annual meeting undefeated. Additionally, it marks just the fifth time Michigan State and Michigan will meet when both teams are ranked in the AP Top 10 and the first time since 1964.

“We understand that this is not just another game. We get that,” second-year Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker said. “We know there’s a lot of excitement, leading up to this game and surrounding this game. The most important voices will be the voices inside of our building.”

In a game that is expected to be determined by which team has the best success running the ball, both schools have excellent ground games.

Michigan’s rushing offense is ranked first in the Big Ten and fifth in the country, while the Spartans’ rushing attack ranks sixth in the conference and 32nd in the country.

While most team’s offenses are defined by their quarterbacks, Michigan’s offense is defined by a pair of running backs who may be the best tandem in the country.

Sophomore Blake Corum leads the way with 726 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 carries, while senior runner Hassan Haskins complements his backfield mate, gaining 602 yards on 124 carries. Haskins has also scored 10 times.

And if Corum wasn’t dangerous enough on runs, he’s also the Wolverines leading receiver with 18 receptions for 125 yards and one score.

Despite the fact that Corum leads his team in receptions from the running back position, U-M does have five receivers who have contributed to the passing game by catching at least 11 passes and accumulating at least 147 yards in receptions.

With the loss of top target and senior Ronnie Bell to a season-ending lower body injury in September, junior Cornelius Johnson has emerged as the top wideout with 17 catches for 312 yards and three TDs.

The Wolverines’ leading signal caller is junior QB Cade McNamara, who has thrown for 1,115 yards and five TDs against just one interception. McNamara has completed 92-of-146 attempts.

If McNamara slumps or gets hurt, U-M has a capable option in freshman J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy enters Saturday, after playing in five games this season, going 12-of-19 for 212 yards and two scores against no picks. McCarthy has also run for 53 yards and scored one TD on the ground.

The strength of Michigan’s offensive line lies in senior left tackle Ryan Hayes, 5th-year senior right tackle Andrew Stueber and graduate senior center Andrew Vastardis.

They block for an offense that is producing 442.9 yards and nearly 38 points per game.

Defensively, the Spartans will counteract Michigan’s No. 2 ranking in the country in sacks allowed and potent run game with senior safety and leading tackler Xavier Henderson’s 60 tackles, which include seven for loss.

Henderson has also posted one pick, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

“They’re definitely run heavy and for a good reason,” Henderson said. “They’ve got a solid o-line with two pretty good backs back there that kind of bring a little bit different things to the table. Corum’s a little shiftier but still has got some size to him. He packs a punch and Haskins is kind of a bigger dude and falls forward a lot.’’

Henderson’s work is backed up by a strong linebacking duo consisting of the talents of redshirt freshman Cal Haladay and junior Quavaris Crouch.

Crouch is second among his teammates in tackles with 53, while adding three QB hurries and two pass breakups.

Haladay checks in at fourth in tackles with 48, which includes 2.5 for loss and is coming off a game against Indiana in which he returned his only interception of the season for a touchdown.

Sophomore safety Angelo Grose, one of the most physical safeties in the Big Ten, is second on the team in tackles with 52 and tops the squad in PBUs with six.

The defensive line, which has helped MSU rack up 44 tackles for loss, is led by 5th-year senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Maverick Hansen, sophomore defensive end Jeff Pietrowski and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Simeon Barrow.

Panasiuk, who leads the Spartans in QB hurries and is No. 1 in the nation in QB pressures according to Pro Football Focus, is tied for sixth on the team in tackles with 23. He leads a defense, that is tops in the Big Ten in sacks per game at 3.71.





Hansen adds 4.5 TFLs, while Pietrowski adds four and Barrow has collected 2.5. Barrow has 23 tackles, which is tied with three other players for sixth on the team.

MSU’s defense, which is giving up just 18.7 points per game, enters Saturday with six interceptions from six different players and has 34 pass breakups, 23 QB hurries and eight forced fumbles.

The Spartans offense, which is producing 451.7 yards and 34.3 a game - both good for third in the Big Ten - is led by sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne, who has completed 112-of-183 passes for 1,701 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Thorne has also run for 96 yards and two scores.

Junior Kenneth Walker III, a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, tops the run game and is just three yards shy of 1,000 for the season. Walker, who has run for nine TDs and caught one for a score, is averaging a nation’s best 142.4 yards a game.

“He’s got great vision, balance,” Harbaugh said of Walker III. “He runs their zone schemes, their man schemes extremely well. He’s fast. He looks to be about a mid-4.4 (40-yard dash time) guy. But he’s also big, too. The most impressive thing with him is the yards he gets after contact. I think it’s about 4.5 yards after contact. So, he’s a fine back.”

Junior wide receiver Jayden Reed, who is among the nation’s leaders in all-purpose yardage at 146 per game, also tops the Spartans in receptions with 27 for 562 yards and five scores.

Redshirt junior Jalen Nailor is tied with Reed in number of receptions at 27 and has 512 yards, and a team-leading six TDs among MSU’s wideouts.

Redshirt sophomore Tre Mosley is third, adding 21 catches for 321 yards, while senior tight end/H-back Connor Heyward has contributed 16 catches for 145 yards.

That group’s numbers are made possible by an experienced and deep offensive line that is led by graduate senior center Matt Allen, senior tackle Jarrett Horst, redshirt senior guard Kevin Jarvis and graduate senior tackle AJ Arcuri.

While MSU’s offense has had its share of explosive plays this season, the Spartans will be facing a Michigan defense that is first in the Big Ten and second in the country in points allowed per game at just 14.3.

Led by senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has comeback strong after having his 2020 halted with season-ending leg injury, the Wolverines are giving up just 116.6 rushing yards per game.

Hutchinson heads a strong group up front for U-M with a team-leading 6.5 tackles for loss. He is fourth on the team in tackles with 27.

` Michigan’s top tackler is graduate senior linebacker Josh Ross, who has 44 stops, including 4.5 for loss and two PBUs.

Junior linebacker David Ojabo adds five TFLs for a defense that has 36 on the season and 32 pass breakups.

Junior free safety and nickel back Daxton Hill, who is second among his teammates in tackles with 35, including 3.5 for loss, is No. 1 in interceptions with two for a group that also has six picks through seven games.

U-M has 16 players with double-digit tackles and 14 who have least one tackle for loss yardage.

“(Michigan State) ruined our season last year,” said senior defensive back Vince Gray, who shares the team lead in pass breakups with two other Wolverines. “We’ve got a chance to ruin their season this year.”





WHAT TO WATCH FOR:





MSU: Not unlike his predecessors - Connor Cook, Kirk Cousins and Brian Hoyer - Thorne is going to have to make some significant plays from the QB position in a big game in order for the Spartans to secure a win on Saturday. That means Thorne will need to be more than just a game manager in this matchup. Additionally, MSU’s defensive line will need to have their best performance of the season if the Spartans want to keep Paul Bunyan in East Lansing.





Michigan: The Wolverines’ offensive line will need to set the tone early and carry it through for four quarters. Also, the Michigan defense is going to need turnovers in order to change the complexion of this contest. Yes, three-and-outs will be critical but takeaways will give U-M the leg up they need to return to Ann Arbor still undefeated and with the rivalry trophy in tow. Michigan will also need some explosive plays in the passing game to secure a victory.