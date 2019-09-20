EAST LANSING - As strange as it may sound, Michigan State and Northwestern will be in must-win situations as they open Big Ten play against one another this Saturday.



While both team’s reasons for needing a win may differ, the fact is, neither can afford to open conference play with a loss, even though we are just barely touching a quarter of the season schedule.

For the Spartans (2-1), a victory is needed when they square off with the Wildcats (1-1) at noon (ABC) in Evanston, Ill. at Ryan Field because this year’s team needs to wipe away the horror of last Saturday’s loss against Arizona State to build some momentum for the rest of the season.

Not to mention, erasing the disappointment of the 1-4 mark MSU has stumbled to in its last five meetings with NU.

“At the end of the day, you've got to regroup. You can't have the ‘poor me’s,’” MSU head coach Mark Dantonio said. “You can't sit there and say, ‘All is lost, oh, my goodness, what just happened?’ You have to rally back. I think it's very important that you rally back in terms of what you're trying to do.’’

In Northwestern’s case, as the defending Big Ten West Champions, it is a question of getting itself in a position to defend that title.

While the Wildcats rebounded from a disappointing opening-season loss at Stanford with a blowout win over UNLV last week, the Spartans seemingly took a step back with their late-game failures in another three-point loss to ASU.

The Spartans, who lead the all time series 37-20, including a 19-11 mark in Evanston, need to get back to the defensive dominance that defined their opening win over Tulsa, while regaining the production the team enjoyed in blasting Western Michigan two Saturdays ago. Additionally, MSU’s task would be much easier if it could eliminate the execution and mental errors that led to double-digit penalties in its loss to ASU.

Offensively, Northwestern’s search for definition starts with Clemson transfer and sophomore starter at quarterback Hunter Johnson, who has completed just 18 passes in 42 attempts so far this season, while producing just one touchdown against three interceptions.

While Johnson is still looking to find himself from a consistency standpoint, the Wildcats have seemingly found their ace in the run game with redshirt freshman Drake Anderson, who earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors after rolling up 141 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries against UNLV last week.

The passing game is led by senior wideout and team captain Bennett Skowronek, who has nine catches for 110 yards through two contests.

The Wildcats are also breaking in a new superback with sophomore Charlie Mangieri taking over for the departed and very reliable Cameron Green at Northwestern’s hybrid tight end position.

NU’s o-line is headed up by senior center and team captain Jared Thomas, a Rimington Award Watch List nominee, and also features three juniors in the starting rotation.

“The difference is the play concept,’’ senior defensive tackle Raequan Williams said of the Wildcats’ offense. “I think that they do the same things, they just disguise it a little differently. Every other team is going to show you what they’re doing and say, ‘This is how we’re coming at you’ but they do a good job of switching it up and that has given us trouble.’’

MSU’s defense, which is promising a return to execution and domination this week after last week’s late-game collapse, is led by senior Mike linebacker and captain Joe Bachie, who heads up the unit with 25 stops including 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

Bachie has a lot of help from a disruptive unit that enters Saturday second in the nation in rushing yards surrendered at just 23.3 yards a contest.

Joining Bachie in MSU’s efforts to maintain its dominance in shutting down the opponent’s run game is senior defensive end and All-American candidate Kenny Willekes, who leads the team in TFL’s and sacks with 6.5 and four, respectively. Willekes also has two fumble recoveries to his credit

Junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons and junior defensive end Jacob Panasiuk have four tackles for loss, each, while sophomore Xavier Henderson is the leading tackler in the secondary with 16 stops, which includes one interception and two pass breakups.

Northwestern’s offense has produced 18.5 points a game so far but MSU will be looking to maintain its stingy scoring defense, which has allowed foes just 11.3 points a game.

“They’re a hard-nosed team,’’ said Bachie, whose class will be looking for its first win over Northwestern. “They go into games and they know that sometimes they’re not as talented as the top teams but they execute really well. Whatever they’re doing they execute it really well. They always have a great game plan against us. We have to come out and execute better than them. That’s the goal this week.’’

While the Spartan defense is expected to get back to its dominant self, MSU’s offense will once again be under the microscope. After a 51-point outburst against WMU, Michigan State followed up with a paltry seven points against Arizona State.

Fifth-year senior QB Brian Lewerke will lead the charge, as he looks to improve on his 68-of-107 start that has resulted in 797 yards, four scores and just one pick.

While the Spartans have used three running backs this season, redshirt freshman Elijah Collins has distinguished himself with 44 carries for 281 yards and one TD.

Senior wideout Darrell Stewart leads all Spartan pass catchers with 25 receptions for 362 yards and one score but junior Cody White has done his share of work with 12 catches for 120 yards and one endzone visit.

MSU is also getting some much-needed production from the tight end spot with junior Matt Dotson checking in as the team’s third-leading pass catcher with nine receptions for 80 yards and one TD.

While the o-line features experience and veteran starters, led by 5th-year senior Tyler Higby as the new starter at left tackle, with Kevin Jarvis out for six weeks with a lower body injury. MSU’s depth in the trenches can’t take too many injury hits because all of the backups at each position are either freshmen or sophomores.

While MSU’s defense enters Saturday’s contest with a nationally-known reputation, the Wildcats’ defensive unit is not littered with a bunch of slouches.

While junior Mike linebacker and captain Paddy Fisher and senior defensive end Joe Gaziano - who has become a Spartan killer during his time in Evanston - are the ‘Cats’ most visible defenders, NU’s defense is led by senior Sam linebacker Chris Bergin - the son of former Spartan Joe Bergin, who was a member of MSU’s 1987 Big Ten Championship team and its 1988 Rose Bowl winner.

The younger Bergin leads his team with 20 tackles, which includes one for loss, while Fisher adds 13 stops, with three PBUs, two forced fumbles and a pick.

Gaziano, the Big Ten’s Defensive Player if the Week, also has 13 tackles including 2.5 for loss.

Northwestern’s secondary is headed up by sophomore cornerback Greg Newsome and junior safety JR Pace.

Newsome has contributed eight stops, three PBUs and one fumble recovery, while the very-active Pace has 11 tackles to his credit





WHAT TO WATCH FOR





MSU: Well, now we get to see what this group is made of. The Spartans took quite a gut punch in their loss to Arizona State. A loss that could send a team’s season reeling if it doesn’t have good leadership and resiliency. You can expect the defense to recover but will the offense come along for the ride and end the three-game losing skid to Northwestern? A huge part of this team’s recovery will be evident if MSU can eliminate the penalties that haunted chances for success on both sides of the ball last Saturday.





NORTHWESTERN: It’s time for the Wildcats’ new faces to start establishing themselves. Last year, NU had top notch veteran performers in all areas en route to the team’s Big Ten West title. In order for this team to become a power player in the West, it’s going to need that sense of execution and consistency that has defined a Fitzgerald-coached group, led by Johnson at QB.