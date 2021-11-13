W2W4: Spartans v. Terrapins

East Lansing, Mich. - So much of the success of Michigan State’s football team this season has been defined by the team’s ability to meet challenges and face adversities and come out on the positive end.

When the No. 7 Spartans (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) play host to Maryland (5-4, 2-4) at 4 p.m. on Saturday (FOX), they will be facing a new challenge - how to respond after a loss.

While few expected this team to fall at Purdue last Saturday, it’s also fair to say that no one thought this team would finish the season undefeated.

Despite last week’s setback, in which the Spartans gave up an almost unbelievable 536 passing yards, there will be many challenges and questions on the docket that will need to be answered by the time MSU walks of the field on Saturday evening.

The two most important being: Can this team bounce back, recover and rebound from its first loss of the season? And can this team improve on a passing defense and third down conversions defense that have left them dead last in the Big Ten in both categories.

“I believe these guys will respond well but we’ll find out,” second-year head coach Mel Tucker said. “We’ll need to be at our best as a coaching staff and our leaders need to step up. You have to be able to respond to a loss.”

One area that will help that response is improved play in the secondary.

MSU enters Saturday surrendering an unacceptable 326.7 passing yards a game. Additionally, the Spartans defense can’t seem to get off the field on third down to the tune of a 42 percent clip in favor of the opponent.

That means, not only are teams closing in on a 45 percent success rate on third down but they’re using the pass to do it.

And there are other chinks in the armor that could derail and turn a dream season into a nightmare scenario.

If the Spartans want to have any chance of winning out and representing the East Division of the Big Ten in the conference championship, they’re also going to need to tidy up they’re total defense, penalty yards and time of possession, three more areas where they rank last in the Big Ten.

There’s no doubt when you look at the numbers, MSU can hold its own on offense - ranking second in yards per play, third in scoring offense and fourth in total offense - but if defense wins championships, that ship may have sailed for this team which has given the program and its fanbase so many special moments that were unexpected and definitely not predicted when the team took the field to open the season against Northwestern on Sept. 3.

With that being said and despite all of the aforementioned concerns, the one mantra you will hear coming out of the team’s locker room is that all of their goals are still in front of them and attainable, if they can win out.

The first step in the process comes on Saturday when MSU - which leads the all-time series 9-2 against Maryland - will face another quarterback who can beat you with his arm but is mobile enough to get out of tight situations to extend plays.

This time that QB is Terrapins’ junior Tualia Tagovailoa.

The brother of former Alabama standout and present Miami Dolphins’ signal caller Tua Tagovailoa, Tualia has passed for 2,384 yards and 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Redshirt senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis tops Maryland’s run game with 399 yards and six TDs but Maryland also has senior Challen Faamatau, who has added 235 yards and three scores, and Detroit native and sophomore Peny Boone, who has contributed 117 yards and one TD.

Fleet-Davis also has 234 yards and one TD in the passing game.

Sophomore wideout Rakim Jarrett is No. 1 in receptions with 37 catches for 533 yards and five touchdowns, while senior tight end Chigoziem Okownko adds 32 receptions for 262 yards and three scores.

The Terps’ offensive line is anchored by senior right guard Johari Branch, junior Spencer Anderson and junior left tackle Jaelyn Duncan.

They are part of a group up front that has Maryland averaging 27.6 points and 429.8 yards a game.

The Terrapins will be facing an MSU defense that has shown it’s susceptible to giving big yardage and big plays in the passing game.

Despite being pretty good against the run - the Spartans are surrendering less than 120 yards on the ground - teams have found their niche on offense through the air against MSU.

The Spartans enter Saturday giving up a whopping 326.7 yards a game through the air.

That’s not a good recipe for success.

Led by senior safety Xavier Henderson’s 75 tackles, which includes nine for loss, the Spartans’ D will be looking to stop the flood of passes that are starting to put a crimp in their chances for success going forward.

Henderson’s efforts will be aided by junior linebacker Quavaris Crouch’s 72 stops and redshirt freshman Cal Haladay’s 65 tackles.

MSU defensive line, for a team that has seven interceptions from seven different players, is led by fifth-year graduate student defensive end Jacub Panasiuk’s 8.5 tackles for loss.

Panasiuk is tied for ninth in tackles with redshirt freshman defensive tackle Simeon Barrow. Both have 28 stops.

But Barrow will have to sit out the first half of Saturday’s game after receiving a targeting foul against the Boilermakers.

The Spartans are also expecting strong pass rush efforts from redshirt junior defensive tackle Jacob Slade, sixth-year defensive end Drew Beesley and redshirt sophomore defensive end Jeff Pietrowski.

In a secondary which has become the bane of MSU’s defensive existence in certain situations, sophomore safety Angelo Grose is fourth in stops with 60, while sophomore nickel back Darius Snow and redshirt junior safety Michael Dowell are next up with 56 and 35 tackles, respectively.

Junior cornerback Chester Kimbrough and senior cornerback Ronald Williams have combined for 59 tackles and seven pass breakups, will need to step their games up in pass coverage if the Spartans expect to get back on the winning track. Williams battled a back injury last week but played through it after Charles Brantley went down with a shoulder injury. SpartanMag is not expecting Brantley to play this weekend.

“(It’s about) trying to keep our eyes where they need to be, whether that’s playing d-line, keep our eyes in the gap or playing in the backend. If you’re playing a man, you’ve got to keep your eyes on your man. It’s something we’ve been talking about, especially at safety,’’ Henderson said of the defense addressing its pass defense woes. “Me and Angelo (Grose) have been trying to stay lower in our pad level so we can get out of breaks better. What else? No M.A.s, no missed assignments is what we call them. It’s too far into the season to be having that. So, we’ve got to make sure we’re focused every single play, especially in the backend cause dudes can mess up, up front, (but) in the backend if you got it down, it’s not going to be a touchdown. So no missed assignments is really the critical one.’’

Offensively, the Spartans have been pretty good and pretty promising all season.

Redshirt sophomore QB Payton Thorne leads an offense that is producing 34 points and 446.1 yards per game.

Thorne has thrown for 2,173 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven picks. He’s also run for 133 yards and three scores.

Junior running back and Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, is closing in on 1,500 yards with 1,340 yards and 16 TDs, which includes one in the passing game.

A Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist, Walker III has six 100-plus yard games to his credit this season.

“He’s one of those guys that you better bring all your pads and all your friends when you tackle him,” said Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, in his third year at the helm. “He’s the guy that we got to take out of the game plan.

“Our job is to take away their best players and force them to play left-handed or force someone else to beat us. We’ve got to do the same thing this week.”

Redshirt junior wide receiver and Western Michigan transfer Jayden Reed is MSU’s top pass catcher with 37 receptions for 715 yards and five touchdowns. Reed also enters Saturday’s game averaging 130.9 all-purpose yards a game.

Once again, MSU is expected to be without redshirt junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who is sidelined with a hand injury.

That means redshirt sophomore Tre Mosley, third in catches with 24 for 365 yards and two scores, and senior tight end and H-back Connor Heyward, who has 21 catches for 207 yards, will be picking up some of the lost production caused by Nailor’s absence.

Sophomore wideout Montorie Foster, who now has seven catches for 71 yards after a three-catch, 33-yard performance at Purdue, will also be in the mix more in the passing game.

The Spartans’ offensive line will have its depth tested on Saturday with both senior tackle Jarrett Horst and 5th-year senior guard Matt Carrick expected to be unavailable. Last week, Michigan State moved right tackle AJ Arcuri from right tackle to left tackle. And left guard Kevin Jarvis had to move from right guard to right tackle. Those moves aren’t ideal. Michigan State should be functional at both positions, but not as strong as they were on the ground during the o-line’s impressive performance against Michigan. The good news for Michigan State is that Maryland has had trouble stopping the run at times this year.

Maryland is giving up 30.4 points and 409 yards a game but the Terps, much like MSU, have been able to produce some big plays on the defensive side of the ball

Senior safety Jordan Mosley leads the charge with 57 stops, while senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett leads all Power 5 players with 12 pass breakups this season.

Sophomore cornerback Tarheeb Still adds eight pass breakups, while Bennett is tied for the team lead in interceptions with two, with junior safety Nick Cross.

Cross is also the team’s second-leading tackler with 52 stops for a defense that boasts 10 players with 10 or more tackles.

Maryland ranks 23rd in the country and fourth in the Big Ten with 26 sacks through nine games, an average of 2.89 per game. The 26 sacks have been for a loss of 191 yards, the 15th-most sack yards in the country and second-most in the Big Ten, trailing only Ohio State’s 230.

Maryland has had 19 different players record at least one tackle for loss this season, the most in the Big Ten. The Terps are led that category by graduate senior defensive end Sam Okuayinonu who has 7.5 tackles for loss, while nine additional players all have at least two tackles for loss.

Junior defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite adds six TFLs, while senior d-tackle Greg Rose has five.





WHAT TO WATCH FOR:





MSU: It goes without saying that the Spartans first priority is to sure up things in the secondary. MSU allowed Purdue’s QB Aidan O’Connell to torch its backend for a career-high 536 yards and three touchdowns, earning the Boilermakers’ signal caller co-Offensive Player of the Week honors in the Big Ten. That can’t happen against Maryland or the rest of the season if the Spartans expect to remain in contention for a Big Ten title shot. Also, we’ll get to see how resilient this bunch is after its first loss of the season.





MARYLAND: Bowl eligibility is within reach for the Terps so this game becomes a big deal on a schedule that will see Maryland close with ranked MSU and Michigan teams before finishing the season against Rutgers. In order for Maryland to earn a win on Saturday, they’re going to need a big play in the special teams game and on defense. Big plays that result in touchdowns. They’re not likely to outgun MSU on offense so getting points from other areas will be crucial to their upset bid.