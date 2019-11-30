Go Here for the promo code and more info.

EAST LANSING - It’s pretty simple: Win or go home.



That’s the prospect facing Michigan State as it closes out the regular season against Maryland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Senior Day as it tries to become bowl eligible for the 12th time in Mark Dantonio’s 13-year tenure.

The Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) dominated Rutgers last Saturday to get into this position and will need a stronger performance on both sides of the ball to stop the Terrapins from spoiling their goal of getting one more game in the 2019 season.

While getting the job done on both sides of the ball will be paramount, senior safety David Dowell said he and his fellow seniors will need to do a little more to get the job done on Saturday.

“It’s definitely going to be kind of surreal and I don’t think it’s really hit me yet but the one thing Andrew (Dowell, David’s brother, who graduated last season from MSU) did tell me was, after that moment is up, you kind of got to snap out of it and play 60 minutes of football, especially since this last game is more important than other games we’ve played during the season. So to be able to do the things we still want to do and accomplish the goals we still have for the season, you have to snap out of that emotional roller coaster and just get back into that football mindset and be ready to go and play football for 60 minutes.’’

Those pregame ceremonies will honor 21 seniors and then it will be time to get down to the business of repeating the feat of 2012, when the Spartans had to go to Minnesota and win just to become bowl eligible.

That contest ended in a 26-10 victory for MSU, and kicked off a string of 39 wins in the Spartans’ next 44 games.

Michigan State enters Saturday leading its series against Maryland, 8-2, including a 5-1 mark in East Lansing. Dantonio is 4-1 versus the Terrapins.

In its last meeting against Maryland in 2018, MSU was dominant in a 24-3 victory.

Maryland has nothing to lose after a season of promise went off the rails with losses in the Terrapins’ last six consecutive games.

Despite that lack of success - Maryland hasn’t won a football since defeating Rutgers 48-7 back on Oct. 5th - the Spartans will need to slow a run offense that is producing almost 170 yards a game and helping the Terrapins produce 26.1 points a game.

Junior Javon Leake leads all Maryland runners with 84 carries for 636 yards and eight touchdowns.

Those numbers have him averaging an almost unheard of 7.6 yards a carry, which ranks No. 2 in the Power Five among running backs with at least 60 carries.

Maryland’s run game also benefits from the work of sophomore Anthony McFarland, who has contributed 480 yards on 106 carries, while scoring seven TDs.

At quarterback, junior Josh Jackson, who has started eight of the nine games he’s played in, has produced 1,100 yards on 83 completions with 11 TDs against five picks.

Jackson’s top target is sophomore Dontay Demus, who has caught 33 passes for 517 yards and five scores.

The Terps’ offensive line, which has helped Maryland produce 345.9 yards of total offense a game, is anchored by graduate senior guard Sean Christie and senior center Ellis McKennie.

MSU will respond with a defense that is surrendering 319.5 yards of total offense but just 103.5 yards a contest on the ground.

The Spartans rank No. 18 in the FBS in total defense.

Junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons will lead the charge with his 75 tackles, which include a team-leading 14 for loss. He moved from Mike linebacker, back to his natural position of “star” linebacker last weeks, after three games in the middle.

Sophomore safety Xavier Henderson is next with 73 tackles while tying for the team lead in interceptions with two.

Senior defensive end Kenny Willekes adds 64 tackles, including 12 for loss, while senior d-linemen Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk combine for 14 TFLs.

Junior cornerback Josiah Scott leads the Spartans with eight pass breakups and two picks.

Offensively, MSU, which is averaging 355.3 yards a game and 22.3 points a game, is led by senior QB Brian Lewerke, who has thrown for 2,417 yards and 16 TDs but has also tossed 10 INTs.

Redshirt freshman Elijah Collins heads a solid run game with his 851 yards and five TDs, while junior Cody White, after a three-touchdown day at Rutgers, takes over the top receiving spot with 54 catches for 742 yards and five scores.

The offensive line is headed up by junior left tackle A.J. Arcuri and junior right tackle Jordan Reid.

MSU’s offense will look to put up some points on the board against a Maryland defense that is led by sophomore linebacker Ayinde Eley’s 79 tackles, which include four for loss. Eley also has three PBUs, two fumble recoveries and one pick.

Senior safety Antoine Brooks Jr. is next with 76 stops and tied for the team lead with five pass breakups, while senior linebacker Keandre Jones tops the Terps in TFLs with 13.5.

“Defensively, (Antoine) Brooks is the guy, No. 25,’’ Dantonio said. “He's an outstanding football player and I think he's one of the top leaders if not the leader in tackles per game.’’

Freshman safety Nick Cross leads his team in interceptions with two while also adding five pass breakups.

Despite some decent individual numbers, Maryland’s defense is last in the conference, giving up 450.9 yards a game

“They do a bunch of stuff and I wouldn’t be surprised if they changed stuff up this week just because this will be their last game so they might throw some wacky stuff at us,’’ Lewerke said. “But we’ll be prepared for anything they bring us.’’





WHAT TO WATCH FOR





MSU: As well as the Spartans played in Piscataway, N.J. last Saturday, they will have to double that effort against the Terps. Despite the fact that Maryland has only won one game in its last seven tries means nothing. MSU must come in with an attitude of getting the job done and taking care of business after what is sure to be an emotional afternoon with Senior Day ceremonies set to commence before the game. Execution and focus will be the key for this team to become bowl eligible after what ended up being a disappointing season.





MARYLAND: The Terps must play like a team with nothing to lose, while remaining sharp and mistake-free. After opening with wins in four of their first five games, Maryland needs to find the formula that carried this team to that promising start. If they can’t dig down and find that, this game will be over early and all Maryland will need is a comfortable trip back to College Park to think about what could have been after such a strong start.