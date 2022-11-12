East Lansing, Mich. – When Michigan State’s football team takes the field on Saturday, it will find itself in a unique position.

For just the third time since the start of the season, the Spartans will be trying to earn back-to-back wins.

Not since opening the season with a victory over Akron and defeating Wisconsin on Oct. 15th, has this team been in a position to build on success in the win column.

Now, with three games potentially left in the season, the Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) will be looking to build on the team’s unexpected win at No. 16 Illinois with a followup victory against Rutgers (4-5, 1-5).

The noon contest (BTN) at Spartan Stadium, which may look like an unimportant matchup between two teams with losing records, has a ton of significance for both programs.

In a series that MSU leads 9-4 all-time, the winner will be just one victory away from bowl eligibility with two games remaining.

So, when we talk about what’s at stake, the significance of this matchup is clear – win and put yourself in a great position to earn those extra postseason practices that come with earning a bowl bid and have become so coveted to programs in recent seasons.

“Well, with that meaningfulness comes a little bit more of, ‘Oh, this means something,’ ” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said. “So we have to take all of that, put it aside and focus on our job.”

The Spartans answered a lot of questions with its upset win in Champaign and briefly put to rest many of the questions about how badly this team has performed due to injuries and inconsistent execution.

A win against the Scarlet Knights would seem to further validate that 2022 wasn’t just a throwaway season and although things haven’t gone as well as expected, that MSU is a program regaining traction under third-year coach Mel Tucker.

While the Spartans enter Saturday’s contest favored to win, nothing is a gimme or guarantee with this team.

This game will be a proving ground of sorts for both schools’ fanbases.

In order for MSU to prove it’s on the right track, the Spartans will need to hold a mediocre Knights offense down to its usual level, or lower. Rutgers is averaging just 291.4 yards per game, ranking among the worst in the Big Ten.

Rutgers is led by sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who has started the last two games. His numbers aren’t good. He is 30-of-69 for 351 yards with two TDs and six INTs, but he is talented with his arms and legs and the Schiano has handed the keys to the offense to the former four-star recruit.

Sophomore Kyle Monangai’s 229 yards on 66 attempts makes him the best available ball carrier for a poor Rutgers ground attack. Freshman Samuel Brown is Rutgers’ leading ground gainer at 374 yards but is out for the season with an injury.

Rutgers’ pass game, which ranks dead last in the conference at just 156 yards per game, does have a pretty solid wide receiver in senior Aaron Cruickshank, a Wisconsin transfer. He has 34 passes for 317 yards and two scores, and is dangerous as a return man.

He is joined by senior tight Johnny Langan, who has 21 receptions for 178 yards and one score, and senior wideout Sean Ryan, who leads the team in yards with 323 on 20 catches and has a team-leading three TDs.

The offensive line is full of experienced veterans but has struggled to give the run game room.

The MSU defense, which held Illinois in check last Saturday, surrendering just 15 points, is led by the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay.

Haladay, who has 7.5 TFLs, tops the team in tackles at 80.

With the Spartans expected to be down the eight suspended players from the altercation at Michigan and possibly 5th-year senior defensive tackle Jacob Slade, who may have re-aggravated a lower body injury against Illinois that kept him out four games, MSU will once again be in an all-hands-on-deck mentality.

MSU’s defensive line will once again spearhead that mentality.

Michigan State started four defensive tackles along the defensive line last week. It was a bold move, and one which proved to be effective against the bruising Illinois running attack.

Redshirt senior Deshaun Mallory has become a serviceable choice at d-end, and Jalen Hunt made his first start since the 2021 opener last week and fared well as a makeshift d-end.

Redshirt sophomore Simeon Barrow continues to be a standout at defensive tackle. Michigan State fans are hoping Barrow will be joined by Slade inside. Maverick Hansen and Derrick Harmon are quality performers inside as well, as the interior d-line remains a team strength.

It’s unclear if or when Jeff Pietrowski will return to the lineup. He’s been out since game two. Khris Bogle is expected to remain out. He’s been out since game two as well.

At linebacker, look for fifth-year senior Ben VanSumeren to join Haladay as the two inside backers for a second straight week. VanSumeren is beginning to show some good, late-career improvement as a Mike linebacker.





Fifth-year senior Aaron Brulé played a little bit of inside linebacker last week, and some nickel back, and was utilized as a pass rusher on third downs, and also turned and covered receivers down the seam. Tucker likes his versatility. The Mississippi State transfer is becoming more useful as the season hits the home stretch.

Second-string inside ‘backer Ma’a Gaoteote is also awaiting his chance. He had one tackle last week, while playing on the goal line defense.

VanSumeren finished second in tackles last Saturday with 10, while Brule added five stops including 1.5 for loss.

Despite the upheaval caused by injuries and suspensions, MSU’s secondary seems to be in a pretty good place entering Saturday’s contest.

Led by the return of 5th-year senior safety Xavier Henderson, sophomore Charles Brantley and 6th-year senior Ameer Speed have started every game at cornerback, while 5th-year senior Kendell Brooks has stepped in nicely at safety. Senior Chester Kimbrough is back as the starting nickel back, having been out of the playing group since the Washington game. He is back in the fold with Angelo Grose having been suspended.

Brooks is second on the team in tackles with 77, including 3.5 for loss, while Brantley tops the secondary with six pass breakups.

MSU’s defense enters Saturday giving up 426.7 yards per game and ranks next to last in the conference in that category, but Michigan State is trending positively on that side of the ball.

On offense, junior quarterback Payton Thorne has posted 1,896 yards and 14 TDs against nine interceptions. The Spartans enter Saturday producing 24.3 points and 332.1 yards of offense a game. Thorne was solid last week at Illinois.

MSU’s run game, which showed a bit of a spark against the Illini, is led by redshirt sophomore Jalen Berger’s 465 yards on 104 carries. Berger, who also has 111 yards in receptions, has scored five times.

Fifth-year senior Jarek Broussard adds to the mix with 204 yards and three TDs, while redshirt senior Elijah Collins has contributed 178 yards and four TDs on 41 carries.

At wide receiver, where MSU appears strongest, fifth-year senior Jayden Reed leads the way with 41 receptions for 458 yards and four scores

Sophomore Keon Coleman, who tops the receivers in TDs with six, adds 574 yards on 38 receptions, while redshirt junior Tre Mosley has provided 26 catches for 235 yards and four TDs.

Mosley and Reed posted TD receptions last week at Illinois.

The Spartans’ offensive line is led by senior center Nick Samac, senior left guard J.D. Duplain, sixth-year graduate senior Matt Carrick at right guard, and redshirt junior Spencer Brown at right tackle.

Carrick exited last week’s game with a lower body injury. Sixth-year senior Brian Greene is getting pushed by redshirt-freshman Geno VanDeMark for time at guard if Carrick can’t go.

Fifth-year senior offensive tackle Jarrett Horst is doubtful this week as sophomore Brandon Baldwin is likely to get the start at left tackle for a second straight week.

The MSU offense, which has scored 20 or more points in three of its last four games, will be facing a Rutgers’ defense that is led by senior linebacker Deion Jennings’ 78 tackles.

Jennings’ numbers, which include 5.5 TFLs, also lists four PBUs but an injury he suffered against Michigan last Saturday could leave RU without its top tackler.

As a group, the Scarlet Knights are sixth in the league in total defense, giving up 310.6 yards per contest, while also ranking sixth in passing yards allowed at 183.1.

One of the reasons for RU’s solid play in the secondary could be attributed to the play of sophomore Max Melton.

Melton, who has the distinction of leading the FBS in blocked punts with three, also shares the top spot in the defensive backfield with senior Christian Braswell with six passes broken up.

As a team, the Knights have nine interceptions to their credit.

Rutgers also ranks first in the Big Ten and second in the country in blocked kicks with five.

“Coach (Greg) Schiano, he takes a special interest in special teams,” said Michigan State coach Mel Tucker. “They’ve blocked five kicks already this season, which is unheard of. They do a great job on special teams.”

Rutgers also does a pretty job in the tackles for loss department.

Sophomore defensive lineman Aaron Lewis, sophomore linebacker Tyreem Powell and sophomore d-lineman Wesley Bailey give the team’s defense three players with six or more stops for loss, while senior safety Christain Izien is second on the defense in tackles with 63.





WHAT TO WATCH FOR:





MSU: Unlike the last game at Illinois, this contest is viewed as a winnable one for the Spartans. Last year, Michigan State proved everyone wrong. Now the Spartans need to prove they can get to 5-5 with a 2-game win streak. Chances and games are running out in the fight to be bowl eligible, so the Spartans need to capitalize on last week’s outstanding performance. The Michigan State offense had a good, solid, balanced day against a good Illinois defense. Rutgers isn’t as strong as Illinois on defense, but Michigan State needs to be sharp in order to produce on that side of the ball. It will be a challenge, and Michigan State must be up for it.





RUTGERS: The numbers tell you that the only way a team that has lost five of its last six games has a chance for victory is if they get some breaks. That means if the Knights want to steal a second conference victory on the road, they are going to have to create those breaks on offense, defense and special teams. RU will not win this contest without forcing two or more turnovers on Saturday. They also won’t win unless their inexperienced QB grows up quickly, which he is capable of doing.















