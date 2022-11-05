East Lansing, Mich. – It was already going to be difficult task for Michigan State to go on the road and beat No. 16 Illinois.

But with eight members of the defense not expected to play because of suspension after an altercation in the tunnel at Michigan last Saturday night, MSU’s chances of defeating the Illini have been further reduced.

With senior linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon, senior defensive end Brandon Wright, freshman defensive end Zion Young and junior nickelback Angelo Grose suspended, the Michigan State defense will feel their absences - especially Windmon’s. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, redshirt junior cornerback Justin White, redshirt sophomore linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown and freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones are also suspended.

Windmon, who was on his way to an All-Big Ten season and possible All-American recognition. When he moved from defensive end to Mike linebacker, the Michigan State defense improved its toughness and readiness against the run. His suspension will leave a dent in the operation as the Spartans prepare for the run-heavy Illinis.

Despite the losses of both production and depth, MSU (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) will soldier on when they hit the field at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., for a 3:40 p.m. meeting (BTN) with the surging Illini (7-1, 4-1), who have won six in a row and are now the favorites to win the West division of the Big Ten.

“Obviously, it's a unique situation. Obviously, the season hasn't gone how we had hoped and how we had planned but we're all we got in the room. No one's coming in to help us, no one's coming to save us. So, it's all us, moving forward together,’’ said starting redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne of the 48th meeting between the two programs, which MSU leads 26-19-2. “If we decide to start separating it'll all unravel and nothing good will happen for anybody. So we're focused on sticking together (and) moving forward. In order for anything good to happen, moving forward, we’ve got to stay together. Nothing good is going to come from guys going and doing their own thing and saying, ‘Forget this, I'm done.’ That's not going to do any good for anybody.’’

While the Spartans’ offense will need to improve on its 336.9 yards and 24.5 points a game, it’s the shorthanded defense that will face the most scrutiny and pressure to circle the wagons and try and get the job done on Saturday.

And by getting the job done, we mean containing arguably the best running back in the Big Ten in junior and Western Michigan transfer Chase Brown, who enters Saturday’s contest with 1,208 yards on 224 carries, while scoring five touchdowns.

Young, who has also contributed 120 receiving yards, while scoring three TDs, could also be considered one of the best running backs in country because of his versatility, which might lead some to tab him as a poor man’s Christian McCaffrey.

He is the main reason why the Illinois offense is averaging 409.8 yards and 26 points a game, while featuring a run game that is amassing nearly 200 yards a game.

“This kid, he does a really good job of being patient and then his jump cut ability, and his vision. I think that’s why he's got the numbers he does and why he's up for the accolades that he has. So, good test for us this weekend,” said 5th-year senior safety Xavier Henderson. “It's (going to be about) playing sound fundamental football. We talked about setting an edge and building a wall up front. And then we’ve got to do a good job at the back end of leveraging, because he will jump cut and try to get outside. So we got to do a good job at the back end of leveraging and tackling.”

At quarterback, the Illini are relying on Syracuse transfer and senior Tommy DeVito, who has thrown for 1,594 yards, leading to 12 TDs and just two interceptions in 218 attempts.

Three receivers, sophomore Isaiah Williams – a former quarterback - junior Brian Hightower and sophomore Pat Bryant, are the foundation of the Illini’s pass-catching attack.

Williams leads the way with 56 receptions for 439 yards and three TDs, while Hightower has contributed 26 catches for 305 yards and a score.

Bryant adds 25 receptions for 371 yards and one TD.

The offensive line is anchored by senior right tackle Alex Palczewski, sophomore right guard Zy Crisler, senior center Alex Pihlstrom and junior left guard/tackle Isaiah Adams.

Palczewski, an honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree in 2021, is on the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award Watch Lists, while Pihlstrom is on the William V. Campbell Trophy Watch List.

The shorthanded MSU defense that will need to dig deep and pull itself together in facing an Illini offense that ranks first in the Big Ten in time of possession, is led by redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay’s 71 tackles, which includes four for loss.

With the loss of Grose, the team’s third-leading tackler at 53, and Windmon, who ranks fifth on the team in stops with 49, which includes a whopping 10.5 for loss, MSU will be looking for increased production from second-leading tackler senior cornerback Kendell Brooks, who has 68 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.

While the Spartans will further benefit from the recent returns of both Henderson and redshirt senior defensive tackle Jacob Slade from injury, they will need a lot more production from different positions.

At the linebacker spot, with Windmon, junior Darius Snow and redshirt senior Ben VanSumeren all out, look for 5th-year senior Aaron Brulé and sophomore Ma’a Gaoteote to pick up the slack.

Brulé has 12 tackles, while Gaoteote has six.

On the d-line, MSU may be getting junior defensive end Jeff Pietrowski back from injury but will need additional quality reps from redshirt junior d-end Michael Fletcher and redshirt sophomore Avery Dunn. Due to depth problems at defensive end, senior Dashaun Mallory, a former defensive tackle, has filled in solidly at d-end.

The interior, which is led by Slade, could use upgraded performances from redshirt junior Maverick Hansen, redshirt sophomore Simeon Barrow and redshirt freshman Derrick Harmon. Defensive tackle has been a team strength this season, and it will need to remain sturdy against the Illini.

In the secondary, expect Henderson and sophomore cornerback Charles Brantley.

Senior cornerback Ronald Williams replaced Ameer Speed at the other corner at halftime of the Michigan game. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Williams replaced Speed in the starting lineup for this game.

Brantley tops the corners with six pass breakups, while Speed is fifth in tackles with 43.

MSU enters Saturday surrendering 424.9 yards a game, which ranks next to last in the Big Ten in total defense and a scoring defense that is giving up 27.4 points a contest.

With Thorne at the helm at QB, MSU has been the beneficiary of just 12 TDs against eight picks thrown.

Thorne, who has thrown for 1,714 yards through eight games, is averaging 214.3 yards per game.

MSU’s run game, which has been pedestrian at best, is averaging just 97.5 yards a game and is led by redshirt sophomore Jalen Berger’s 384 yards on 89 carries. Berger has reached the end zone five times.

Fifth-year senior Jarek Broussard adds to the mix with 191 yards on 44 carries and has scored twice, while redshirt senior Elijah Collins has contributed 168 yards and four TDs on 37 carries and has moved ahead of Broussard in the playing group.

At the wide receiver spot, MSU’s best source of offense this season, the trio of fifth-year senior Jayden Reed, sophomore Keon Coleman, and redshirt junior Tre Mosley have provided good numbers and reliable play-making ability.

Coleman tops the group with 36 catches for 548 yards and six scores, while Reed is next up with 36 receptions for 390 yards and three endzone trips. Mosley adds 25 catches for 234 yards and three TDs. Michigan State needs huge games from them in order to make up for a poor running attack and keep up with what figures to be a productive Illinois ground machine.

The Spartans’ offensive line is led by senior center Nick Samac, senior left guard J.D. Duplain, sixth-year graduate senior Matt Carrick at the other guard and redshirt junior o-tackle Spencer Brown. Redshirt freshman Geno VanDeMark replaced the injured Carrick midway through the second half last week. Carrick’s status is unclear for this game.

Illinois is giving up just 8.9 points and 224.5 yards per game. Both of those numbers are good for No. 1 in the conference and in the nation.

Led by sophomore defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton’s 39 tackles, which includes nine for loss, the stingy Illini defensive unit is coughing up just 75.6 yards a game on the ground.

Illinois is second in the conference in sacks per game at 3.12 and first in red zone defense at .667.

While Newton has made a name for himself up front, Illinois’ secondary may be the most impressive unit of their defense.

Senior cornerback Jartavius Martin and junior cornerback Devon Witherspoon are a dynamic duo on the backend.

Martin, who is second on the team in tackles with 37, has nine pass break-ups and three interceptions, while Witherspoon has 11 PBUs and one interception.

Senior safety Sydney Brown, tied for third on the team in tackles with 34, adds seven pass break-ups and three interceptions.

Sophomore defensive tackle Keith Randoph Jr. also has nine tackles for loss on an Illini defense that has 52 TFLs and nine guys who have at least 2.5 stops for lost yardage.





WHAT TO WATCH FOR:





MSU: As bad as things ended up at Michigan, it could be much worse once the clock hits zeroes in Champaign if the Spartans’ effort and execution is ramped up to a high level. With all of the players lost to suspension on defense, and with what could only be described as one of the most anemic offenses in the nation, MSU would need everyone to play above their pay grades for a win on Saturday. A victory would briefly change the tone of the season and provide newfound hope for the immediate future. Michigan State is in need of a healthy shot of both.





ILLINOIS: First of all, let’s note that this is really a good team from top to bottom. With an efficient offense and a ridiculously strong defense, the Illini may not be getting enough credit for the season they are having in 2022. With an approach that looks eerily similar to the success second-year head coach coach Bret Bielema had at Wisconsin, the only way Illinois comes close to losing this game is if they are plagued with turnovers, penalties and execution mistakes in the red zone.



















