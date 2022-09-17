East Lansing, Mich. – It’s simple.

Michigan State’s football team will face its toughest test of the young season when the No. 11/9 Spartans (2-0) meet Washington (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (ABC).

The game, which will take place in Seattle at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, will offer a myriad of challenges for a team looking to stay undefeated and get a further gauge on the development of a 2022 team that has hopes of challenging

for a Big Ten title after an 11-2 finish in 2021.

Saturday’s game will be MSU’s first road game of the season and comes against a surprisingly explosive Washington team that some college football analysts say is worthy of spot in the Top 25.

With a potent offense that has averaged 48.5 points a game through blowout wins over Kent State and Portland State, the Spartans’ defense will be hard pressed to slow a Husky attack that leads the PAC-12 in total offense, passing offense, third-

down conversions and first downs.

And while MSU’s defense has looked pretty good in wins over MAC foes Western Michigan and Akron, giving up an average of just 6.5 points a game, MSU has yet to face a team that will put pressure on MSU’s defenders like Washington can and will do on Saturday night.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker will be depending on a style of play that has served his team well to help get the job done in the Northwest.

“We are starting to be more physical. We were more physical in week two than we were in week one,’’ Tucker said Thursday night during his weekly radio show. “We’re trending upward but again it’s going to be a tall task for us this weekend.

“We have to be very opportunistic on offense. We’re going to have to make some big plays, and on special teams, we have to be flawless. Defensively, we’re going to have to make sure we don’t give up explosive plays. Their offense is built for explosives.’’

First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer has Washington looking like a team ready to grab the mantle in a conference that will be losing USC and UCLA to Big Ten expansion.

Once tabbed as a program that could annually challenge for a spot in the College Football Playoff – the Huskies earned a bid to the CFP in the 2016-2017 season – DeBoer is leading what looks to be a promising resurgence of a school that hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2019.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two schools with Washington holding a 2-1 lead.

On paper, Saturday’s matchup looks like a classic offense vs. defense showdown.

Washington’s offense has produced 571 yards a game, while MSU’s defense has allowed a little under 280 yards of total offense a contest, limiting its first two opponents to an average of just 81.5 rushing yards a game.

Something will have to give and the Huskies have a familiar face at quarterback to make sure the team’s offense continues to rise on a positive trajectory. Junior QB Michael Penix Jr. should be a recognizable name to Spartan fans since he spent 2018-21 as the primary signal caller for Indiana.

Since arriving in Seattle, Penix has been a named one of the team’s captains and enters Saturday’s game with 682 yards passing and six touchdowns. He’s also run for 27 yards on four attempts.

“He’s an athlete,” said Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay. “Good arm and he can make plays. That’s going to

be stressed this week in making sure we are doing what we can to stop him.’’

While Penix may have run a little more while with the Hoosiers, he doesn’t really need to do that as much with a Husky running attack that features a three-pronged attack in the backfield.

Washington’s run game is led by graduate senior Wayne Taulapapa, a transfer from Virginia who has gained 151 yards and scored two TDs. The running attack is supplemented by sophomore Cameron Davis, who has run for 88 yards and scored three times, and redshirt freshman Will Nixon, who has

gained 46 yards and scored once.

The Huskies passing attack also features numerous options with four pass catchers totaling positive numbers.

Sophomore Jalen McMillan leads the way with nine catches for 241 yards and three scores, while junior Giles Jackson has added eight receptions for 126 yards.

Sophomore Rome Odunze has hauled in seven passes for 84 yards and a TD, and redshirt freshman Ja’Lynn Polk has contributed six receptions for 92 yards and a score.

And if that’s not enough, sophomore Taj Davis has three catches for 72 yards and a TD, giving the Huskies plenty of proven options at WR.

All of that production on the ground and through the air is made possible by an offensive line that is anchored by senior center Corey Luciano, senior right guard Henry Bainivalu and senior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland.

Last week, against Akron, MSU’s defense faced a tough test after losing two of its best defenders to injury in the game against Western Michigan. But with graduate senior safety Xavier Henderson and junior linebacker Darius Snow sidelined, the Spartans didn’t miss a beat, shutting out the Zips 52-0.

Junior safety Angelo Grose leads the way with 18 tackles, while six other Spartans have amassed double-digit tackles for a defense that has totaled 20 tackles for loss.

Senior defensive end/linebacker Jacoby Windmon, a UNLV transfer, earned his second consecutive Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor and enters Saturday with a team-leading four forced fumbles. Senior safety Kendell Brooks has

helped sure up the secondary with 12 tackles and two forced fumbles, while sophomore cornerback Charles Brantley and Haladay are tied for third on the team with 13 tackles each for a defense that has six fumble recoveries through its first two

games.

The Spartans’ defensive line play will depend on the contributions of graduate senior defensive tackle Jacob Slade, junior defensive end Jeff Pietrowski and redshirt junior defensive tackle Maverick Hansen.

Slade has played reduced snaps in each of the last two weeks. Michigan State needs him to be sturdy and disruptive in order to help give Michigan State a chance to slow down Washington’s hot offense.

“They play like a championships level team,’’ DeBoer said of Michigan State. “They play hard. I know that’s cliché but they do. They run to the football, they strip the ball, they’re assignment-sound, and you’re not going to get them to bust on base coverages. Those are the things that when you’re playing a good defense like that, that stand out the most, is just you’re looking for the freebies and you’re just not going to get many against a defense like that. They’re a well-oiled machine. They execute at a really, really high level and that’s the main challenge.’’

Despite those compliments, MSU’s secondary will be tested by a Washington passing attack that is sixth in the nation, producing 384.5 yards a game. The Spartans’ defense does have 14 pass breakups to its credit entering Saturday night.

Offensively, MSU will rely on the steady improvements of redshirt junior QB Payton Thorne, who needs to snap out of his semi-slump and play like the difference-maker that Michigan State expects him to be.

Thorne steps into Husky Stadium with 445 yards of passing, four TDs and three interceptions to his credit after going 30-for-52 in the first two contests.

When Thorne isn’t dropping back in the pass game, look for the tandem of 5th-year grad transfer Jarek Broussard and redshirt sophomore transfer Jalen Berger to pound out the yards on the ground.

Berger leads the way with 227 yards on 33 carries and four scores, while Broussard has 135 yards on 25 carries and scored twice.

Neither running back has finished the first two games with any yards lost.

Preseason All-Big Ten pick and redshirt senior Jayden Reed, who is recovering from a laceration on his back that he suffered during MSU’s win over Akron, leads the team with eight catches for 107 yards but has yet to get into the end zone.

Redshirt junior Tre Mosley leads the team in TD catches with two and has caught four passes for 77 yards, while sophomore Keon Coleman is second among the wideouts in catches with six receptions for 120 yards and a TD.

MSU is averaging 463 yards of total offense and 43.5 points a game and that is made possible by the work up from senior center Nick Samac, senior guard J.D. Duplain, redshirt junior Spencer Brown, 6th-year senior Matt Carrick and redshirt

sophomore Brandon Baldwin at tackle.

While the Huskies’ offense has garnered most of the attention through eight quarters, Washington’s defense has provided some bright moments and enters the game No. 1 in the PAC-12 in pass efficiency defense and total defense.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Alphonzo Tuputala heads up Washington’s defense with 12 tackles including two for loss.

Tuputala, who is the only Washington defender with double-digit tackles, is the anchor in a Husky defense that seems to bend but not break.

Senior linebacker Cam Bright and sophomore cornerback Mishael Powell add nine tackles each, while sophomore defensive end Bralen Trice tops the team in TFLs with 3.5.

As a team, Washington, which has given up less than 125 yards on the ground and through the air, has 11 tackles for loss.

Junior safety Asa Turner heads up the Husky secondary with two picks and eight tackles.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR:

MSU: This is one of those games that can define the Spartans season much like its win on the road at Miami did in 2021. Pay special attention to how the MSU defense responds to a Husky team that features a ton of potent weapons on offense

and will be inspired by a large and noisy crowd in a stadium that holds 70,000 plus.

If Michigan State has plans of winning eight or more games this year, this needs to be one of them. And it won’t be easy.

WASHINGTON: This is the Huskies’ big chance to gain some national acclaim. While the PAC-12 takes some criticism for not being a strong Power 5 conference, a win over a ranked team like Michigan State from the Big Ten would go a long way in helping Washington and the PAC-12 gain respect on the

national landscape. Washington State defeated Wisconsin last week, and now the cross-state Huskies are hungry to deal the same fate to Michigan State.