EAST LANSING - Now that it seems like we know how Michigan State’s 2019 football teams responds to adversity, we need to know how they act with a little success.

After exorcising the ghost that was Northwestern, one that saw the Spartans drop four of their last five to NU before throttling the Wildcats last Saturday, 31-10, No. 25 MSU (1-0 Big Ten, 3-1) will move on to its Homecoming opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers.

And if you think this is a gimme, like most Homecoming matchups are scheduled to be, take a pause.

The Hoosiers will take the Spartan Stadium field at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (BTN) with a 3-1 record, despite being 0-1 in Big Ten play after suffering a 51-10 thrashing at the hands of Ohio State.

The Spartans, on the other hand, opened their conference campaign by beating Northwestern on the road last weekend - the school’s first win over the team from Evanston, Ill. since 2013.

And for a team looking to build some momentum before biting into the teeth of a conference schedule that will include road trips to ranked foes at Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin, upping the program’s mark against the Hoosiers would be a big help.

MSU leads the all-time series with Indiana, 47-16-2 and has beaten the Crimson and Cream nine of the last 11 times the two schools have met.

But if the Spartans want to up their mark in East Lansing to 26-6-1, they will need some solid execution on both sides of the ball.

This is not one of those matchups where MSU can just sit back and let the defense take care of business.

Because, while Indiana still possesses one of the more productive offenses in the conference, the Hoosiers are actually playing some good defense now.

As a matter of fact, IU will enter Saturday’s matchup fifth in the conference in total defense and fourth in defending the pass.

Two quarterbacks have been in the mix early on for the Hoosiers for a team that is averaging 33.5 points a game and 429 yards of total offense a game.

Junior Peyton Ramsey holds the top spot under center with 635 yards on 55-of-74 passing with five touchdowns and two picks but that doesn’t mean, when healthy, that fellow junior Michael Penix, who has thrown for 523 yards and three scores against two picks, won’t take the field. Penix was the team’s starter at the outset of the season but has been out with an undisclosed injury for the past two games. His status is unknown for this game.

The run game, despite producing just 120.5 yards a contest, is led by one of the best young running backs in the conference in sophomore Stevie Scott, who has produced 215 yards and four scores on 58 carries.

“Those two quarterbacks is the biggest thing we have to prepare for,’’ said senior defensive tackle and captain Raequan Williams, who has 3.5 tackles for loss. “But they have a big running back and a good center, he’s a veteran and those receivers on the outside are pretty big, so they pose some threats and they can beat us.’’

Added senior defensive end Kenny Willekes: “They’re going to try and spread us out and do a bunch of different things and we just have to be ready for that.’’

The Hoosiers’ top pass catcher is sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot, who has amassed 234 yards and three scores on 18 receptions. Indiana’s top wide receiver target has been junior Whop Philyor, who has 17 receptions for 229 and a score.

“Philyor, No. 1, is a guy that can make you miss (and) Stevie Scott is the running back (who set) freshman records last year. Big, physical guy,’’ MSU head coach Mark Dantono said. “And then (Peyton) Ramsey and (Michael) Penix are the quarterbacks, and we'll see who goes (but) both those guys are very, very capable players and have done good things for them.’’

IU’s o-line, which has helped keep the QBs protected to the tune of 308.5 passing yards a game so far this season, is headed up by three 5th-year seniors in center Hunter Littlejohn, right guard Simon Stepaniak and right tackle DaVondre Love.

That experienced right side of IU’s o-line will be facing a Spartan defense that is led by senior Mike linebacker Joe Bachie, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and MSU’s leading tackler with 39 stops.

Bachie also has 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one interception.

His supporting cast includes All-American candidate and senior defensive end Willekes, who leads the team in sacks (four) and tackles for loss (6.5).

Junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons has emerged as a force and is second on the team in tackles with 24 stops, which includes five tackles for loss.

MSU’s secondary has also been strong in the tackling department with sophomore Xavier Henderson’s 22 tackles, which has included two PBU’s and one pick.

Junior cornerback Josiah Scott, considered the team’s best cover defender, joins Bachie as the team’s top pass break-up artist with four and also 16 tackles and one INT for a defense that is third in the country in rushing defense at 52.3 yards a game and fifth in total defense at 228.3.

As a unit, the Spartans have 15 sacks, six interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

While third-year IU coach Tom Allen knows it will be hard to run on MSU, he knows his team must try and establish some kind of run game so that the Hoosiers can remain uptempo in the passing game.

"I just think we need to find a way to get it to where they respect our run game so they have to honor that,’’ Allen said. “Everything comes off of that."

MSU’s offense remains an inconsistent work in progress despite averaging 406.5 yards and 29.3 points per game.

Led by senior QB and captain Brian Lewerke’s 1,025 yards and seven TDs against just one pick, the Spartans actually have a quality passing attack at 261.3 yards a contest.

MSU’s run game is improving, led by an emerging redshirt freshman in Elijah Collins. He has gained 357 yards and scored twice on 61 carries in a backfield that has utilized four running backs this season.

The passing game features a wide selection of options for Lewerke with senior wideout Darrell Stewart leading the Big Ten with 30 catches for 439 yards. He has one TD reception on the year.

Junior wide receiver Cody White adds 16 catches for 190 yards and two TDs, while senior tight end Matt Seybert adds another option with 90 receiving yards and two scores. Seybert had two TD catches last week while starting in place of the injured Matt Dotson. Dotson is expected to be back this weekend, giving Michigan State a suddenly-respectable pair of tight end pass catchers.

The offensive line, which looks like its finally finding some continuity despite an early rash of injuries, is led by improvement from Matt Allen at center and surging play from left guard Luke Campbell.

That group will be tasked with preventing an improved Hoosier defense that is led by 5th-year senior middle linebacker Reakwon Jones’ 24 tackles, which include .5 for loss.

Also in the mix for a defense that is still surrendering some big yards, is sophomore safety Devon Matthews and junior defensive end Michael Ziemba, who leads the team in tackles for loss with 3.5.

Three other Hoosier defenders have two sacks apiece for a defense that is giving up 296.8 yards a game and just under 20 points per game.

The Hoosiers’ pass defense is fourth in the conference, giving up just 167.5 yards a game.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

MSU: Under no circumstances do the Spartans want to get into a shootout with the Hoosiers. MSU needs its defense to make an early statement so that Indiana doesn’t think it has a chance to steal one late on the road. Indiana will try to make Michigan State honor the run; Michigan State needs to stuff it and make the Hoosiers one-dimensional, and go from there. On offense, Michigan State needs to continue last week’s trend of finishing in the red zone.

INDIANA: If it were up to the Hoosiers, spreading you out and getting you scrambling around on defense would be the perfect recipe for victory. IU’s best chance for victory is to get some early scores so that MSU’s offense will be forced to match their success in point production, and somehow create a shootout.