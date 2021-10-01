W2W4: Spartans v. Hilltoppers

East Lansing, Mich. - Well, it looks like Michigan State’s football team has moved into the that’s-what-good-teams-do category.

After overcoming an anemic second-half performance on offense, MSU was able to gut out an exciting 23-20 overtime win over a tough Nebraska team last Saturday.

Now, the No. 17/16 Spartans (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will try to keep their unblemished record intact when they play host to Conference USA’s Western Kentucky (1-3) for Homecoming at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium.

MSU, which also moved into the Football Writers Association of America National Football Foundation (FWAA-NFF) Super 16 Poll at No. 15, will be looking to display the form that gained the program national attention in wins over Northwestern and a previously-ranked Miami squad during the first month of the season.

In those wins, the Spartans practiced and played what second-year head coach Mel Tucker preaches: complementary football.

That didn’t happen for four quarters against Nebraska, as special teams and defense had to bail out the Spartans’ stagnant offense to earn the team’s fourth win of the season.

In facing the Hilltoppers, a team that gave Indiana all it could handle in a 33-31 loss last week, MSU is facing a team that is very secure in its offensive production.

Despite the Spartans’ speed bump against the Cornhuskers, third-year Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton knows his team is facing one of the better teams in the country.

“My hat’s off to Michigan State,’’ Helton said this week “When you watch them on film, they’re playing the right way and there’s a reason why they’re undefeated right now. They do a really good job of keeping you off balance.’

“When you turn on the film, man, they’ve got players all over the place, so it will be great to say: Can we get it all together this time (after losing by two at Indiana last Saturday) and try to go get that win up there? The things (you look for), are, explosive plays, turnovers and field position. That’s what’s going to win the game for you.’’

MSU’s formula will include recognition of Helton’s philosophy with a tweak in one main area.

In order to take this first-ever meeting between the two schools, the Spartans are going to need to maintain crisp play on offense, while slowing down a prolific offense led by Houston Baptist transfer and graduate senior quarterback Bailey Zappe.

After facing dual-threat signal callers the previous three weeks, Zappe presents a new challenge for MSU’s defense.

Known more as a classic dropback passer, Zappe has put up impressive numbers because he gets the ball out of his hands quickly when the Hilltoppers are looking to push their offense down the field.

Against the Hoosiers, he completed 31-of-44 of his passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions.

He enters Saturday with 87 completions on 199 attempts and has accounted for 1,224 yards of aerial offense, which has led to 13 scores against just two picks.

Zappe’s favorite target has been junior wideout Jerreth Sterns, who has caught 23 passes for 360 yards and scored four TDs.

Zappe also has other targets in freshman Malachi Corley, junior Mitchell Tinsley, redshirt junior Daewood Davis and junior Craig Burt Jr., a quartet that has accounted for an additional 699 yards in receptions and seven TDs

The Hilltoppers’ run game is headed up by graduate senior running back Adam Colfied who has run 23 times for 82 yards and two scores but true freshman Noah Whittington got the start against Indiana and enters Saturday night with 74 yards on 14 attempts for a pass happy offense that averages 426 yards through the air and just 81 on the ground.

WKU’s offensive line is anchored by graduate senior right guard Boe Wilson, a Nebraska transfer, and redshirt senior left tackle Cole Spencer.

MSU’s defense, which will be tasked with making sure WKU doesn’t reach its average of 41.7 points a game, is going to have its hands full Saturday night.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Simeon Barrow, who jokingly called facing a QB like Zappe “annoying,” is part of a defense that is surrendering an average of 264 yards a game through the air.

As a group, MSU is giving up 396.5 yards and 18 points a game - which translates into more of a bend-don’t-break style of defense.

Senior safety Xavier Henderson, who leads the Spartans’ D with 42 tackles - which includes four tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and pass breakup - will be tested in pass coverage on Saturday and will need as much help as possible in facing an offense that is ranked No. 2 in the FBS in passing offense.

Assisting Henderson on the back end will be sophomore safety Angelo Grose, who is fourth among his teammates in tackles with 23 and has added one interception and three pass breakups.

Additionally, expect more from nickel backs, redshirt junior Michael Dowell and sophomore Darius Snow. Dowell and Snow split time at that position.





Senior cornerback Ronald Williams and junior CB Chester Kimbrough will be busy all night in pass coverage. Their ability to tackle in space and defeat blocks on the edge versus bubble screens will be critical.





Williams has one interception and two TFLs while Kimbrough adds a half sack and one pick.





“They’ve got some good wideouts, some explosive dudes, so if we get a chance to get the quarterback down, we’re going to have to get him down or those guys will be able to run around,” Henderson said. “So, corners and safeties gotta stay in coverage and we have to get off the field on third down.

“(Zappe) just knows the offense so well. He’s really poised, Coach Barnett calls him a cool customer. He knows what the offense needs and he gets the ball out really quickly.’’

Barrow, who is part of d-line that includes sophomore defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk and junior defensive tackle Jacob Slade as its main instruments of attack in the trenches, will need to do added work to keep Zappe off balance, especially with the expected loss of graduate senior defensive end Drew Beesley, who went out of the Nebraska game with a foot injury that is expected to sideline him indefinitely.

“It’s just important to do your job and make sure you’re in your rush lanes and make sure you’re keeping the quarterback in the pocket and closing the pocket as quickly as you can,” Barrow said.

MSU will also need coverage help from linebackers Cal Haladay and Quavaris Crouch, who enter Saturday as the Spartans’ second- and third-leading tacklers, respectively.

Haladay and Crouch have combined for 47 tackles, including two for loss, three pass breakups and three QB hurries.

Offensively, redshirt sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne, who had an inconsistent second-half outing against Nebraska, will look to get back on track against the Hilltoppers.

“In the second half (against Nebraska) I just didn’t execute well enough and that’s just what it comes down to, is doing the right things and getting the ball into our guys and letting them go make plays and I didn’t do that,” Thorne said. “I missed a few throws. I didn’t play well enough in the second half.’’

Thorne, who earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors earlier in the year, will look to correct his miscues. Despite a suspect second half last weekend, he enters Saturday night against WKU with some solid numbers.

He ranks first in the conference in touchdown passes with 10, has completed 62-of-100 passes and produced just one interception. He’s also run for 46 yards on 23 carries.

The run game is led by junior Kenneth Walker III who leads the nation in rushaing yards with 554. He is being mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate after averaging 138.5 yards per game through four contests.

Walker has scored five touchdowns.

Despite Walker’s success, the Spartans have other options in the backfield, which includes sophomore runner Jordon Simmons, who has gained 145 yards on 26 carries.

MSU has a good trio of wide receivers led by redshirt junior Jayden Reed.

Reed, who was named the Big Ten’s Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a 62-yard punt for the touchdown that tied the score at 20 against Nebraska.

After finishing with 192 all-purpose yards against the Cornhuskers, Reed ranks second in the Big Ten and ninth in the FBS in all-purpose yards per game at 146.3. He leads MSU’s pass catchers with four touchdown catches, 336 receiving yards and 16 receptions.

While Reed has become Thorne’s favorite target, the Spartans have other options in the passing game at wide receiver.

Redshirt sophomore Tre Mosley has 13 receptions for 193 yards, while redshirt junior Jalen Nailor adds 10 catches for 141 yards and three scores.

Despite having a rough offensive performance against Nebraska in the second half last Saturday, one of the areas that doesn’t appear to be a problem for MSU is its offensive line.

With an o-line rotation that regularly goes nine-deep, the Spartans are led up front by a veteran group that features redshirt senior Kevin Jarvis, who has played both guard and tackle, senior left tackle Jarrett Horst, senior right tackle AJ Arcuri, junior left guard J.D. Duplain and graduate sixth-year senior center Matt Allen.

Western Kentucky will counter with a defense that is led by senior safety Antwon Kincade’s 26 tackles.

Redshirt sophomore safety A.J Braithwaite and senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone add 23 tackles each, while graduate senior defensive end and Cincinnati transfer Michael Pitts leads the Hilltoppers in tackles for loss with 3.5

As a team, WKU has 16 TFLs, which includes five sacks.

In the secondary, redshirt sophomore cornerback Miguel Edwards has the team’s only interception, while redshirt freshman defensive back T.J. Springer tops his team in pass breakups with three. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Kahlef Hailassie and redshirt senior nickel back and Eastern Kentucky transfer Omari Alexander have two PBUs each for a defense that is surrendering 30.7 points and 439.7 yards a contest.