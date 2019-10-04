EAST LANSING - For those contemplating the potential of an upset when No. 25 Michigan State visits No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday, consider this: Since 2011, MSU is 3-1 when facing the Buckeyes away from Spartan Stadium.



MSU defeated OSU in both 2011 and 2015 in Columbus and is 1-0 in another meeting in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship in 2013.

So when the Spartans (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) visit The Horseshoe for a 7:30 p.m. showdown (ABC) with the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0), there may be cause for optimism considering the results of the last decade.

While those past victories will provide a small glimpse of hope, expect the Spartans to also use the emotional boost provided by a number of Ohio natives who will play a prominent role in Saturday night’s outcome.

There are 28 Ohio natives on MSU’s roster, which includes 10 who are excepted to play a prominent role in determining Saturday’s outcome.

And while starters like 5th-year senior safety David Dowell, a native of North Ridgeville, Ohio, want to keep the emotion of playing against the school he grew up watching in check, there’s still that sense of what it means to be playing against the mystique of a program that leads its series with MSU, 32-15.

OSU has also captured 15 of 24 meetings in Columbus.

“Definitely being an Ohio guy and growing up on Ohio (State), it means something extra to me but I prepare for every single game the exact same way, regardless of who we’re playing against’’ said Dowell, who is sixth in tackles on the team with 22. “I never play up or down for the competition because sometimes in a big game like this you can get too hyped about the opponent and forget about your assignments, so it will be all about having that balance.’’

Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio enters Saturday’s contest as the only Big Ten coach to earn two victories over former OSU mentor Urban Meyer. Meyer is gone and it’s a new day in Columbus - a Ryan Day to be exact.

“We've had success down there in the past. We'll look forward to trying to replicate that, but, again, it will be a challenge as we go, but that's what this is about,’’ Dantonio said. “At the end of the day, if you want to be Big Ten Champions or the East Division Champions, that goes through Columbus, Ohio. We know that. We expect that.’’

Day, a disciple of offensive innovator Chip Kelly, has eight wins as head coach - including three he earned while Meyer was suspended last season.

But while Day may be enjoying an unblemished record as the head ball coach, he more than understands what his team will be facing on Saturday night.

“Got another big challenge ahead of us, one of the most well-coached teams not only in the country, in the Big Ten, but for a long time,’’ Day said. “Got a lot of respect for Coach (Dantonio), his staff and his history. (He’s) one of the best coaches in the last couple decades in college football.’’

Day’s crafting of the offense - which has had his name being mentioned among a list of college coaches who could eventually make the jump to the NFL - has almost made Buckeye faithful forget about former first team All-Big Ten standout Dwayne Haskins, who left Columbus with a long list of records that helped him become a high NFL draft selection.

Another aspect that weighs in MSU’s favor is the fact that the program has defeated the Buckeyes 10 times when OSU has been ranked in the Top 25. Among those 10 wins, the Spartans have been able to knock off the Buckeyes five times when the school was ranked among the Top 5 in the nation.