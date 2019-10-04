W2W4: Spartans v. Buckeyes
EAST LANSING - For those contemplating the potential of an upset when No. 25 Michigan State visits No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday, consider this: Since 2011, MSU is 3-1 when facing the Buckeyes away from Spartan Stadium.
MSU defeated OSU in both 2011 and 2015 in Columbus and is 1-0 in another meeting in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship in 2013.
So when the Spartans (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) visit The Horseshoe for a 7:30 p.m. showdown (ABC) with the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0), there may be cause for optimism considering the results of the last decade.
While those past victories will provide a small glimpse of hope, expect the Spartans to also use the emotional boost provided by a number of Ohio natives who will play a prominent role in Saturday night’s outcome.
There are 28 Ohio natives on MSU’s roster, which includes 10 who are excepted to play a prominent role in determining Saturday’s outcome.
And while starters like 5th-year senior safety David Dowell, a native of North Ridgeville, Ohio, want to keep the emotion of playing against the school he grew up watching in check, there’s still that sense of what it means to be playing against the mystique of a program that leads its series with MSU, 32-15.
OSU has also captured 15 of 24 meetings in Columbus.
“Definitely being an Ohio guy and growing up on Ohio (State), it means something extra to me but I prepare for every single game the exact same way, regardless of who we’re playing against’’ said Dowell, who is sixth in tackles on the team with 22. “I never play up or down for the competition because sometimes in a big game like this you can get too hyped about the opponent and forget about your assignments, so it will be all about having that balance.’’
Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio enters Saturday’s contest as the only Big Ten coach to earn two victories over former OSU mentor Urban Meyer. Meyer is gone and it’s a new day in Columbus - a Ryan Day to be exact.
“We've had success down there in the past. We'll look forward to trying to replicate that, but, again, it will be a challenge as we go, but that's what this is about,’’ Dantonio said. “At the end of the day, if you want to be Big Ten Champions or the East Division Champions, that goes through Columbus, Ohio. We know that. We expect that.’’
Day, a disciple of offensive innovator Chip Kelly, has eight wins as head coach - including three he earned while Meyer was suspended last season.
But while Day may be enjoying an unblemished record as the head ball coach, he more than understands what his team will be facing on Saturday night.
“Got another big challenge ahead of us, one of the most well-coached teams not only in the country, in the Big Ten, but for a long time,’’ Day said. “Got a lot of respect for Coach (Dantonio), his staff and his history. (He’s) one of the best coaches in the last couple decades in college football.’’
Day’s crafting of the offense - which has had his name being mentioned among a list of college coaches who could eventually make the jump to the NFL - has almost made Buckeye faithful forget about former first team All-Big Ten standout Dwayne Haskins, who left Columbus with a long list of records that helped him become a high NFL draft selection.
Another aspect that weighs in MSU’s favor is the fact that the program has defeated the Buckeyes 10 times when OSU has been ranked in the Top 25. Among those 10 wins, the Spartans have been able to knock off the Buckeyes five times when the school was ranked among the Top 5 in the nation.
BUCKEYE OFFENSE vs SPARTAN DEFENSE
The leader of Ohio State’s latest offensive orchestra is sophomore quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields, who arrived in Columbus via the transfer portal from Georgia, has done everything in his power to make Buckeye faithful forget about Haskins to the tune of 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns against zero interceptions through five games.
And he’s done it on just 81 completions in 116 attempts.
In doing so, he’s also become a dual threat, becoming the first conference QB to pass and run for a touchdown in the first five games of a season since Antwaan Randle-El in 1999.
Fields enters Saturday’s contest responsible for 23 scores, which ranks him second in the nation in that category and includes 222 rush yards seven rushing TDs.
Fields’ gaudy numbers at QB are enhanced by a run game that features junior running back J.K. Dobbins, who has helped OSU average nearly 53 points a contest.
Dobbins has rushed for 654 yards on 92 carries. In scoring five TDs, he is averaging 7.1 yards a carry for an offense that is producing a league leading 281.6 rush yards a contest.
Senior K.J. Hill is the top pass catcher with 20 receptions for 218 yards and four scores.
The offensive line, which has allowed the Bucks to run up all of these near-ridiculous offensive numbers, is anchored by junior left tackle Thayer Munford, who opened the season as the lone returning starter and a member of the Outland Trophy Watch List, and graduate transfer Jonah Jackson, who made his way to Columbus after four seasons at Rutgers. Jackson starts at left guard.
Despite the fact that Ohio State will enter Saturday night No. 3 in the country in scoring offense, the Buckeyes will face their toughest test from an opponent’s defense when they line up against MSU.
Led by Ohio native, senior captain and All-Big Ten linebacker candidate Joe Bachie, MSU, despite showing some vulnerabilities during its Homecoming win over Indiana, is still a pretty stingy group.
Bachie’s 46 stops, including 4.5 for loss, heads up an experienced group that is seventh in the nation in total defense and No. 4 in rushing defense at 55.8.
Add in senior defensive end and All-American candidate Kenny Willekes, who rolled up a season-high 12 stops against the Hoosiers and has 6.5 tackles for loss on the year - and you get the makings of a defensive unit that should provide OSU’s offense with its toughest task to date. The Spartans have held four of their first five opponents to under 100 yards rushing.
Joining Bachie and Willekes as prominent members of the Spartans defense are senior defensive tackles Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk.
Additionally, in his first season as a starter, junior Antjuan Simmons is making his presence known with a team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss. He’s also third in tackles at 33.
In the secondary, sophomore safety Xavier Henderson leads the way with 27 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.
SPARTAN OFFENSE vs. BUCKEYE DEFENSE
While the Spartans defense does its best to contain a potent OSU offense, MSU will need some upgraded production from the offensive side of the ball.
Led by senior signal caller and captain Brian Lewerke, who has thrown for 1,325 and 10 TDs against just one pick, MSU’s offense has shown signs of becoming a more dependable contributor in the team’s overall success.
The Spartans enter Saturday fifth in the conference in passing offense at 269 yards a game and are producing 31.4 points per game.
Senior Darrell Stewart and junior Cody White are Lewerke’s top targets, while senior tight end Matt Seybert has provided an unexpected boost to MSU’s passing offense with 11 catches for 133 yards and three scores.
Stewart leads all pass catchers 35 receptions for 556 yards and three scores, while White has added 20 catches for 257 yards and two trips to the endzone.
Redshirt freshman Elijah Collins and his 5.3 yards a carry and three TDs have helped solidify a run game that is averaging a respectable 144.6 yards a game.
The offensive line is led by 5th-year senior left tackle Tyler Higby and features three juniors up front.
Of course, to no one’s surprise, Ohio State’s defense features another extremely disruptive force on the d-line.
In the recent past, it’s been the Bosa brothers, who both presently sit on the rosters of NFL teams.
This season, it’s junior defensive end and team captain Chase Young, who is second in both the Big Ten and FBS in sacks at 1.6 per game. Young, who is also second in the league and eighth in the nation in forced fumbles with three on the season, has 8.5 total TFLs and eight sacks as part of 17 total tackles.
Senior linebacker Malik Harrison tops the Buckeyes in tackles with 25, including eight for loss.
Ohio State enters Saturday with a strong passing defense that is surrendering just 138.8 yards a game, which is good for second in the conference and sixth in the nation.
Junior Jeff Okudah is the Buckeyes best cover corner with three picks on the season for a defense that is also giving up just an average of just 85 rush yards a game.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
MSU: Well, here we are again with the prospect that Lewerke and the offense is going to have to do a little more if the Spartans are to pull off the upset. MSU’s offense did more than enough to expedite the process against Indiana with a strong performance and that will have to be much the same theme on Saturday. Neither team is giving up huge totals on the ground so MSU will need to depend on Lewerke’s arm in key situations, while working against dangerously tight coverages.
OSU: Fields will need to put forth another strong performance at the QB position. He’s been excellent all year, and while excellence has come to be expected, this would not be a good weekend for him to have an off day. While Fields has pretty much had an easy ride so far, he will be tested by the best defense the Buckeyes will have seen so far this season. If OSU’s run game finds trouble against MSU’s run defense, Fields will need to carry more of the load.