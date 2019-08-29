EAST LANSING - There’s a great storyline that has been developing surrounding Michigan State’s season and home opener against Tulsa on Friday night.



But chances are, it will get lost in the wash of a question that will be on everybody’s mind when the No. 18/20 Spartans take the field at 7:05 p.m. (FS1) in Spartan Stadium.

MSU will take the field as the nation’s reigning kings against the run (77.9 yards per game), while Tulsa will respond with an offense that features a pair of running backs that combined to gain 1,813 yards, while scoring 18 touchdowns. It’s strength vs. strength.

“We don’t want to let people run the ball on us,” said MSU head coach Mark Dantonio, who enters his 13th season at the helm. “People have not been able to do that recently. We need to continue that trend (but) they’ve been successful, and we’re goign to have to see how it shakes out.”

Despite that intriguing storyline, all eyes will be on MSU’s offense.

An offense that confused, saddened and angered a loyal Spartan fanbase. An offense that averaged just 18.7 points a game last season during a 7-6 finish.

An offense that will look to answer many questions.

Will senior quarterback Brian Lewerke return to his 2017 form, and build on it? Will the run game exhibit the strength it has in the past when the Spartans were regularly in the mix for a Big Ten crown? And will the play calling under newly-minted offensive coordinator Brad Salem help the team and the program reach its offensive potential?

All of those questions will begin to be answered once MSU takes the field against a Golden Hurricane squad that finished 3-9 last season under fifth-year head coach Philip Montgomery, who has led Tulsa to two bowl appearances in his tenure while compiling a 21-29 record.

For Dantonio and the Spartans, Friday night marks a fresh start.

One that looks to bury the offensive woes of the recent past while sporting a defense that many think can be one of the best in the country.

But in order to do so, MSU will need to come out of the gate with a statement win against an American Athletic Conference foe that it is meeting for the first time.

And to do so, the Spartans will need to chop down an uptempo attack that is not led by a pair of very capable junior running backs in Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II.

Last season, Brooks finished with 967 yards and seven touchdowns, while Taylor added 846 yards and 11 scores for a run game that totaled 2,406 rush yards.

At quarterback, the Golden Hurricane return sophomore Seth Boomer, who started eight games last season and recovered from a poor three-game start to finish with 945 yards, seven TDs and just two picks in his final five contests.

Junior Zach Smith, a transfer from Baylor, who started 10 games in two seasons in Waco, Texas, has battled for the starting job, and may earn it. Montgomery has not yet named a starter.

No matter who’s under center, Tulsa will still need its run game to prosper in order to have a chance to win.

“They (the Spartans) are extremely tough against everything, but especially the run,” Montgomery said. “You look at the personnel they’ve got coming back, the pride they take in their defense and how they stop that run. We’ve got to do a good job of mixing things up — trying to keep them off-balance, trying to give them different looks — but also staying true to who we are.”

Tulsa’s top returning wide receiver is junior Keylon Stokes, who finished with 545 yards and two TDs on 41 catches. Tulsa also has senior Keenan Johnson, who had 34 receptions for 438 yards and four scores.

Tulsa’s offensive line, which is retooling in three spots, is led by senior left tackle Chris Ivy and sophomore right guard Chris Paul.

That o-line and the rest of the Golden Hurricane offense will be facing a Spartan defense that is loaded with a plethora of All-Big Ten and potential All-America candidates.

Led by senior linebacker and leading tackler Joe Bachie, MSU’s defense returns eight returning starters and five who started all 13 games last season.

In addition to Bachie, MSU features 5th-year defensive end Kenny Willekes, 5th-year senior defensive tackle Raequan Williams, senior defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk and senior safety David Dowell.

“They’re definitely going to be a fast-paced, high-speed offense and they’ll take shots deep,’’ Dowell said of facing Tulsa’s offense. “So we just got to make sure that when we’re on defense, we tackle well in space and be able to run sideline to sideline.’’

The Spartans will also be getting back the services of its best cover corner in junior Josiah Scott, who missed much of last season with a knee injury.

As a group last season, MSU’s defense combined to finish eighth in scoring defense and 10th in total defense, and this season wants to be even better by adding more takeaways to its cache of accomplishments.

While MSU’s defense comes in with a known and respected resume, the offense will be what everybody pays close attention to on Friday night.

While injuries, play calls and lack of execution doomed production last season, there are high hopes that, under Salem, MSU will get back its mojo on the offensive side of the ball.

That will start with a healthy Lewerke, who was hampered by a shoulder injury last season and who will be looking to erase the memories of a year that resulted in just eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

In the backfield, junior Connor Heyward will resume his role as the No. 1 running back, while 5th-year senior Darrell Stewart Jr. and junior Cody White head up a deep crop of wide receivers.

Despite both missing time last season due to injury, Stewart and White combined for 90 catches, 968 yards and three scores.

“It’s just the leadership and the chemistry,’’ Stewart said when asked about what he likes about MSU’s retooled offense. “For the most part, it will be a very diverse offense with a balance of run and pass and that’s a beautiful thing.’’

The Spartans offensive line features a mix of experienced returnees, led by 5th-year senior left guard Tyler Higby. All MSU’s other projected starters are juniors and much of the attention will be on A.J. Arcuri, who will get the start at left tackle in place of 5th-year senior Cole Chewins who is nursing a back injury.

As MSU’s offense looks to get back on track, it will be facing a shaky Tulsa defense. Tulsa ranked No. 119 in rushing defense last year.

Senior linebacker Cooper Edmiston is a bright spot. He will open the season for a second straight year on the Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List.

Last season, Edmiston led the Golden Hurricane in tackles with 113, interceptions (4) and fumble recoveries (3). He also added 7.5 tackles for loss.

Senior Trevis Gipson is Tulsa’s top returnee on the defensive line. The end compiled 46 stops and topped the team with four sacks and five forced fumbles, which led the team and the conference.

The Golden Hurricane secondary allowed just 174.6 passing yards a contest, which was good for No. 8 in the nation. But they ranked No. 41 in yards allowed per pass attempt.

An experienced group, Tulsa’s secondary is led by senior Reggie Robinson II, who finished last season with five PBU’s in eight games.

Tulsa also has a great weapon in the kicking game with senior punter Thomas Bennett who ranked fifth in the country in 2018, averaging 46.6 yards per punt, while putting 12 inside the 20-yard line. Bennett, a Ray Guy Award candidate, also had 15 punts of 50-plus yards last season.



