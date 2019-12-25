EAST LANSING - When all is said and done, a lot will be debated about the Michigan State football team’s 2019 season. Some good and, unfortunately, much of it bad Questions will circulate about the successes and failures of a revamped offense, a defense that never reached its predicted dominance and a three-game losing skid that saw the Spartans outscored, 100-17. Additionally, there will be sighs of disgust because of no wins over ranked teams and a blowout loss to rival Michigan. Mark Dantonio became the program’s all-time winningest coach in his 13th season at the helm, but the fact that MSU needed to win its last two games just to become bowl eligible didn’t sit well with many Spartan faithful. It didn’t sit well with Dantonio, either. “We are not where we want to be,” Dantonio said, going 6-6 and qualifying for the Pinstripe Bowl. “We're playing against a good Wake Forest team that was 8-4 and plays extremely well on the offensive side of the ball. Tough to win, but we look forward to taking the next step and being 7-6, and that's the best we can do at this point in time.You want to have momentum (for the next year) leaving your season when it's going like this.” The members of this team, especially the seniors, are going to go out at approximately 3:20 on Friday (ESPN) at Yankee Stadium with something that not every team participating in a bowl game can brag about as an accomplishment. They stayed together. So much so, that none of the seniors in a class that has been projected to have as many as six of its members taken in next year’s NFL Draft decided to sit out what could be a cold, nondescript December day in a baseball stadium. “Being a walk-on and with everything that’s happened to me to get to this point, you’re playing for something bigger,” said senior tight end Matt Seybert, who will enter his last game as a Spartans with 26 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns. “You’ve got to complete your circle. That’s what this is all about, you’ve got to finish. It’s a bowl game and it’s something that not everybody gets to experience. To me, this means that you’re playing for something more than just yourself. You’re playing for the guys you’ve been with for four years and the coaches that allowed you to have this opportunity. It’s bigger than yourself, so you’ve got to finish it the right way. “It hasn’t been the easiest year for us, obviously. 6-and-6 is not where we want to be, it’s not our standard but then again, it’s another opportunity to end on a positive note with a good vibe in the building.’’ The Demon Deacons, who lost three of their last four outings after rising to No. 21 in the national rankings with a 7-1 record, would also like to end the season on a positive note. And their offense may just be able to help them do that.



INSIDE WAKE FOREST’S OFFENSE

QB Jamie Newman is a tricky practitioner of Wake Forest's slow read option offense.

Wake Forest enters Friday’s game ranked 12th in the country in total offense at 473.4 yards a game. Those numbers are legitimized by a passing attack that at almost 300 yards a game would give many of the Big Ten’s top defenses trouble.

That success, from an unconventional offense, combined with an opportunistic defense, has sixth-year coach Dave Clawson (36-39) and his staff as the architects of something that may remind Spartan fans of the resurgence led by Dantonio during his early years in East Lansing. The Deacons are going for a ninth win in a season for only the third time in school history. This marks the first time in school history that Wake Forest has gone to a bowl game in four straight seasons. Speaking of Wake Forest’s offense, the leader of the Demon Deacons’ uptempo attack, which prides itself on stuffing as many offensive plays into four quarters as possible, is junior quarterback Jamie Newman. He has completed 334 of his 208 attempts for 2,693 yards and 23 touchdowns against 10 interceptions for an offense that leads the nation in offensive snaps for the year. Newman has also proven to be dangerous in the run game, adding 487 yards on 163 carries, while scoring six times. He is a capable chain-mover on third down with his arm or feet. Wake Forest’s top rusher is senior running back Cade Carney, who has gained 556 yards on 143 rushes. He has five TDs and averages nearly 4 yards a carry. True freshman Kenneth Walker added 90 carries for 555 yards and four touchdowns.

Sophomore wideout Sage Surratt, who tied a school record by becoming the fastest to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark in his ninth game, will miss the game after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in week 10 against Virginia Tech. But before going down, he had 66 receptions for 1,001 yards and 11 TDs and was first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference. Senior Kendall Hinton is Newman’s latest No. 1 pass catching target with 70 catches for 953 yards and three scores. Wake Forest is also hoping to get injured fifth-year senior wideout Scotty Washington back for the game. Before missing the final four games of the regular season, Washington had 35 receptions for 607 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games. The Demon Deacons’ offensive line is anchored by a strong left side which features senior guard Nathan Gilliam (third-team All-ACC) and senior tackle Jake Benzinger (honorable mention All-ACC). On the right side, graduate student tackle Justin Herron (third-team All-ACC) leads the way. Wake Forest’s field goal kicker has also been an important asset to the offense. Sophomore Nick Sciba set an NCAA record with 32 straight field goals made, dating back to last season. He finished the year 24-of-25, with a season-long of 45 and a career long of 49.

INSIDE MSU’S DEFENSE

Kenny Willekes (48) and Antjuan Simmons (34) are set to lead the Spartan defense.

All of these numbers mean that MSU’s defense will have its hands full on Friday afternoon against a Wake Forest offense that finished the season second in the ACC in scoring offense and total offense.

Leading the way in attempting to slow the Demon Deacons’ unique offense will be junior linebacker Antjuan Simmons (honorable mention All-Big Ten) and senior defensive end Kenny Willekes, who have combined for 19.5 tackles for loss. Simmons tops the tackles charts with 81, while sophomore safety Xavier Henderson, who has been steady all season, is second on the team with 80 stops. Henderson has also added five pass breakups and two picks. Willekes is third in tackles with 69 stops, while 5th-year senior linebacker Tyriq Thompson adds 67 tackles. Willekes knows facing Wake Forest’s offense will offer a challenge the Spartans have yet to experience this season. “They’re kind of their own offense,’’ said Willekes, who was second-team All-Big Ten. “They do things a little bit different. You know they’re going to go super fast between plays. They’re the fastest tempo team in the country and then between plays they kind of run their inside zone a little slower, a little different than most, than I’ve ever seen. So (from) what I’ve seen, it will be an interesting challenge against a unique offense but it should be a fun one.’’ Junior cornerback Josiah Scott, who was honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and second-team by media, tops the secondary with 50 tackles, eight PBUs and three INTs. Senior cornerback Josh Butler and sophomore corner Shakur Brown have also added five PBUs. Willekes’ efforts on the defensive line are supplemented by the play of senior tackles Raequan Williams (third-team All-Big Ten) and Mike Panasiuk (honorable mention All-Big Ten), and junior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk. Williams has 41 stops and seven TFLs, while Mike Panasiuk has collected 33 tackles, which include nine for loss. Jacub Panasiuk has just 32 tackles but 11 of those have resulted in loss yardage for a Spartan defense that is surrendering 22.7 points a game, including 238.5 yards through the air. Numbers that caught Clawson’s attention. “They have a lot of all-league players and a lot of guys projected to be draft picks. Their line is stout and extremely physical,’’ Clawson said. “They have very athletic linebackers and safeties. When people get the ball in space, that space just closes. This will be one of the top defenses we’ve faced all year. In some ways, it’ll be the best defense we’ve faced. Their corners are excellent. They had six players make All Big Ten." While the Spartans’ numbers on defense haven’t been as impressive as many expected this season, Raequan Williams said the chance to take the field one last time with an opportunity to close out the season and his career with a victory holds special significance “This means everything,’’ Williams said. “We’ve been looking forward to this last hurrah, all of us seniors, and being able to get this bowl trip and this last game under our belts. It means everything because I love all of these guys for a lifetime and I’m sure they love me.’’ The Spartans hope that love for one another will also translate into better production for an offense that enters this Pinstripe matchup averaging just 22 points a game and 361.5 yards of total offense.

INSIDE MSU’S OFFENSE

Michigan State’s Jordan Reid observes the 9/11 Memorial on Christmas Day in New York City.

While senior quarterback Brian Lewerke has had an up-and-down final season, he will be trying to go out on a strong note after completing 234-of-399 passes for 2,759 yards and 16 TDs during his senior year. Unfortunately, Lewerke has also thrown 12 picks.

MSU’s run game is anchored by redshirt freshman Elijah Collins, who emerged as the team’s No. 1 option during the first quarter of the season. Collins will enter Friday’s game with a chance to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark after gaining 892 yards on 201 carries. Collins, who has scored five TDs, is just 108 yards from that 1,000-yard mark The Spartans’ top receiver is junior Cody White, who took over the top spot after an injury sidelined senior Darrell Stewart in week eight. It’s not known whether Stewart will return for this game. Dantonio said earlier this month that there was hope that the senior would be back. Stewart missed the last four games after amassing 47 catches for 694 yards and four scores. White has 58 catches for 825 yards and five TDs. MSU also has some emerging targets in the pass game with freshmen Tre Mosley and Julian Barnett. The first-year duo has combined for 30 receptions, 348 yards and one TD in a combined 17 games of action. The Spartan offensive line, which also has suffered its share of injuries this season, will be led by junior tackles A.J. Arcuri and Jordan Reid. Ture freshmen Nick Samac (center) and J.D. Duplain (left guard) finished the season as starters. Matt Allen, who started the first eight games, could be back at center for a line that has been unsettled due to injury all year. Despite some of the missteps the Spartans have suffered on the offensive side of ball this season, Clawson is weary of MSU’s potential. “They’ve had some injuries and have had to put some younger kids in there (but) I’m sure they will be healthier for the bowl game,” Clawson said. “The quarterback can make every throw and is accurate. This is a guy when it’s all said and done (that) will have thrown for 8,000 yards. He’s already had 1,200 attempts and 46 touchdowns. He’s played a lot of football. Their tight end is excellent and very involved in the offense. The running back (Elijah) Collins had 892 yards on the year. The receiver (Cody) White is an excellent player.’’

INSIDE WAKE FOREST’S DEFENSE

While defense is not the strong suit of a Demon Deacons team that is giving up 29.3 points and 409.8 yards a game, Wake Forest does have some strong contributors on a unit that predicates itself on changing fronts and disguised coverages.

Sophomore middle linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. leads the Demon Deacon defense with 72 tackles, which includes six TFLs, 2.5 sacks, three PBUs and one fumble recovery. Junior defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. is second in the ACC and 16th in the FBS in tackles for loss with 17, while senior cornerback Amari Henderson tops the Demon Deacons’ secondary corps with 10 pass break-ups and four picks. “They’ve got a solid d-line and that’s probably the best part of their defense,’’ Lewerke said. “And then, they’ve got a solid secondary and linebacking corps but they do a lot of different coverages and try and disguise them pretty well. So, we’ll have to be ready for that.’’ Wake Forest also has a strong punt game with senior Dom Maggio, who is second in the ACC and seventh in the FBS with a 46.8 yard average.

