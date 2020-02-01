When Michigan State plays at Wisconsin today at 1 p.m. in Madison, the No. 14-ranked Spartans will have these top tasks on their to-do list:

1. Re-establish a winning culture on the road.

Michigan State is 17-6 on the road in Big Ten play over the last two and a half seasons. Michigan State is 2-2 away from home in conference play this season, with pressure to capture a winnable game on the road against a Badger team that is without two of its top five scorers. Sophomore wing Kobe King announced this week he is transferring from Wisconsin and guard Brad Davison is suspended for one game due to a flagrant foul committed against Iowa.

Regardless of Wisconsin's personnel problems, Tom Izzo is preaching focus.

“Like I told my guys, and you are going to hear this all year from me, you have to win games on the road if you are going to play for anything big,” Izzo said.

Michigan State is 16-5 overall and 8-2 in the Big Ten, hoping to at least remain tied with Illinois atop the Big Ten standings this weekend. (Illinois plays at Iowa today). Wisconsin is 12-9 and 5-5, clinging to hopes of earning an NCAA Tournament bid.

“We’re all playing for something,” Izzo said. “There’s 10 teams playing for a championship and 12 teams playing for an NCAA bid. That’s the uniqueness of our league this year. And hopefully we are playing for something really big. With that said, we have to win games and we have to win games on the road.”

2. Adjust to the new-look Badgers.

Wisconsin will be weakened from a personnel standpoint, without King and Davison. But Izzo is calling for his players to be prepared for a charge from the wounded Badgers.

“Usually the first or second game (without key players), everybody rallies,” Izzo said. “So those dreadful reds or deadful reds or whatever the hell they call them are going to be rallying and we are going to have to meet that challenge.”

He’s referring to The Grateful Red, Wisconsin’s student section. Izzo’s players have listened to Izzo's warnings about a charged environment.

“The fans are going to rally behind that team so the fans are going to be even more into the game and the players are going to be even more into it, proving that they are still a good team,” said Michigan State guard Cassius Winston. “Wisconsin is already a tough environment so you have to be prepared to go in there and play your best game because you are going to need it.”

Wisconsin squandered a 12-point lead in a 68-62 loss at Iowa on Monday. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard left King at home for that game for unspecified reasons, and King announced his transfer two days later.

King, a 6-4 guard from La Crosse, Wis., was the Badgers’ second-leading scorer at 10 points per game. He was Wisconsin’s top driving threat as a wing.

Brevin Pritzl, a 6-foot-3 senior averaging 7.4 points per game with 22 career starts, will replace King in the starting lineup.

Pritzl was averaging 23 minutes per game. That figure will increase as King’s 28.3 minutes per game must be replaced.

King shot just 25 percent from 3-point range. Pritzl leads the team with 33 3-point field goals and is shooting .398 from long range, tops on the team for anyone with 20 or more attempts.

“They had Iowa down 12 without Kobe with five minutes to go in the game,” Izzo said. “Davison is a good player, a good defensive player. Pritzl is the better shooter of the bunch.

“From what I saw on film against Iowa, they didn’t miss one of them at all. But missing two of them - we’ve played all year missing two guys that we thought would be 30- and 20-some minute a game players. I’m still more concerned about my guys than I am their guys.”

Underestimating Wisconsin won’t be a problem, Izzo says.

“I don’t worry about it because I’m going to hammer it into them,” Izzo said. “I’m going to show them the film of the Iowa game where they were kicking the hell out of them for 30-some minutes. I think we have enough guys that have gone through some of this and with Kyle (Ahrens) at least back practicing some, I think he can help too.”

Ahrens missed three games for various ailments, including an Achilles injury, a tweaked ankle and chronic back pain, but returned to the lineup for Wednesday’s 79-50 victory over Wisconsin.

Ahrens had points and three assists in eight minutes.

3. Play a full 40

After the Northwestern win, Izzo called for more consistency.

He was bothered that his Spartans led Northwestern 16-2 but allowed the Wildcats to close to within 18-15 a short time later.

In watching film this week of MSU’s 67-55 victory over Wisconsin on Jan. 17, he was reminded of a pair of 13-0 Wisconsin runs which twice derailed MSU’s blowout momentum.

“Against Wisconsin last time, we were 25 up with eight minutes left and then we just do some things that are not disciplined enough which means you have to get more leadership and our young guys have to grow up,” Izzo said.

He needs Winston and junior Xavier Tillman to lead the way. Tillman is the only player in the country averaging at least 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks per game.

“I think Xavier (Tillman) has been pretty consistent,” Izzo said. “I would like a few more rebounds, a few more rebounds down there. Cash has been pretty consistent throughout a game but maybe not as consistent in spots of games. Those guys have been my most consistent guys.”

Izzo needs Winston to smooth out some of the rough spots he has had in the last two games, including a season-worst 1-to-5 assist/turnover ratio against Northwestern.

Izzo gained Aaron Henry’s attention when he removed him from the starting lineup at Minnesota on Sunday. Izzo liked Henry’s effort and energy in that game, and during Henry's return to the starting lineup against Northwestern.

Sophomore Gabe Brown battled through the flu against Northwestern. Now he needs to get back to chasing a level of championship sharpness.

Freshman Rocket Watts will likely come off the bench again, and needs to shoot better than he did against Northwestern; he was 1-of-7 against the Wildcats at 0-for-5 from 3-point range, but played well on defense.

Watts is shooting 35 percent from the field for the year and 25 percent from 3-point range.

In Big Ten play, Watts is shooting a more palatable 42 percent from the field and 30 percent for long range.

Marcus Bingham was removed from the starting lineup in the past two games, with freshman Malik Hall taking over that role. Bingham responded with an improved performance against Northwestern. Izzo complimented the 6-foot-10 sophomore after he produced 7 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench against the Wildcats. Hall had 6 points and two rebounds in 16 minutes.

Izzo says his lineup changes have not been punishments. He says they are a matter of pushing buttons for personalities.

“Those buttons that I was talking about, I might have pushed a couple of good ones at Minnesota and maybe pushed one good one the other night,” Izzo said. “I’m still pushing buttons.”