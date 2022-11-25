East Lansing, Mich. – Last chance. After a second-half collapse on Senior Day last Saturday in Spartan Stadium against Indiana that resulted in a double-overtime loss, Michigan State’s football team will get one more chance to become bowl eligible. But this time, they’ll need to do it on the road against a ranked team that will be celebrating its Senior Day. Those will be just a few of the obstacles the Spartans will face when they match up against No. 11 Penn State at 4 p.m. (FS1) on Saturday in Beaver Stadium. While this is a rivalry game for the Land Grant Trophy, which MSU owns after a 30-27 win over the Nittany Lions last season, keeping that trophy will be a tall task in front of a crowd that will still be lively despite students not being on campus at University Park, Pa. Of course, none of those side stories will matter for a team looking to secure its second straight bowl bid in head coach Mel Tucker’s third season at the helm. While adversity continues to be the main theme that defines a program that has had to withstand a rash of injuries to key positions and the suspension of eight players after a brawl in the tunnel at Michigan, that may not be anything compared to the strength of the team the Spartans will face at Penn State. The Nittany Lions, who trail the all-time series with MSU 18-17-1, enter Saturday’s contest with an 11-7-1 advantage at home against the Spartans. PSU will also take the field with an offense that is putting up an average of 35.9 points and 434.5 yards a game. That’s not good news for a MSU defense that is giving up 417.1 yards and 26.7 points a game.

PENN STATE ON OFFENSE

Through 11 games, Penn State has scored 45 or more points in three of its last five games. The Nittany Lions, who have lost just twice in the team’s last six games – against Ohio State and Michigan, the Big Ten’s two best teams this season – display an offense that is led by redshirt senior Sean Clifford, who has passed for 2,341 yards and 18 touchdowns. Clifford has thrown seven interceptions in 306 attempts. He has also run for 177 yards and five TDs. The Nittany Lions run game, which is putting up 184.1 yards a contest, is led by a pair of dynamic freshmen running backs. Nicholas Singleton leads the way with 863 yards and 10 TDs, while Kaytron Allen has added 748 yards and nine scores. Allen has also caught 14 passes for 148 yards and one TD. Penn State’s wide receivers are led by sophomore Parker Washington’s 611 yards and two TDs, but the Nittany Lions feature five other pass-catching options led by fifth-year senior Mitchell Tinsley’s 44 catches for 515 yards and four TDs. Redshirt sophomore tight end/H-back Brenton Strange leads all pass catchers in trips to the endzone with five after hauling in 30 balls for 345 yards. Clifford has time to pick out all of these targets because of an offensive line that is anchored by redshirt senior center Juice Scruggs and also features redshirt senior right tackle Bryce Effner and redshirt senior left guard Hunter Nourzad.

MICHIGAN STATE ON DEFENSE

MSU’s defense, which failed to get a significant stop in the second half, allowing Indiana’s comeback last week, enters Saturday ranked 12th in red zone defense against a team that is fourth in the Big Ten and ninth in the FBS in red zone offense. That will have to change if the Spartans want to have any chance for an upset. The effort to change those numbers will be led by redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay, a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, who is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss at 10.5 TFLs and tops the Spartans in total tackles with 109 stops. Haladay, a native of Pennsylvania, who’s returning home in many respects, knows just how good this Penn State offense is and what kind of extreme challenges MSU’s defense will be facing on Saturday. “They're just a good team. I mean, there's always gonna be some differences and everything but they're just better. I think they're better than they were last year,’’ Haladay said. “And I think it's pretty obvious that they've just got a good team this year. In all aspects of their offense, I think. They're (just a) good offense. They average like 40 points a game I think their whole season.’’ MSU, which has been a patchwork defense for most of the second half of the season because of injuries and suspended players, has 5th-year senior safety Kendell Brooks as its second leading tackler with 93 stops, while fifth-year linebacker Ben VanSumeren checks in at third in tackles with 77 stops. On a defensive line, that has been forced to move players to different positions to increase depth and production, redshirt senior Dashaun Mallory at defensive end, along with redshirt junior Jalen Hunt, have provided some relief. The Spartans are also getting some nice contributions from redshirt sophomore Simeon Barrow and redshirt senior Jacob Slade on the interior, despite the fact that both have had to fight through injuries for much of the season. Barrow tops the d-line with 36 tackles, including seven for loss. Redshirt junior Maverick Hansen and redshirt freshman Derrick Harmon have become more than just depth additions up front and have provided some decent production with Hansen contributing 24 tackles and Harmon pitching in with 28 stops including two for loss. Michigan State has gotten production from fifth-year senior Aaron Brulé, who has pitched in as a utility man on defense, playing at linebacker, nickel back and defensive end. Brule has contributed 26 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, while redshirt sophomore Avery Dunn has been able to contribute with 4.5 TFLs. In the secondary, fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson has somewhat stabilized the group since his return from a lower-body injury. Sophomore Charles Brantley tops the secondary in pass coverage with six pass breakups and 48 tackles.

MICHIGAN STATE ON OFFENSE

Offensively, redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne has been playing better as the Spartans’ offense has looked more productive in recent weeks with MSU scoring 27 or more points in two of its last three outings. Thorne’s numbers entering Saturday’s game stand at 2,450 yards on 218 completions with 18 TDs and 10 interceptions. The Spartans enter Saturday producing 25.2 points and 362 yards of offense a game. MSU’s run game continues to be led by redshirt sophomore Jalen Berger, who will start Saturday with 669 yards and six TDs to his credit. With fifth-year senior Jarek Broussard’s status up in the air because of injury, look for redshirt senior Elijah Collins to try and improve on his 285 yards and six scores on 60 carries. Spartan pass catchers will look to continue their strong play with sophomore Keon Coleman leading the way with 50 catches for 707 yards and seven TDs. Fifth-year senior Jayden Reed is next up with 49 receptions for 600 yards and five TDs. Redshirt junior Tre Mosley completes the trio with 31 catches for 297 yards and four TDs. The team’s offensive line is led by senior center Nick Samac, senior left guard J.D. Duplain and redshirt junior right tackle Spencer Brown. With sixth-year graduate senior Matt Carrick doubtful, and tackle Jarrett Horst unavailable, red-shirt freshman Geno VanDeMark and sophomore Brandon Baldwin are looking at a heavy workload at Penn State. “Guys that we're pretty impressed with are Jalen Berger, the running back we recruited out of New Jersey; Keon Coleman, wide receiver; Jayden Reed, wide receiver; tight end Daniel Barker; their center, Nick Samac; and then their quarterback Payton Thorne, who seems like he's been playing in forever as well,’’ Penn State head coach James Franklin said.

PENN STATE ON DEFENSE

MSU’s offense will facing a very good defensive scheme put together by former Miami head coach Manny Diaz, who now serves as the Lions’ defensive coordinator. Diaz’ group, which is led by redshirt senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown’s 59 tackles, which includes 5.5 for loss, and three interceptions and three pass breakups, is giving up just 18.2 points a game. As a unit, PSU has amassed 88 tackles for loss, led by redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac, freshman linebacker Abdul Carter, sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs and sophomore defensive end Demeioun Robinson. Issac has eight TFLs, while Carter, who is second on the defense in tackles with 48, is tied with Robinson in TFLs with 7.5 on a unit where 13 of its members have at least three tackles for lost yardage. Jacobs has pitched in with 5.5 TFLs. On the back end, PSU has picked off 11 passes with redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley and junior cornerback Johnny Dixon pulling in two each. In the pass breakup department, sophomore cornerback Kalen King leads the way with 13, while redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has broken up 11 passes. As a group, the Penn state’s secondary has collected 72 pass breakups.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR