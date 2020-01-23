Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo wants his team to use its upcoming two-game road trip as an opportunity to gain separation at the top of the Big Ten standings.



A win, and Michigan State will build a full game lead over hot Illinois. A loss or two this weekend, and Michigan State will back into what’s becoming a Big Ten mosh pit atop the conference standings.

The No. 11-ranked Spartans (14-4, 6-1 Big Ten) will enter Thursday night’s 8:30 p.m. meeting against Indiana (14-4, 4-3) with a tenuous half-game lead over Illinois and with four other teams within a pair of victories of knocking MSU off its lofty perch.

Maryland, Iowa, Rutgers and Wisconsin all sit at 5-3 in conference play entering Thursday night.

But while Izzo is preaching the pursuit of separation, maybe the Spartans would be better off concentrating on not only playing better in the state of Indiana but playing better against the team from Bloomington, Ind., the Hoosiers.

Last season, en route to another spectacular Final Four run, MSU was swept by Indiana, in what would be considered a small blemish on a great season.

Despite grabbing a Big Ten title, the losses to Indiana remain as an unpleasant reminder of how quickly a season can go awry.

Things in the Hoosier state haven’t gotten off to a pleasant start this season for Michigan State, with the Spartans’ most recent visit across the Michigan-Indiana border resulting in a blowout loss to Purdue on Jan. 12.

“We definitely talked about it. We got beat twice last year (against Indiana),’’ said junior forward Xavier Tillman, who is coming off a 15-point, nine-rebound effort against Wisconsin. “For the new guys, they probably don’t understand it or feel it all like that, they probably think it’s just another road game but for the guys last year, they came to our place and beat us and we went back to their place and they still came back and beat us, so we’re ready, definitely ready to go and get the job done.’’

So when MSU hits the Assembly Hall court (televised by FS1), its mission will be two-fold: maintain and extend its spot at the top of the standings, while avenging last season’s pair of misfortunes against the Hoosiers. Showing team growth and improvement will come as a byproduct. Michigan State can’t win this game without taking a step forward as a team.

“Yea, they swept us last year, so we definitely got to come back,’’ said senior point guard Cassius Winston, who became the Big Ten’s all-time assist leader in MSU’s win over Wisconsin despite scoring just six points. “We can’t let that happen. We know how tough it is to play there. They’ve got a really good team, they rebound well and they’re pretty physical. So we’ve got to be ready for that.’’

Of course to do that, MSU will need to play as well as it did against a surging Wisconsin team, where the Spartans put four players in double figures, out-rebounded the Badgers, 41-32 and held Wisconsin to 55 points.

Accomplishing all of those goals against Indiana will be a bit more difficult because of the Hoosiers’ length and ability to get to the free throw line.