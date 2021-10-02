W2W4 at Michigan State basketball practice, Saturday

This is what fans can expect to see:

East Lansing, Mich. - When Tom Izzo opens up Michigan State’s practice on Saturday (Breslin Center, 3 p.m.) it will mark the first time since Cassius Winston’s Senior Day Big Ten title clincher against Michigan in March of 2019 that Spartan fans will be able to watch their team play on campus.

Ranked the No. 12 freshman in the country by Athlon’s, he’s a smoothly skilled to the rim, from range, or the pull-up game. Mature player who will be an immediate star, and at times the best Spartan on the court.

One of the more athletically-explosive guards Izzo has signed at Michigan State. Akins can also shoot from long range and medium range. Great future for this guy, a fan-favorite in the making.

Was All-Conference at Northeastern. He is slight of frame but also slight of hand as a distributor. Can run an offense, deliver the pocket pass and push the pace - things Michigan State struggled with last year.

A tough wing with good shooting ability. He might need to trim some weight to get to an optimal level of quickness.

He has waited his turn, now it’s his time to be a go-to scorer. He’s been a streak shooter in the past, now Michigan State needs more consistent scoring from him, and improved medium-range skill. He’s a co-captain and eager for a chance to take over.

He started nine games last year and averaged 4.0 points per game. He has the look of being one of the oldest, toughest players on the team and Izzo could use that kind of muscle from him. Has he improved his skill level? If so, his role will increase.

He’s been a slow, steady developer but he’s added strength, grown another inch and it has translated to better scoring touch around the rim. It’s time for him to nail down a starting job and become an impact player in the Big Ten. He has the capabilities, but it needs to be demonstrated in action.

Finished last season as the starting power forward, overtaking Hauser. Hall averaged 5.0 points per game and shot 36 percent from the field but could be poised for a breakthrough year as a co-captain and a maturing, skilled athlete.

He’s gotten stronger and retains explosiveness around the rim. If that translates to more impact on defense and on the boards, Izzo will have a bigger role for him.

Has lost 20 pounds and is the most improved player on the team. His quickness helps him get to spots more easily to deliver passes, however he still needs to improve his jumpshot. He has become more of a vocal leader and is battling hard to be the starting point guard for the outset of the season.

Was the team’s third-leading scorer last year at 9.7 per game. Has he added a layer of poise and dexterity to his game? Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he will be a key player this season.

The cameras find Gabe Brown when there is a moment for celebration of exuberance. He never disappoints in that area.

Now that he’s a co-captain, he doesn’t want to lose that playful side. But he also wants to bring out some bite.

“I’m just growing up,” he said. “It’s just a maturity standpoint with me. I don’t want to be the type of guy that’s just laughing. I’m still going to be myself and still have fun but I have to lead too and make sure that guys respect me and I respect them too.”

He’s still going to promote his cohorts with a smile.

“I’m still the hype man,” he said. “I’m still trying to get everybody involved. But at the end of the day, I’m locked in on a goal.”

Brown started five games last year and averaged 7.2 points per game. Those numbers were down from his sophomore year, due largely to the return of Joshua Langford into the starting lineup last season.

Now, with Langford and Aaron Henry gone, the scoring load will largely be shared by Brown and Max Christie on the perimeter.

Brown is ready for the increased expectations.

“I’m just trying to stay consistent, consistent with everything I do on and off the court,” Brown said. “That’s one thing in the past that I haven’t been able to control but this year I really just want to work on being consistent, getting my teammates the ball and winning games.”

Brown is a combustible shooter from 3-point range, who will benefit from what is expected to be an improved Michigan State transition game, thanks to the arrival of Tyson Walker, and Hoggard’s improvement.

“It would mean a lot because last year we didn’t really do that,” Brown said. “Now we’ve got good point guard play. A.J. and Tyson are doing a good job of getting the ball ahead and all the wings are running, so it’s just getting better and better.”

Hall has seen improvement in Hoggard as well.

“He is doing a lot better,” Hall said. “Last year, coach got on him a lot and you definitely see a change from the end of the season last year. He dropped a lot of weight. He’s talking a lot more, making the right plays, owning up to his mistakes. There are a lot of good things going on with him.”

Hall has mainly been a power forward during his career at Michigan State, but has dabbled in wing play in the past.

“I’ve been flipping back and forth from the three to the four,” Hall said. “It depends on what they want to do that day and how they want to try things, mixing it up a lot. For the past month, I was doing a lot of three stuff.”

Brown is eager to see Hall take his game up a level.

“I knew Malik was going to be a captain,” Brown said. “Malik has grown up in a lot of ways, on and off the court. He’s a good student, he’s a good kid and everything he does, he has a purpose behind it and he wants to get better.”

Hall is excited to see Christie, Akins and Brooks have an impact.

“I think all the freshmen have something different than they can bring to the table,” Hall said. “They all definitely can shoot the ball. They shoot it really well. They are always in here working on their shooting.”

That will include Saturday, when Spartan fans can watch them do it, first-hand.

