SpartanMag - VIDEO: Tucker eager to play Maryland, would welcome a bowl game

East Lansing Mich. - Michigan State isn’t sure whether Saturday’s game at Maryland will be the final game of the season, but head coach Mel Tucker is eager to get as many games in as possible.

“We’re excited that we’re able to get this game in,” Tucker said. “This plus-one game gives us an opportunity to continue to build and figure out how to play tough, relentless football for 60 minutes and finish strong.”

Michigan State (2-5) was scheduled to play at Maryland (2-3) on Nov. 21, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 problems within the Maryland program.

The game was rescheduled as part of the Big Ten’s “Champions Week” slate of games.

If Michigan State beats Maryland, the Spartans could get consideration for a bowl game. Only four Big Ten teams have a winning record heading into “Champions Week.”

If Ohio State earns a berth in the College Football Playoff and a second Big Ten is invited to play in a New Years Six game, five other Big Ten teams will be needed to fill the conference’s allotment of bowl games. Iowa (6-2), Minnesota (3-3), Wisconsin (2-3) and Penn State (3-5) would seem likely to earn those calls. The winner of the Minnesota-Wisconsin game is a lock. Penn State is a heavy favorite to beat Illinois this weekend.

But what if one of those Big Ten teams opts out of playing in the postseason, similar to the way Boston College, Pitt and Virginia have opted out of bowl games in the ACC?

Secondly, those ACC opt-outs could create open bowl slots for a Big Ten team, if one proves worthy. The winner of the Maryland-Michigan State game could be in line for that type of call-up, if there isn't a rash of bowl game cancellations.

Tucker would be in favor of playing in a bowl game.

“If we were asked to play, I would love to play,” Tucker said. “I want to play, I want to practice, I want to compete. I want to get more practice time with our guys, keep developing our guys, just see how far we can take this team and what the team can become before we turn the page to our off-season conditioning program and leading up to spring ball.”

If Michigan State can beat Maryland and get to 3-5, that would equal Mark Dantonio’s record in conference games in his first year as head coach in 2007.