Michigan State forced overtime on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in its thrilling Sweet 16 matchup against Kansas State, but couldn't find enough stops on defense and baskets on offense to keep dancing. The Wildcats defeated the Spartans by a final score of 98-93.

Despite the Spartans shooting 52% from 3-point range, the Wildcats 55.9% overall from the field made the difference. In the video above, Spartans Illustrated staff members Justin Rose and Kevin Knight were on hand for the matchup in New York and took a few moments after the game to chat about what went right and wrong for the Spartans as their season came to a close.

From an inability to take control in the first half when MSU led for approximately four minutes and seemed to have the momentum to getting beat on defense possession after possession, there was a lot that went wrong.

At the end of the night, it was another Sweet 16 appearance from a team that showed flashes of excitement, but experienced unique levels of adversity and couldn't manage to put it all together consistently. Overall, the team should be quite proud of its accomplishments this season.

That's a wrap from Madison Square Garden and the 2022-2023 Michigan State men's basketball season as a result.