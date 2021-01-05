SpartanMag - Victory over Penn State gives Spartans a boost for Michigan Week

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State hockey inched back to a .500 record on Monday but it felt like more than that was accomplished with a 5-1 victory over Penn State at Munn Ice Arena. The Spartans played a second straight game of strong defense, continued to receive excellent goaltending and gained goal production from unlikely sources in avenging a 1-0 loss on Sunday. MSU’s win snapped a four game win streak for Penn State. The Spartans improved to 4-4-2 overall and 3-4-1 in the Big Ten. Penn State, last year’s Big Ten regular season champion and replacing six of its seven top scorers from a year ago, fell to 4-7 and 2-7. “We’re getting there. We’re going to keep improving,” said Michigan State head coach Danton Cole. “I think there’s a good hockey team in that room. I think they proved some things to themselves this weekend. Now we get a couple of days and we get another test against a really good offensive team in a couple of days.” Michigan State will play Michigan in a home-and-home this weekend - at Michigan on Friday (7 p.m.) and in East Lansing on Saturday (4:30 p.m. BTN). No tickets are available to the general public. Cole senses his team is feeling good about its bounce-back effort on Monday. “They stuck with it, they put pucks on net,” Cole said. “Sometimes nothing goes in like Sunday and sometimes lots of things go in like tonight. It’s that consistency of effort that you need and the belief that if you do it right and you do it over a long enough period of time, it’ll work. It always has and it always will, but with young men sometimes it takes them a little bit to figure that out. Confidence is doing a lot of things and doing them right.”

What I want is for our guys to learn from this and not go back. I thought they let a lot of things rip tonight and did some good stuff. Let’s build on it. Let’s not have to reestablish every weekend. — Danton Cole

Top-line center Josh Nodler was a +1 on Monday against Penn State.

KEY FIGURES

Rugged sophomore forward Jagger Joshua, of Dearborn, Mich., scored his first two goals of the season during Monday's victory over Penn State. Fourth-line senior winger Gianluca Esteves (Winnepeg, Manitoba) and senior Brody Stevens (Ann Arbor, Mich.) each scored their first goals of the season. Senior Mitchell Lewandowski (Clarkston, Mich.) added an empty-netter, the 46th goal of his career. Junior goaltender Drew DeRidder (Fenton, Mich.) made 36 saves.

THE STORY

Michigan State played without senior captain center Tommy Apap, a grinder from Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Apap centers the No. 2 line and is one of the best face off men in the country. Apap dressed for the game and skated during warm-up, but was a late scratch from the lineup. “Doc watched him in warm-ups and I talked to him after, and it wasn’t going to go,” Cole said. “That’s part of the game. The other guys stepped up and that’s also a part of the game.” In the third period, senior grad transfer Charlie Combs - MSU’s leading goal scorer on the season - was given a game misconduct ejection for an illegal elbow to the head, resulting in a five minute major penalty. Michigan State killed the penalty, but with Combs and Apap absent from the top two lines, Cole had to juggle. “It just puts you at a deficit,” Cole said. “Tommy Apap is like a security blanket. He does so many things for the team. He’s so big and strong and leads. He was gone, that’s a big hole. But it doesn’t do us a hell of a lot of good wishing he was back so you take care of the guys there. “You try to get good balance without screwing everything else up.” Cole fabricated a line of Esteves, rarely-used senior Jake Smith and third-line winger Austin Camer to eat up ice time. “After everything mixed out, we had a line of seniors with Smith, Esteves and Camer,” Cole said. “I thought those guys did a great job. Their energy and execution really brought a lot to us and helped out a ton.” As for Apap and the upcoming series against Michigan: “He should be fine this weekend,” Cole said. Michigan is 5-5, packed with talent and ranked No. 9 in the nation, but is in the midst of a three-game losing streak having lost to Penn State and twice to No. 1 Minnesota.

WHAT IT MEANS

After surviving the Apap/Combs absences, Cole was able to exhale and appreciate the progress. “These are the type of things coaches like,” Cole said. “Lots of adversity. “Maybe you don’t like it at the beginning of the game or when you’re going through it. But you find out about your guys and you find out about your ability to battle and a lot about belief.” Team defense is starting to drive that belief. Michigan State has allowed more than three goals in only two games all season, and once was against the top-ranked Gophers in a respectable 4-2 loss on Dec. 4. Two goals in two games for Penn State? “We kept them to a lot of three-on-three rushes, not many odd-man rushes for them this weekend,” Cole said. “Our d-men had really good sticks. We have a pretty high correlation of having success in the last couple of years when we have stick on pucks. Deflecting passes, deflecting shots, putting guys in bad spots, really good job. Holding Penn State to one each night is pretty hard to do.” DeRidder had a .969 save percentage for the weekend. “He was outstanding,” Cole said of DeRidder. “Just calm. They threw a lot of rubber at the net, but not many second chances. He was just on. “Pucks bouncing off the end wall, he was keeping those behind the end line. “He was out, he was on top of his crease, he was nice and clean. He managed the game for us real well. Just a real impressive effort and start to the season for him.”

OFFENSE IN PROGRESS

Freshman winger Kristoff Papp assisted on both of Joshua’s goals with a pair of slick plays. Papp had only two assists on the season prior to Monday, despite getting regular time with the No. 2 line. Against Penn State, Papp supplied some offensive pop. “He has those abilities,” Cole said of Papp. “He can make plays. He has a hell of a shot. He’s got a lot of parts and he’s working through it. "He’s going to play a lot of good minutes and he’s going to put some points on the board here and he has a chance to be a special player. But Big Ten hockey is tough. There’s nowhere to hide. You’re going to be battling every night. It’s a man’s league. You have to go through that and he’ll make that adjustment. It’s not a matter of if, it’s when, and there were some good things today for him.” On Joshua’s first goal, Papp sprang the play into the zone with a back handed chip pass to Mitchell Mattson. Mattson fed Joshua, who finished with a backhand goal to give Michigan State a 1-0 lead, 3:25 into the game. Michigan State made it 3-1 when Papp made a sharp move at the blue line as part of a 3-on-3 rush in the power play. Papp fed freshman defenseman Nash Nienhuis for a drive from the left circle. Joshua got in front of the goal and deflected it in. Esteves’s goal came via an aggressive stretch pass from defenseman Dennis Cessana. Esteves received the pass, strode past the blue line and blasted a long slapshot past Penn State goalie Liam Souliere. Cole felt the Spartans tried to be too fine with the puck on Sunday when coming across the blue line. He told them to be more aggressive in letting pucks fly rather than trying to probe for perfect chances. Esteves took that advice and flew with it. “It’s a nice little habit-former when you get rewarded for doing things right and it’s a good way to build some confidence,” Cole said. It was the third goal of Esteves’ career. Stevens’ goal came when he powered through the circle after a faceoff. Cole predicted prior to the season that Joshua’s goal scoring would become a consistent factor. It’s happening, but gradually - as is MSU’s goal production in general. Monday marked the first time this year that Michigan State has scored more than four goals. Rather than having one dominant line handling most of the scoring, Cole believes Monday’s example of balanced scoring from unexpected sources could become the norm. “That’s kind of how we’re going to have to do it this year, I think,” he said. “Certainly up and down the lineup we have guys that can score but maybe not a guy like (last year’s standout) Patrick Khodorenko who can take over a game, but with depth and hard work and persistence to doing things the right way.” Meanwhile, Cole is expecting Joshua, Papp and Josh Nodler to blossom at some point. “Nodler has great hands, great vision,” Cole said of Nodler, MSU’s first-line center from Oak Park. “He is probably our most improved player on the face off dot from last year to this year. He’s a very valuable player for us and is a tremendous young man. He is playing well and we just have to keep him going.” Third-line center Nicolas Müller, of Arisdorf, Switzerland, had an assist and was 10-of-21 on face-offs, Monday. “Muller had to do face-offs, and then jumped into the top power play and now he’s killing penalties,” Cole said. “That was a good game for him. As a sophomore, you hope to start playing and stop thinking and all the sudden you say, ‘Hey, that kid is a pretty good hockey player.’” Cole could be on the verge of saying that about several players. The absence of Apap and Combs forced some of that maturity to come to the fore. This is still an Michigan State team that will need to win with defense first, which could potentially make the Spartans a tough out in the Big Ten Tournament - which is the whole point at this stage of the program-building process. “Guys are in different roles and picked things up,” Cole said. “I’m proud of them. “There’s a lot of good things over this weekend. The guys earned the win tonight and it was a lot of fun. “We’re getting there. This is a process. I love going through this with teams. You keep battling and get a little better every day and I thought we did this weekend.”

WHAT'S NEXT