VanSumeren hoping to earn rotation work as freshman
Mid-year enrollee Alex VanSumeren doesn’t have any expectations about his first season as a member of Michigan State’s football team but don’t mistake that as acceptance when discussing his potent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news