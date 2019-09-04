EAST LANSING - SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni and SpartanMag associate editor Paul Konyndyk relay what they learned during post-practice interviews on Tuesday at the Skandalaris Football Center.

In this edition, Paul and Jim go inside MSU’s blocking problems in game one, their reaction to what Brad Salem and Mark Dantonio had to say about the issues, plus Paul’s take from his interview with Mike Tressel.

SpartanMag members can access the 23-minute V-Cast HERE.