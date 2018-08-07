Ticker
V-Cast: What We Learned at MSU Media Day

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag.com
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

SpartanMag's Paul Konyndyk, Rico Beard and Jim Comparoni discuss newsy items stemming from Michigan State's Media Day press conference in today's edition of the SpartanMag V-Cast.

In this 21-minute edition, they discuss the magnitude of the Josiah Scott injury, and who is most likely to step up and provide quality play. They also discuss the Jon Reschke situation and other items.

Football season is here. August camp is in full stride. SpartanMag is your portal to serious, in-depth coverage and conversation concerning all things Spartan football.

