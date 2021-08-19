 SpartanMag - V-Cast: The latest from MSU football training camp
V-Cast: The latest from MSU football training camp

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk discuss the latest from Michigan State training camp in the latest edition of the JFQ Lending SpartanMag.com V-Cast.

Topics include the progress of transfer cornerback Ronald Williams, the wide receiver picture, the latest buzz about the offensive line, and projections as to what the Michigan State offense will look like in 2021. A prediction on the QB race is also made, along with a general look-ahead to the season opener at Northwestern.

SpartanMag.com members can access the JFQ Lending V-Cast here.

VISIT OUR SPONSOR: JFQ LENDING

Take advantage of historically low interest rates.

Contact Eric Satterwhite of JFQ Lending: esatterwhite@jfqlending.com for a free appraisal.

JFQ Lending carries a five-star rating with the Better Business Bureau and has more than 1800 five-star on-line reviews.

