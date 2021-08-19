V-Cast: The latest from MSU football training camp
East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk discuss the latest from Michigan State training camp in the latest edition of the JFQ Lending SpartanMag.com V-Cast.
Topics include the progress of transfer cornerback Ronald Williams, the wide receiver picture, the latest buzz about the offensive line, and projections as to what the Michigan State offense will look like in 2021. A prediction on the QB race is also made, along with a general look-ahead to the season opener at Northwestern.
SpartanMag.com members can access the JFQ Lending V-Cast here.
🚨Try SpartanMag.com FREE 30 day Trial: https://rvls.co/3qYOmHz
VISIT OUR SPONSOR: JFQ LENDING
Take advantage of historically low interest rates.
Contact Eric Satterwhite of JFQ Lending: esatterwhite@jfqlending.com for a free appraisal.
JFQ Lending carries a five-star rating with the Better Business Bureau and has more than 1800 five-star on-line reviews.