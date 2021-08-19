V-Cast: The latest from MSU football training camp

East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk discuss the latest from Michigan State training camp in the latest edition of the JFQ Lending SpartanMag.com V-Cast.

Topics include the progress of transfer cornerback Ronald Williams, the wide receiver picture, the latest buzz about the offensive line, and projections as to what the Michigan State offense will look like in 2021. A prediction on the QB race is also made, along with a general look-ahead to the season opener at Northwestern.

SpartanMag.com members can access the JFQ Lending V-Cast here.